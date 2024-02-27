Highlights Rio Ferdinand reveals how Sir Alex Ferguson prevented Manchester United from conceding so many shots.

Current boss Erik ten Hag may want to follow Ferguson's lead considering how his team is currently struggling defensively.

Ferguson once said "Attack wins games, defence wins titles" - a message that's still relevant today.

Rio Ferdinand has revealed how Sir Alex Ferguson stopped Manchester United conceding a high number of shots per game at one point during his spell at Old Trafford. The Red Devils' current boss, Erik ten Hag, could take some inspiration from the club's former manager as his team continue to leak goals and chances at a concerning rate.

Man United's defending has left a lot to be desired since the Dutchman took his place in the Old Trafford dugout in 2022. The Premier League giants have faced over 20 shots at goal in 12 separate Premier League matches since Ten Hag's arrival.

Fulham left the Theatre of Dreams with all three points on February 24 after a late Alex Iwobi winner, but this doesn't tell the story of how dominant the Cottagers were for the majority of the game. Despite United's upturn in form of late, there are still inconsistencies in the side. This marked the 14th occasion in which the team playing against United have had 16 or more shots during the 2023-24 season alone.

Luton Town had 22 shots in total during the previous league match, although Ten Hag's side were able to hold onto a nervy 2-1 win. Heavy defeats against Liverpool, Manchester City and Brentford are well documented from the former Ajax manager's debut season in Premier League management.

So how should Ten Hag and his staff go about trying to resolve the issue going forward? Perhaps the 54-year-old could take a leaf out of Ferguson's book.

How Ferguson tightened up Man Utd's defence

Ferdinand explained how the iconic boss solved the issue

The man to have lifted a record 13 Premier League trophies during his long stay at Old Trafford once claimed: "Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles." Those words couldn't appear any more damning for Ten Hag, as United find themselves light years away from a title challenge with a shaky defensive unit.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand explained that the current Man United set up are going through something that even the greatest manager in the club's history once faced. The former England defender said: "Do you remember when we beat Arsenal 8-2? That season, I remember a meeting Sir Alex Ferguson called. I think we were averaging 16 or 19 chances against us per game and I remember the manager saying 'this can't happen no more'.

"At that time, he allowed Rene Meulensteen [a key member of Ferguson's backroom staff] to do all the coaching and I think he was swayed to being more expansive and open as a team. So that's what we were seeing, we were winning games like 4-2 and 8-2."

While Ferdinand couldn't pinpoint the exact words that were used by the manager at the time, he explained that small tweaks including keeping an extra man back when attacking were extremely helpful in tightening up the back-line.

The retired defender added: "We were like everyone forward, me and Vida [Nemanja Vidic] at the back, and we might have had Michael Carrick sitting in front. Everyone else: go and score goals."

Detailing the kind of changes Ferguson made, Ferdinand went on to say: "Simple things like if you go forward on the right-hand side, your left full-back comes inside the pitch to make it a three at the back. And sustaining attacks, don't allow it to become a basketball match where you go up and down. We want some control in games, go one or 2-0 up and get your foot on the ball and drain the life out of this team."

While from an outsider's perspective, it seems like it could take a massive shift in tactical approach from the manager to turn around a team's fortunes defensively, it could actually all just be about getting the smaller details spot on. Watch Ferdinand talk about how Ferguson solved United's defensive issues below (10:10 on the video):

Man Utd's defensive woes this season

Jamie Carragher analysed the team's issues

Manchester United are a curious side to watch this season, as they've registered just one fewer clean sheet than Premier League title challengers Manchester City and Liverpool at the time of writing. However, the volume of shots being taken at Onana's goal is a huge cause for concern, with good fortune and poor finishing from opposing teams benefitting United on several occasions.

Two former top-class Premier League defenders, Jamie Carragher and Gael Clichy, took a closer look at the Red Devils' problems during Sky Sports' coverage of West Ham against Brentford on Monday Night Football.

Selected Premier League teams to have faced 16+ shots this season Team Games Manchester United 14 Sheffield United 14 Luton Town 14 West Ham 13 Manchester City 2 Arsenal 0

Highlighting just how disorganised United were from the very beginning of the aforementioned defeat against Fulham, Carragher pointed out that several players didn't appear to know where they should be or who they should be marking.

The former Liverpool centre-back showed a clip of youngster Kobbie Mainoo being caught between two opposing players and not being confident in which player he should track. This wasn't a criticism of the player himself, but rather the tactical approach, with Carragher saying:

"You should know your job straight from the kick-off, and that comes from the coaching staff."

"They've got no pace at the back and no legs in midfield. Another big problem is when they've got the ball. There's no patterns of play with Manchester United, it doesn't really happen. How do they play? What's their philosophy?"

Premier League teams to have faced 20+ shots (Selected) Club Manager Games Faced 20+Shots Average Manchester United Erik ten Hag 64 12 5.3 Arsenal Mikel Arteta 161 7 23 Manchester City Pep Guardiola 292 4 73 Liverpool Jurgen Klopp 322 2 161

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have faced 20+ shots every 5.3 matches under Erik ten Hag.

A huge source of the problems for the English giants appears to be the amount of space between the midfield and the defensive line. Opposing teams are able to exploit this and hit quick counter-attacks, as pointed out by Clichy and Carragher, who asked: "How many times do you see Manchester United players having to run 40 yards back towards their own goal?"

What next for Manchester United

The FA Cup is the final chance of silverware this season

Man United travel to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest in the Fifth Round of the FA Cup in their next fixture on February 28. The historic domestic trophy is the last chance the club have of lifting any honour in the 2023/24 campaign.

Ten Hag's side are well out of the title race in the Premier League and were eliminated from Europe earlier in the season after finishing bottom of their Champions League group. It's been a disappointing term for everyone involved with the club, and the looming Manchester derby could see many more shots fired in towards the United goal.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is said to have big plans going forward as the incoming shareholder has a massive task on his hands trying to bring Man United back to their previous glory days.

All statistics in tables courtesy of Sky Sports.