Highlights The 49ers can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win and losses from the Cowboys, Eagles, and Lions.

Even if they don't clinch this week, the 49ers are still in the driver's seat for the top seed.

San Francisco has a less demanding schedule in the final two weeks, with games against the Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Rams.

The San Francisco 49ers enter their highly anticipated Christmas Day clash with the Baltimore Ravens sitting pretty.

Two weeks ago, they became the first NFC team to clinch a spot in the NFL Playoffs.

One week ago, Kyle Shanahan's squad won their sixth straight game with an easy 45-29 win over the Arizona Cardinals, thus clinching the NFC West for the second straight season. They were also gifted losses by the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles, strengthening their position atop the overall NFC standings.

And this week, with another win and a few more gifts, the Niners can lock down that No. 1 seed in the NFC, which comes with the perks of home-field advantage and the lone first-round bye in the conference playoffs.

How the 49ers can lock down the No. 1 seed in the NFC in Week 16

The Niners need a win and some help to lock down the No. 1 seed

By the time the 49ers take the field for Monday Night Football to take on the AFC-leading Ravens in what many believe will be a Super Bowl preview, they'll already know if they can lock down the No. 1 seed.

For the Niners to be capable of winning the NFC in Week 16, they'll need losses from the three other teams still in the running for the top spot, those being the Cowboys, the Eagles, and the Detroit Lions, all of whom enter their respective matchups at 10-4.

While not likely, if all three teams lose, San Francisco would take the regular-season conference title with a win over Baltimore.

49ers win vs. Ravens + Lions lose vs. Vikings + Cowboys lose vs. Dolphins + Eagles lose vs. Giants

As the 49ers hold the tiebreaker over all three other teams, it's not imperative that they clinch the No. 1 seed this week, as they'll still be in the driver's seat no matter what happens in any of the four games.

But that doesn't mean San Francisco won't be looking to make a statement against the AFC's best. But even if the Niners do take a loss, they've got much easier games over the final two weeks.

A look at the 49ers' remaining schedule

The Niners' schedule eases up after the Christmas clash with the Ravens

Following their holiday battle with Baltimore, the 49ers' schedule eases up considerably over the final two weeks of the season.

In Week 17, they'll travel to take on the Washington Commanders, who have already been eliminated from postseason contention and haven't won since Week 9, although that could change by the team Brock Purdy & Co. get to town as they take on the New York Jets this week.

San Francisco 49ers remaining schedule Week Date Opponent 16 Monday, December 25 vs. Baltimore Ravens 17 Sunday, December 31 at Washington Commanders 18 Sunday, January 7 vs. Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco then closes out the campaign at home against the Los Angeles Rams, who are battling for one of the two remaining NFC wild-card spots.

It'll be interesting to see how things stand at this point. If the 49ers have already clinched the No. 1 seed heading into Week 18, would they rest their starters or keep their proverbial foot on the gas? We'll find out soon enough.

