Ruben Amorim beat Pep Guardiola in their latest all-Manchester affair at the first time of trying. Facing Guardiola, albeit not at the apex of his powers, is always an unenviable task given the Catalan native’s tactical approach.

Josko Gvardiol opened the scoring on Sunday afternoon – but it was Amorim and his men who enjoyed the last laugh after Bruno Fernandes drew his side level from the spot after Amad was brought down by Matheus Nunes.

The young Ivorian, regarded as one of the best wingers in the Premier League, then added the finishing touch to a memorable victory at the Etihad Stadium as he lifted the ball over Ederson and slotted it home into an empty net, making it 2-1 to the visiting side.

Attacking Football on X (formerly Twitter) has produced a wonderfully collated thread on how Amorim outsmarted Guardiola in the Manchester derby, the 195th of its kind, and we’re here to break it down from the Red Devils’ out-of-possession shape to how patience and control was pivotal to them getting a breakthrough.

Out of Possession

Amorim’s back three had a crucial part to play

Manchester United’s off-the-ball work has been boosted tenfold since the Portuguese tactician’s arrival, given he sets his side up in a 3-4-2-1/3-4-3 formation with every player given a zone of the pitch to control as if it’s theirs.

Out of possession, like what was implemented at his former side Sporting CP, Amorim set up in the 5-2-3 shape, which provides a) defensive stability but also b) the opportunity to break on the counterattack by throwing bodies forwards.

Bruno Fernandes – initially deployed in the double pivot alongside Manuel Ugarte, a player labelled as his side's 'unsung hero' after his display against City – was tasked with shifting wide to support Noussair Mazraoui against Jeremy Doku after the front five ensured to remain narrow and compact.

As a result of blocking central areas, City were forced into using the spare man, Nunes, as an out-ball at right-back. Whoever played as the right 8 (Fernandes and then Kobbie Mainoo, who also executed this plan perfectly) would then link up with Mazraoui to provide extra steel.

Out of ideas, when Guardiola’s men opted for the long ball or threading the ball through the lines, Amorim’s back three – marshalled by the once-unfancied Harry Maguire – were perceptive, either winning the ball in the air or stepping up.

Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne were, therefore, reduced to sour grapes for the most part. When either Ederson or a member of City’s back line had the ball, the away outfit were rarely keen to press from the front.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Guardiola’s men racked up to just 0.29xG from open play and 0.91xG overall.

They took a more conservative approach but were also alert to opportunities, closing down defenders when they knew it was time to pounce. Taking a man-to-man approach when they did press high, City were often forced to go long – which, as covered, was favourable from a United perspective.

Their defensive set-up failed to alter throughout the 90 minutes at the Etihad Stadium and, although the four-in-a-row champions found some joy with Foden in between the lines, the back line acted accordingly by a) tracking the runners or b) intercepting the ball off the Englishman.

In Possession

Perfected the art of overloading one side and switching to the other