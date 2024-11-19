Former Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has been praised by Scottish national media for his performance during Scotland's win over Poland in the Nations League in Warsaw last night.

The Tartan Army took the lead inside the opening three minutes, when John McGinn swept home from a Ben Doak cut-back. Kamil Piatkowski's emphatic strike levelled proceedings on the hour mark, before Andy Robertson dramatically secured all three points for the Scots in the 93rd minute, heading home a sensational cross from John Souttar.

The result means Steve Clarke's side avoid automatic relegation from the top division of the Nations League, and instead face a March play-off to determine their fate ahead of the next iteration of the competition. Producing an energetic display, McTominay has been praised for his 'long-bursting' endeavours, and for being 'disruptive and dangerous'.

Former United Man Praised for Performance

He was impressive for Scotland

Developing through United's academy, and making over 250 appearances for the Red Devils, McTominay ended his 22-year love affair with the north-west club this summer, joining Napoli for a fee in the region of £25 million. Thriving thus far in Italy, the 27-year-old has scored three goals in his first ten appearances for the Serie A side, and has already been dubbed Antonio Conte's team' 'best player by a distance'.

Given United's struggles this season, and their midfield's shortcomings in particular, the English club may be ruing their decision to sanction McTominay's departure. Anyone from Old Trafford observing last night's Nations League clash in Poland certainly would've admired their former player's outing.

The Scottish Mancunian took three shots and completed 97% of his passes, in what was an accomplished performance. Writing in their player ratings, Edinburgh News waxed lyrical about the box-to-box midfielder, giving him a seven out of ten for his efforts:

"Lung-bursting display. Almost scored a great solo goal, then cracked the bar. A real attacking threat, and you can see the confidence from Italy flowing within him. Subbed after 75 minutes."

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail praised McTominay for the disruption he caused to Poland's structure, also awarding him with a seven:

"Disruptive and dangerous. Battered one shot off the keeper’s legs and had another tipped on to the post."

Completing this set of universal sevens, the Herald provided some critique of his overall display:

"There were a few occasions where he seemed to get in the road of Doak, which was frustrating. He was also guilty of being caught on his heels during the first half after a tremendous through-ball by the captain. "He’d have been in had he been alert. Moments later he was denied by the keeper after flicking the ball over the defender’s head. Thundered a drilled effort off the post, which turned out to be a good save. Was dead on his feet before coming off with a knock."

McTominay's Statistics vs Poland Minutes Played 76 Shots 3 Accurate Passes 31/32 (97%) Passes into the Final Third 4 Ball Recoveries 3 Touches in Opposition Penalty Area 3

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 19/11/2024