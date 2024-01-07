Highlights The Seattle Seahawks' playoff hopes took a hit in Week 17 with a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Seahawks can't lose to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18 and still reach the NFL Playoffs.

Seattle needs a win or tie against the Cardinals and some help.

Despite suffering four straight losses during one of the most challenging stretches on the schedule for any team during this 2023 NFL season, the Seattle Seahawks kept their once-fading playoff hopes alive with incredible comeback victories in the two weeks that followed over the Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans.

But those same playoff hopes took a hit in Week 17 as Pete Carroll's crew couldn't find the same fourth-quarter magic in a 30-23 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who kept their own postseason dreams alive in victory.

Now 8-8 heading into their regular-season finale with the Arizona Cardinals, the Seahawks sit in the No. 8 slot in the NFC and have a 26% chance of making the NFL Playoffs for a second straight season.

Had Seattle defeated Pittsburgh, Week 18 would've looked a lot different, as the Seahawks would've controlled their own destiny. Now, they'll not only need to take care of their own business against Arizona, but they'll also need to get some help.

Let's take a look at every scenario surrounding the Seahawks in the final week of the regular season.

Seattle Seahawks Week 18 NFL playoff clinching scenarios

The Seahawks can't take a loss in Week 18 and still reach the postseason

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

While the Seahawks took a relatively easy 10-point victory over the Cardinals back in Week 7, they won't be facing the same team as Kyler Murray will be under center for Arizona on Sunday afternoon, not Joshua Dobbs.

And while the Cards might only have four wins on the season, they're clearly not content to just lie down and let teams walk all over them to close out the year. Just ask the Eagles.

So, while the Seahawks are still the favorite, a victory certainly isn't guaranteed. What is guaranteed is that Seattle can't take a loss and still reach the postseason, as a defeat means automatic elimination.

The Seahawks' easiest path is to beat Arizona and then hope the Green Bay Packers lose to the Chicago Bears. An improbable tie with the Cardinals could also work, but that brings the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints into play. Here are the three scenarios surrounding the Seahawks on Sunday.

Seahawks win vs. Cardinals + Packers lose/tie vs. Bears OR

Seahawks tie vs. Cardinals + Packers lose vs. Bears + Buccaneers lose/tie vs. Panthers OR

Seahawks tie vs. Cardinals + Packers lose vs. Bears + Saints lose tie vs. Falcons

And there you have it. While the situation isn't ideal for Seattle, nothing seems off the table, given how this season has played out as a whole. The Seahawks and Cardinals get going at State Farm Stadium at 4:25 pm Eastern/1:25 pm Pacific on FOX.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.