Manchester United's stars will find themselves on the peripherals of the first-team if they don't conform to how manager Ruben Amorim wants to play, Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT - with the Portuguese boss not being afraid to cut players out of his plans if they don't assimilate to how he wants to play at Old Trafford.

Amorim joined the club in early November from Sporting after Erik ten Hag was given the boot at Old Trafford, and although he suffered a somewhat positive start to life in the Red Devils dugout, he's only won seven points from his last nine Premier League games in charge, which has seen them fall to 15th in the top-flight table.

Jacobs: Amorim 'Will Cut Players Out Quickly'

The Portuguese coach has already made huge decisions on the playing squad

Crucially, in that time, Amorim has cut big stars from his plans, notably Marcus Rashford who has been loaned out to Aston Villa, and Antony, who has been temporarily sent to Real Betis to recapture his form - though his decisions have not been rewarded with results on the pitch.

Manchester United's Premier League statistics - Division squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 8 13th Losses 12 =14th Shots Taken Per Game 13.4 12th Shots Conceded Per Game 11.4 14th xG 38.48 13th

However, Jacobs has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT that any players who are unable to fit into Amorim's plans won't be given an exemption, and they will be cut out of the plans made by the boss, who is expected to be at the club for at least a couple of years due to United's 'five-window initial plan' where he can mold the squad to his own needs.

Jacobs said exclusively to GIVEMESPORT:

"This is not, as far as I'm aware by speaking to sources, going to be a case of players being able to sit it out and outlast a Manchester United manager like we've seen in the past. "Amorim has been told that there is a five-window initial plan, in which the expectation is that he is going to be given a similar period of time to get things right. "So the players are kind of going to have to adapt and, to an extent, buy into Amorim's style and philosophy. If they don't, they're going to find out very quickly - as Marcus Rashford did as well - that the manager will simply persist and ultimately pick the players that day in, day out, he believes are trying to adapt to his system."

Amorim's Exiled Stars Have Blossomed Elsewhere

Two wingers have already shone at their new loan clubs

United only signed Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu and Arsenal youngster Ayden Heaven in the January transfer window, which were Amorim's first signings as United boss - though Rashford, Antony, Tyrell Malacia, Dan Gore and Ethan Wheatley all depart the club on loan in a bid to boost their talents further away from the Old Trafford picture.

It's unsure as to how much money Amorim will get to tailor his squad in the summer, but the Red Devils have failed to score in five of their last nine Premier League fixtures and attacking recruits will be needed if they are to at least make a dent in the campaign next season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ruben Amorim has won just nine of his 21 games in charge of Manchester United.

Rashford has already looked back to his best at Villa, whilst Antony has scored three and assisted one goal in his time in La Liga - showing that time away from Old Trafford has been beneficial for the duo in terms of their careers.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 17-02-25.

