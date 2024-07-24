Highlights Only 15 Russian athletes will compete at Paris 2024.

Russian flags, colours and emblems are all banned from Olympic venues.

Special arrangements have been made should a Russian athlete win a gold medal.

Despite not being allowed to represent their country at the 2024 Olympic Games, a number of Russian athletes will still take part in Paris. Although you may see competitors from Russia, you won't see a Russian flag or hear the country's national anthem during the Games.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) initially banned Russia due to a state-sponsored doping scandal. However, following their invasion of Ukraine - which has been backed by Belarus - both nations have been banned from sending teams over to Paris.

This is not the first Olympic Games where we have seen Russian athletes competing under a different moniker. In fact, the last time we saw the Russian flag at an Olympic games was in Rio 2016.

At both the 2022 Winter and 2020 Summer Olympics, Russian athletes competed under the acronym ROC (Russian Olympic Committee) and at the 2018 Winter games in Pyongyang, they appeared as OARs (Olympic Athletes of Russia).

Related Why They Speak French at Every Olympics Opening Ceremony During every Olympics opening ceremony, both French and English is spoken, and the reason why has now been revealed.

At all three of these games, medals won by the acronymised Russian athletes were shown in the overall medal table. This time around, though, that will not be the case. This is because the athletes concerned will be representing themselves as these Individual Neutral Athletes (AIN) - rather than any individual nation.

The Number of Individual Neutral Athletes Invited to Compete at Paris 2024

Per BBC Sport, the IOC only invited 36 Russian and 24 Belarusian athletes, with only 15 from Russia and 17 from Belarus accepting these invitations and competing at the games. Those numbers represent a massive decline from Tokyo 2020, when the ROC had 335 competitors present across 30 sports.

There was a clear set of rules that the IOC followed when handing out those invites. They are set out below.

Athletes must not actively support the war against Ukraine.

Athletes must not be contracted to the Russian or Belarusian military or national security agencies.

Athletes may compete in individual events only, with no team disciplines permitted.

The athletes concerned were subject to two checks once they had qualified for the Games - one by their international sporting federation, the next by an Individual Neutral Athlete Eligibility Review Panel (AINERP) to make sure none of the aforementioned rules were broken.

AIN will not be taking part in any team sports, but also track and field events, as World Athletics have banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing.

The Sports Russians Will Compete in at Paris 2024

The most high-profile Russian to compete at the Paris Olympics will be former world number one tennis player Daniil Medvedev. Among those to join Medvedev will be a further six tennis players, three canoeists, three road cyclists, a swimmer and a trampoline gymnast.

Those athletes that are taking part will do so under the official AIN flag, which is made up of an AIN logo on a teal and white background. Competitors are permitted to wear the AIN logo on their kit, but their attire must otherwise be white or unicolour.

Under no circumstances are athletes allowed to display Russian colours, flags or emblems. These are also banned from all Olympic venues.

The Anthem That Will be Played if a Russian Competitor Wins Gold at Paris 2024

Should a Russian (or Belarusian) athlete win a gold medal at the Olympics, then a specially written anthem - with no lyrics - will be played. In making the decision to invite Russian competitors to participate, the IOC stated that the majority of other athletes did not want to "punish fellow athletes for the actions of their government". Multiple governments - including the UK - have expressed their support for this stance.