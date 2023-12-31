Highlights The Seattle Seahawks have had an up-and-down season in 2023 but are still in position to punch their postseason ticket.

The Seahawks can clinch a spot in the NFL Playoffs in Week 17 with a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers and some improbable help.

Regardless of the outcome against Pittsburgh, Seattle has an easy final game against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18.

The 2023 NFL season has been quite the roller coaster ride for the Seattle Seahawks.

After dropping their season opener to the Los Angeles Rams, they won three straight. Following a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals coming out of their bye week, they won three of their next four, losing only to the Baltimore Ravens, and were sitting comfortably at 6-3.

What followed next was unfortunate scheduling. After losing their second matchup with the Rams, the Seahawks took on the San Francisco 49ers two times over the next three weeks, losing both games. And sandwiched in the middle of those matchups was a battle with the Dallas Cowboys, which they also lost.

So Seattle quickly went from 6-3 to 6-7. However, Pete Carroll & Co. got back to .500 in Week 15 with a wild 20-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles that came down to the final minute.

And in Week 16, the Seahawks took down the Tennessee Titans by the same 20-17 score, also winning this game in dramatic fashion with a late touchdown drive.

Now set for a Week 17 showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle can secure a spot in the NFL Playoffs for the second straight season, although the clinching scenario is highly improbable.

Seattle Seahawks Week 17 clinching scenarios

The Seahawks can clinch a playoff spot with a win and an unlikely tie

At 8-7, the Seahawks enter Week 17 holding the No. 7 slot in the overall NFC standings. The sixth-seeded Rams have the same 8-7 record but own the tiebreaker thanks to their two victories over Seattle.

Sitting on the outside looking in are the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, and Atlanta Falcons, all of whom share identical 7-8 records.

So here's what needs to happen for the Seahawks to punch their postseason ticket.

First, they'll need to defeat the Steelers, who ended their three-game losing streak a week ago with a dominant 34-11 victory over the Bengals to keep their own playoff hopes alive.

But here's the improbable part. If the Seahawks beat Pittsburgh, they'll then need the Packers and Vikings to tie on Sunday Night Football.

Seahawks win vs. Steelers + Packers-Vikings tie

That's it. That's the lone scenario for Seattle this week.

Win or lose, the Seahawks will still be in a good spot in Week 18 as they square off with the three-win Arizona Cardinals in their regular-season finale, by far the easiest opponent any of the remaining wild-card contenders will face.

We'll just have to wait and see how Week 17 shakes out.

