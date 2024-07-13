Highlights The Champions League format has changed to 36 teams - instead of the usual 32 - as UEFA strive to earn more money.

An automatic draw has replaced the traditional draw, which could see teams from the same nation play one another for the first time.

Over the years, there have not been many all-English clashes in the Champions League, with the last encounter seeing Chelsea beat Man City 1-0 in the 2021 Final in Portugal.

The Champions League is one of the most prestigious competitions in the world. It sees the world's most successful teams go head-to-head from September to May — all in the hope of walking away with one of the most stunning trophies there is. Mere players walk onto it, but legends can walk off it.

In 2024, Real Madrid became champions of Europe for the 15th time in their history by beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Wembley. As Vinicius Jr scored the final goal, it marked the end of the contest, but also the end of the era. The format of the Champions League has now changed, with the traditional group stages being replaced.

It will now see 36 teams compete, instead of the usual 32, and the pressure will rise during a fast, frantic and prolonged process. The decision made by UEFA was clearly incentivised by money, as is traditionally the case in football, and they will continue to squeeze as much out as possible. The final for the Champions League in 2025 is in Munich — and on the path there, clubs used to only be unable to play teams from the same nation until the quarter-finals. That has now changed due to UEFA's rules. We have outlined everything you need to know about it.

Group Stage Draw Rules

As the focus eventually rolls into the Champions League, the anticipation for the group stage will begin. The draw, which saw teams finding out their fate via pots, is no more. Instead, it will take place via an automatic draw, which UEFA insist is fair. The 36-team group stage will be made up of nine pots of four teams, with qualifying teams being determined by nation coefficients, in terms of which stage in the competition teams from each nation enter.

Each team will play eight league stage fixtures, with matches against two clubs from each pot. Four will be at home and four will be away. The pots are decided based on club coefficient rankings, which are determined by the team's success in the last five years in continental competitions. Pot One will feature Champions League titleholders and the eight clubs with the best coefficients. Pots Two to Four are then ordered on club coefficient.

Due to these rules, clubs from the same nations will be able to play one another. UEFA will try to avoid it, but there is a possibility that it will have to happen to avoid a deadlock — a situation where the draw can not be completed fairly without teams from the same nation playing one another. This will only be an issue for nations with four or more teams in the competition. Premier League champions Manchester City could be facing Arsenal in the group stage, which would sum up the craziness of the prestigious tournament in a nutshell.

Once they have played all eight matches, the top eight will qualify directly for the Round of 16, whilst clubs placed between ninth and 24th will play in the Round of 32. Those who rank between ninth and 16th will be seeded in the two-legged affair — and, just like in the group stage, they will be able to play teams from the same nation. Naturally, it's unlikely, but it can't be ruled out in 2025.

Why This Rule Was Changed

As previously mentioned, the rule surrounding teams facing clubs from the same nation was changed because of the risk of a deadlock. In the 2024/25 campaign, both Germany and Italy will have five teams in the competition. This is because the two nations had the highest coefficient in the 2023/24 campaign after a string of impressive performances.

Dortmund reached the final and Bayern Munich impressed up until the semi-finals, whilst every Italian side in every European competition progressed through the group stages. The same couldn't be said for England, as both Newcastle and Manchester United finished bottom in the group stages. After Atalanta won the Europa League against Bayer Leverkusen in Dublin, there was a genuine possibility that the Serie A could have had six representatives in the Champions League if the side from Bergamo finished outside the league's top four. However, they eventually finished fourth after a strong run of form at the end of the campaign.

As Germany and Italy have so many teams competing, there would be a genuine risk that the draw could not be completed fairly if it was stipulated they could not play teams from the same nation. As the draw is automatic, UEFA can't interfere with it once the first ball is drawn, which they would be forced to do so if the previous rule still existed. The organisation have previously stated they are hopeful teams from the same country will not have to play each other, but we will truly not know until the group stage draw begins.

The possibility of same-nation matches in earlier rounds has mixed implications. Naturally, an all-English encounter would generate immense interest around the world. The Premier League is one of the hardest competitions to win and the home of some of the best players in the world.

Seeing teams who feature in the competition go head-to-head in a European competition would be the pick of the group stage, but it could also lead to strategic concerns. Some teams may hope to be drawn against familiar foes — particularly if they have a strong record against them — whilst others may wish to avoid them until the latter stages. There's nothing they can do about it as their fate is in the hands of UEFA's computer, but it creates an interesting mental conundrum.

Furthermore, there has also been concern from fans that matches between sides from the same federation could dilute the international aspect of the Champions League. It is meant to celebrate clubs from every nation — including the so-called 'minnows'. Some have thought that having two English sides going head-to-head with one another might take away the focus from the smaller sides in Eastern Europe and beyond.

English Teams Might Play One Another More Frequently

It hasn't happened since 2021

With the previous rules being removed, it is now more likely that the competition will see English sides clash in the competition. The old format stipulated that teams from the same nation could not play one another until the quarter-final, yet even in the final eight, matches between Premier League teams have been rare.

The last clash between two of the competition's teams was in 2021, as Chelsea beat Man City 1-0 in the final. Kai Havertz scored the only goal of the match during a cagey and nervy affair in Portugal. Thomas Tuchel's side upset the odds on that occasion — and it came just two years after another all-English Champions League Final.

Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the 2019 final, thanks to an early penalty from Mohamed Salah and a late strike from Divock Origi. It was the first final between two Premier League teams since Chelsea vs Manchester United in 2008, epitomising how Spanish clubs used to dominate the latter stages of the competition.

However, on the other side of the coin, the last two-legged affair involving two English top-flight sides came in the 2019 quarter-finals, as Spurs beat Man City on their way to the final. After winning the first leg 1-0, the Lilywhites lost 4-3 away from home, thus progressing on away goals. It is widely seen as one of the greatest Champions League matches of all time, as a last-minute strike from Raheem Sterling was disallowed for offside.

With matches like those recently becoming a rarity, it is hoped the new set of rules will see more all-English encounters in the prestigious competition. They may face one another twice in the Premier League — and often more in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup — but there is genuine excitement when they play in the most prestigious competition. It's as if they are outside of their comfort zone where anything can happen. Spurs showed that against the Citizens in 2019.