Highlights Fewer than half of the NFL's franchises know if they're headed to the playoffs or not with three weeks left in the regular season.

The Saints and Rams game on Thursday has significant implications for both teams' playoff chances.

The NFC South division championship could be decided in Week 16 pending the game's result.

The NFL playoff chase is on the verge of boiling over.

With three weeks remaining in the regular season, only 10 of the league's 32 teams already know if they're headed to the postseason or destined for their couches to watch it unfold. The AFC's playoff chase, with several seemingly good squads potentially being left out due to the conference's depth, is attracting most of the world's attention.

Despite the NFC's perceived dearth of quality clubs, its postseason picture is just as tight and will be decided, in large part, by what goes down Thursday night in the City of Angels.

The New Orleans Saints (7-7) and Los Angeles Rams (7-7) currently reside on opposite sides of the playoff cut line, as Matthew Stafford and Co. currently inhabit the conference's last Wild Card spot. A win on Thursday for Derek Carr's crew would flip things, catapulting the Saints into the NFC South lead and putting the Rams behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card hunt.

This meeting has such widespread implications that it could become a "loser leaves town" affair. ESPN's Football Power Index echoes this sentiment, albeit with different percentages. Here's what makes this game so important, not only for the Saints and Rams, but for their aforementioned division rivals.

Los Angeles Rams (7-7)

Remaining Schedule: vs. Saints; at Giants; at 49ers

The Rams opened the season in unexpected fashion, waltzing into Seattle and leaving with a 30-13 win in tow. However, early in the year, injuries to key pieces such as Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford left the team spiraling into their bye on a three-game losing streak.

But as their superstar duo has gotten healthy, they've started winning: Los Angeles is 4-1 since its Week 10 bye, suffering its only defeat in overtime on the road against the Baltimore Ravens, who are the AFC's favorite for the No. 1 seed. Stafford, in particular, has been very sharp over the last month.

Matthew Stafford since returning from injury Opponent Completion % Yards TD INT Sacks QBR Week 12 at ARI 25/33 (75.8%) 229 4 1 0 121.1 Week 13 vs. CLE 22/37 (59.5%) 279 3 0 0 110.1 Week 14 at BAL 23/41 (56.1%) 294 3 0 2 103.1 Week 15 vs. WSH 25/33 (75.8%) 258 2 0 3 118.0 Total 112/175 (64%) 1,060 12 1 5 112.6

Unfortunately for Rams fans, all their hard work out of the bye could come undone. ESPN gives them only a 17% chance of reaching the postseason if they lose to the Saints, who would have the head-to-head tiebreaker over them if they finish with identical records.

The Rams would then have to defeat both the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers in their last two games to finish above .500—no team has ever earned a Wild Card spot with a losing record—and need Seattle to lose one of its final three contests for their head-to-head tiebreaker to take effect.

As things currently stand, the Rams lose tiebreakers to the Green Bay Packers (head-to-head) and Minnesota Vikings (conference record). A loss to the Saints would leave the Seahawks as the only team over which the Rams hold a potential tiebreaker with two weeks to play.

New Orleans Saints (7-7)

Remaining Schedule: at Rams; at Buccaneers; vs. Falcons

Unlike Los Angeles, New Orleans still has a path to a division title. The NFC South's futility is why ESPN gives the Saints a 20% chance to reach the postseason even if they lose to the Rams, but claiming the division crown becomes much harder with a loss.

Tampa Bay currently holds the tiebreaker over New Orleans courtesy of its 26-9 victory in their Week 4 meeting. Both would have the opportunity to clinch the NFC South with a win in their Week 17 rematch, regardless of the Buccaneers' result against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16.

The Saints currently lose the tiebreaker to the Vikings (head-to-head) and Seahawks (conference record), which is why they're two spots back of the No. 7 seed ahead of Week 16.

Their easiest path to the playoffs is by winning the division; a loss to the Rams severely inhibits their ability to do so, and puts them on the wrong end of another possible scenario involving tiebreakers. It's best if they win and keep all possible avenues open instead of limiting their path to the more intense Wild Card battle.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.