Highlights The San Francisco 49ers suffered a disappointing loss to the Baltimore Ravens but still hold the top spot in the NFC standings.

Quarterback Brock Purdy had a rough game, throwing four interceptions before being replaced by Sam Darnold.

The 49ers have a chance to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win over the Washington Commanders and losses by the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles.

While the San Francisco 49ers were manhandled by the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas night, they still sit atop the NFC standings heading into their Week 17 matchup with the Washington Commanders.

The Niners looked nothing like the team that entered the high-profile matchup with the AFC's top team riding a six-game winning streak, as both the offense and defense played uncharacteristically poorly in the 33-19 loss.

While Christian McCaffrey played well with 131 total yards from scrimmage and a touchdown, fellow NFL MVP candidate Brock Purdy did not.

Entering the game with just seven interceptions on the season, the second-year signal-caller threw four against the Ravens defense, which notched a fifth in the fourth quarter after Purdy had been replaced by Sam Darnold.

As for the San Francisco defense, Steve Wilks' unit gave up a season-high 33 points in the loss as Lamar Jackson bolstered his MVP chances with 252 passing yards and two touchdowns while also adding 45 of the Ravens' 102 rushing yards.

The Niners will have a much easier go of it in Week 17 against Washington. And with a win over the Commanders and some help, they can lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

San Francisco 49ers Week 17 clinching scenarios

The 49ers can lock up the No. 1 seed with a win and losses by the Lions and Eagles

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Unsurprisingly, the 49ers are heavy favorites over the four-win Commanders, who enter Week 17 on a six-game losing streak.

Their latest loss was a 30-28 defeat to the New York Jets, which looked like it would be much worse early on as they were down 17-0 after the first quarter and 27-7 at halftime.

To Washington's credit, the team never quit and actually took a 28-27 lead with just under five minutes remaining, only to lose on a 54-yard field goal from Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein with five seconds left on the clock.

While not impossible, the Commanders aren't likely to come that close to victory this week, as the 49ers will undoubtedly be dialed in after such a drastic defeat to Baltimore.

For Kyle Shanahan's squad to clinch the No. 1 seed this week, they'll need a victory over Washington, as a loss or tie won't get the job done. In addition to their own victory, they'll also need the Dallas Cowboys to beat the Detroit Lions and the Arizona Cardinals to beat the Philadelphia Eagles.

49ers win vs. Commanders + Lions lose vs. Cowboys + Eagles lose vs. Cardinals

The Niners, Lions, and Eagles, of course, all share the same 11-4 record, but San Francisco owns the tiebreaker over both. So, every win is crucial at this late stage of the season, as is every loss. It'll be interesting to see how Week 17 shakes out.

