Mohamed Salah's future at Liverpool remains in the balance with the Egyptian having failed to sign a new contract on Merseyside so far this season - but reports have suggested that his main priority is to stay at the Premier League leaders to continue his superb stint at the club.

Salah joined Liverpool from Roma in 2017, and immediately hit the ground running - continuing that spell of form for eight seasons, where he has become the club's fourth-highest scorer of all-time, just five strikes from taking a podium finish. But whilst that is all but a formality this season, he could further that tally with his main priority being to stay under Arne Slot.

Report: Salah's Priority is to 'Stay at Liverpool'

Contract talks are expected to speed up in the coming weeks

The report by CaughtOffside states that although Salah hasn't yet committed his future to the Reds, alongside clubs in the Saudi Pro League being ready to make a 'big push' for his signing, his future so far remains unsolved.

Mohamed Salah's Premier League statistics - Liverpool squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 23 =1st Goals 21 1st Key Passes Per Game 2.3 1st Shots Per Game 3.9 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.7 1st Match rating 7.90 1st

And that, according to CaughtOffside sources, is because Salah's main priority remains renewing his contract with the Reds to prolong his eight-year spell at Anfield.

The winger wants a deal that fully satisfies him in terms of the salary on offer and the contract length, with the club currently offering a two-year extension with a strong financial package - and although it's close to what Salah wants, there are still some details that need ironing out before the Egyptian signs on the dotted line - which led to Dejan Lovren stating that Liverpool's management 'don't respect him' in a major bombshell.

Liverpool are also expected to speed talks up with confidence in the coming weeks, as both parties work towards a final agreement. The report further states that Paris Saint-Germain remain an option with a three-year deal waiting and ready to be signed - though a higher offer than Liverpool won't be enough to tempt Salah to the French capital, with the Ligue 1 champions only considered as a backup plan if negotiations with the Anfield club don't go as expected.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah has 59 goals in just 103 appearances for Liverpool.

Additionally, Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr 'especially' have reiterated their desire to land the former Chelsea man in the last few days, with Al-Ittihad waiting for Salah - though reports stating that it is a 'foregone conclusion' that he'll make that move ahead of next season are wide of the mark.

