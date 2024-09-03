Key Takeaways San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot in the chest during an attempted robbery last week.

After being released from the hospital on Sunday afternoon, the 49ers placed Pearsall on the reserve/NFI list.

During Pearsall's time away, San Francisco's usual stars - minus one - have a greater chance to produce big fantasy point totals.

Late evening on 31 August, the NFL community was forced to prepare for the worst when reports emerged about San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall being shot in the chest during an attempted robbery. Thankfully, it didn't take long for news of Pearsall's wounds being non-life threatening to follow, easing the collective worry of everyone across the league.

While the former Florida Gator was released from the hospital on Sunday afternoon, he understandably has a lengthy recovery process to complete before he can return to the football field. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the 49ers placed him on the reserve/non-football injury list Tuesday afternoon, meaning he won't make his professional debut for at least four weeks.

With their first-round pick out of commission until October at the earliest, San Francisco has to further adapt and overcome adversity ahead of their Week 1 Monday Night Football matchup against the New York Jets . Those changes may benefit your fantasy team, but make Kyle Shanahan's life even more difficult as two important players go through expedited work to get ready for the season.

49ers' Stars Have Clearer Paths To Prosperity

One of them is set to come out of the gate slowly

Pearsall was an intriguing late-round flier in fantasy drafts because of the contract standoff Brandon Aiyuk was embroiled in for much of the offseason. When Aiyuk finally inked his extension last week -- torpedoing some massive trades -- the dreams of him producing at a massive clip throughout the 2024 campaign fizzled. However, the early-season upside remained; Aiyuk, after not practicing for two-plus months, likely won't be up to speed right away. Him being asked to play his typical role and usual snap counts, particularly versus the Jets, wouldn't seem to be the brightest idea.

That reality remains the case with Pearsall injured, giving credence to Jauan Jennings as a legitimate option for the first few weeks of the year. But it also gives Deebo Samuel Sr. and George Kittle larger pieces of the target pie than usual. The additional opportunities they're set to receive as Aiyuk gets back to rhythm will mitigate some of their boom/bust nature and make them more consistently reliable options than they customarily are for fantasy managers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jauan Jennings is the most likely candidate to steal work from Brandon Aiyuk early in the season. In 2023, his Average Depth of Target (ADOT) was second-highest of any San Francisco receiver (10.3), trailing only Aiyuk (13.8). Increasing his usage would give the 49ers a much better chance at replicating their offensive success from 2023 as Aiyuk works his way into playing shape.

Aiyuk, meanwhile, is primed for a slower start. Stepping into his usual shoes after little to no practice in advance of the regular season would be a difficult task. Even with Pearsall's injury, San Francisco has great depth at the position in Jennings and fourth-round rookie Jacob Cowing. As a result, we should expect Shanahan to ween him back into the fold.

How many weeks it takes Aiyuk to fully re-establish himself as their deep-field maven is anyone's guess. But if you've got him on your roster, relegating him to the bench for Week 1 and rolling with a mid-to-late round value -- like Terry McLaurin or Courtland Sutton --probably gives you a better chance at picking up your own victory.

Source: Tom Pelissero

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.