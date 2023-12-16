Highlights The San Francisco 49ers were the first team to clinch a spot in the NFL Playoffs.

The 49ers can win the NFC West in Week 15 with a win or tie against the Arizona Cardinals.

San Francisco has one of the easiest schedules in the NFL over the final four weeks.

This past Monday night, with the Green Bay Packers taking a 24-22 loss to the New York Giants, the San Franciso 49ers became the first team to clinch a spot in the NFL Playoffs.

The Niners, of course, had taken care of their own business the day before with a 28-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks, marking the fifth straight victory for Kyle Shanahan's squad.

At 10-3, San Francisco is tied with the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles for the best record in the NFC. But as the 49ers hold head-to-head victories over both -- and dominant victories at that -- they currently own the No. 1 seed in the conference.

The next step for the Niners is to clinch the NFC West. Winning the division for a second straight season is a mere formality at this point, but the five-time Super Bowl-winning franchise can make it official in Week 15.

Related Updated NFL MVP race odds heading into Week 15 Heading into Week 15, the 2023 NFL MVP race seems to be a two-man battle between Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and 49ers QB Brock Purdy.

How the San Francisco 49ers can win the NFC West in Week 15

The 49ers are already playoff-bound but can lock up the NFC West this week

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Coming off their second win of the season over Seattle, the 49ers will stay in the division in Week 15 as they travel to Glendale for their second matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

The first contest in Week 4 wasn't much of a contest at all, as San Francisco breezed to a 35-16 victory. Brock Purdy was nearly perfect as he completed 20 of 21 passes for 283 yards and a touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey, who did plenty of damage of his own with 106 rushing yards and three additional scores on the ground.

While the Cardinals aren't the same team they were then, as Kyler Murray has returned to the mix and has helped Arizona to two wins in their last four games, this still shouldn't be much of a struggle for San Francisco.

The math here is simple. If the 49ers win, they win the division. A tie gets the job done as well. But even if the Cardinals pull off an upset, San Francisco still clinches if the Los Angeles Rams, who sit four games back in second place at 6-7, lose to or tie the Washington Commanders.

49ers win/tie vs. Cardinals

Rams lose/tie vs. Commanders

These are the only two scenarios in play as it pertains to the NFC West crown in Week 15.

What is the 49ers' remaining schedule?

The Niners have one of the easiest schedules in the NFL over the final four weeks

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Barring some sort of catastrophe, the 49ers are a lock to win the division. The real goal for this team is locking up the No. 1 seed in the NFC. And given that San Francisco has one of the easiest overall schedules over the final four weeks based on the combined winning percentage of remaining opponents, it's definitely doable for this elite squad.

Over their final four games, the Niners face just one team that currently owns a winning record. But that team just happens to be the franchise holding the No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens, who are also 10-3 heading into Week 15. What a matchup that should be on Christmas Day.

Week Date Opponent 15 Sunday, December 17 at Arizona Cardinals 16 Monday, December 25 vs. Baltimore Ravens 17 Sunday, December 31 at Washington Commanders 18 Sunday, January 7 vs. Los Angeles Rams

With the Cowboys and Eagles nipping at their heels, the 49ers are keenly aware that one loss could cost them the top seed and a first-round bye. The final four weeks should be wildly entertaining.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.