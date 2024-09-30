Key Takeaways Sadio Mane invested in his childhood village, Bambali, constructing new facilities and a FIFA-standard stadium, highlighting his dedication to charity work.

He also funded a school and helped improve living conditions in his impoverished community.

Mane spoke about wanting to build a hospital in his community after his sister was born at home because there was no hospital in the village.

While Sadio Mane is best-known for his time at Liverpool, where he scored 120 goals, provided 38 assists, and formed a lethal partnership with Mo Salah to help the club dust off the cobwebs and unearth forgotten treasure in the form of a Champions League title, an FA Cup, and a first Premier League title in 30 years, there is much more to the Senegalese international than what meets the eye.

Despite his remarkable achievements on the pitch, Mane remains grounded in his roots off it. The 32-year-old hails from a small village in Bambali, Senegal, and, like his own journey, significant transformations have come to light since he first departed. A lot of this is down to the charitable nature of the benevolent Al-Nassr man, who has played a significant role in turning the village's fortunes around, evolving it into a boomtown.

Once a poverty-stricken town, the Daily Mail revealed that the former Liverpool forward has ploughed an estimated £1million into funding new facilities such as schools and hospitals in Bambali in recent years. But while the overall figure is startling in itself, the incredible lengths Mane has gone to ensure he gives back to the place that nurtured him no doubt restores faith in humanity.

The Construction of a New Stadium

Mane's most recent gift to his isolated community is a brand-new stadium. "It is with immense pride and a heart full of joy that I stand before you on this FIFA standard football field, which has a lot of meaning for me," the Senegalese international said at the time of its opening, in which the devout Muslim cut the ribbons for.

"This is not just a gift from me to my beloved village. Above all, it is the symbol of our unity, our strength and our passion for football."

The 32-year-old decided to invest in the construction after taking part in a 'gala' match with former Premier League stars Papiss Cisse and El-Hadji Diouf in June 2022 on the old earth pitch where he used to play as a boy. He pledged to revamp the pitch at the event, and proved he was true to his word by financing the work for the new mini-stadium called Stade de Bambali.

Its pitch replaces the former football field in Bambali - which used to become a mud bath in wet weather - while the stadium is equipped with artificial grass and seats for spectators.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Aside from his charitable work, Mane also translates his minimalist character into everyday life. He has no social media, no tattoos so he can donate blood easily, no fancy cars, lived in student accommodation while earning £120k a week, and bought a second-hand Vauxhall Corsa from an old lady.

Related 20 Greatest African Players in Football History Ranked From George Weah to Jay-Jay Okocha, the continent has produced some fine talent over the years.

Other Notable Endowments

His hometown isn't recognisable anymore

Over recent years, the two-time African Player of the Year also donated £250,000 back in 2019 in order to build a school, while he later gave £500,000 towards the construction of a hospital, serving the town and 34 surrounding villages. This particular act of loyalty to his hometown comes with a special motivation.

In a 2020 documentary called 'Made in Senegal', he told how his father, a local Imam, died when he was just seven-years-old after having to be taken to a neighbouring village for medical help as there was no hospital in Bambali. Mane described the circumstances of his father's death as a major reason for his philanthropy in Senegal's Sedhiou province, where the World Bank estimates almost 70% of families live in poverty. He added in the film:

"I remember my sister was also born at home because there is no hospital in our village. It was a really, really sad situation for everyone. I wanted to build one to give people hope."

Additionally, he has funded the construction of a petrol station and a post office, as well as the installation of a 4G mobile internet service for his local community. He has also donated free laptops to Bambali High School and provided grants of $400 each to the top-performing students.

Mane is also reported to have provided a monthly stipend of £58, which is equivalent to the minimum wage in Senegal, for every family in his former neighborhood, which has a population of around 2,000 people. These charitable actions reflect Mane’s commitment to giving back to his community and improving the lives of those around him.

Sadio Mane's Story

A tale of rags to riches

Before Mane was helping people embark on their redemption stories, he went on his very own. The Champions League, Premier League, and African Cup of Nations winners' backstory is one that entails humble beginnings and childhood hardship, which became the driving force behind his philanthropic adulthood.

Born to Guinean parents, Mane has long recalled first playing his favourite sport with a grapefruit as opposed to a ball. Add in his father's death when he was just seven years old and having played witness to the poverty in which his mother had to bring him and his siblings up around, and a remarkable story of pauper to prince is most profound.

Mane ran away from home at the age of 15 with the help of a childhood friend, Luc Djiboune, after failing to convince his family to allow him to abandon his education so he could pursue his ambition of becoming a professional footballer.

He began his professional career with French club Metz before signing for Red Bull Salzburg in 2012 and transferring to Southampton in 2014, a club where he scored the fastest ever Premier League hat-trick in a blisteringly quick two minutes and 56 seconds in May 2015 - a record that still stands today.

He then went to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool for a reported £34million in 2016, making him the most expensive ever African player of all time during that summer. And the rest, as they say, is history, with the elusive winger going on to win everything on offer during his Anfield tenancy, before a quick layover at Bayern Munich now sees him ply his trade in the Middle East as one of the Saudi Pro League's highest-paid players.

Sadio Mane's Career Statistics Appearances 547 Goals 224 Assists 109 Honours African Player of the Year (X2), Champions League, Africa Cup of Nations, Premier League, FA Cup, Bundesliga, Premier League Golden Boot

Related 10 Greatest Liverpool signings in Football History [Ranked] From Mo Salah to Kenny Dalglish, here are the greatest Liverpool signings in history.