Highlights Moving Joel Embiid to the perimeter has unlocked the 76ers' offense and maximized the capabilities of the rest of the roster.

Tyrese Maxey is thriving in the new offensive system, averaging a career-high 26.1 points per game.

The 76ers' role players are getting more opportunities and contributing to the team's scoring effort.

After back-to-back disappointing postseason finishes, alongside contractual disputes with the front office, star guard James Harden made it clear that he had no intentions of rejoining the Philadelphia 76ers for the 2023-24 NBA season. When the news broke, it felt like the 76ers' championship window had closed.

Without their primary facilitator and secondary scorer, there was too much uncertainty with the offense. Who was going to be the playmaker for the team? Who was going to relieve pressure off of Joel Embiid? However, as it turns out, the 76ers might actually be better without Harden.

With the addition of head coach Nick Nurse came a brand new offensive system, one that unlocked the entire Sixers lineup. The one change that made everything click? He moved Joel Embiid out to the perimeter. This small change opened up the floor and the extra space allowed Nurse to maximize the offensive capabilities of the rest of the roster.

What was wrong with their offense?

27th in pace last season

In prior years, the 76ers utilized Embiid primarily as a back to the basket player. They ran a lot of plays through him and allowed him to utilize his natural strength, size, and finesse to score. While he was very capable in this role, winning the MVP award last season, the 76ers' offense as a result was predictable, and at times, stagnant.

This made it really easy for teams to adapt, as observed during their prior postseason runs. Opposing defenses would adjust by clogging the paint and forcing Embiid to take highly-contested shots.

Philadelphia 76ers - Offensive Stats Comparison Category 2022-23 2023-24 Points per game 115.2 120.0 Field goal % 48.7 47.7 3-point field goal % 38.7 37.5 Offensive rating 117.0 120.0 Pace 97.44 99.58

Harden faced this same issue. At 34 years of age, he lacked the same lateral quickness and finesse that allowed him to be so dominant in the years prior. This led to dragged out possessions where he’d have trouble breaking down defenses that had already adjusted to his style of play.

The 76ers ranked 27th in pace last season. Not only were possessions slow, but very few players were getting involved in this isolation-heavy offense.

While Harden was a capable facilitator for the team, he had the habit of waiting too long to make the pass, opting to hold out until he could find the “perfect” angle. This meant that although the passes were hitting their shooting pockets, the 76ers role players had less opportunities in general to get involved in the offense and find their rhythm.

This season, Nurse has opted for a faster style and has made an effort to get more players involved.

A star is born

Tyrese Maxey 2023-24 Stats: 26.1 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 6.7 APG

Nurse accomplished this simply by moving Embiid further away from the basket. This opens up the floor and gives the rest of the team more opportunities to attack. The offense is still built around Embiid.

However, instead of 76ers role players waiting on the perimeter while he plays bully-ball in the post, they’re actively playing through him. They’re moving a lot more and the combination of the increased off-ball movement coupled with Embiid’s gravity has resulted in higher percentage shots for the entire team.

The biggest benefactor of all the open space is Tyrese Maxey. He’s having a breakout season, averaging a career high 26.1 points. The fourth-year guard is exceptionally fast and the extra space allows him to use his speed to attack the rim. In the following possession, he’s able to lose his defender completely with the help of two off screens.

As helpful as those screens were, Maxey is fast enough to beat his defender, even one-on-one. He’s averaging 9.3 points per game off drives alone. With him as the primary ball handler instead of Harden, the team just plays so much faster. They’re currently 12th in pace this season.

Because Maxey’s speed and athleticism is so complementary to Embiid’s gravity, their two-man game is so potent. Whether it’s handoffs or high pick and rolls, Maxey is able to take advantage of even the slightest lapses on defense. He’s also a great shooter, averaging 38.5 percent from three this season. When defenses try to compensate for his speed by playing too close to the rim, he’s able to take advantage with his outside shooting.

A team effort

Five players averaging 12 or more points per game

It’s not just Maxey that’s reaping the benefits. Tobias Harris, Kelly Oubre, and De’Anthony Melton are all players that have seen success this season. The role players are getting more opportunities to take part in the offense and it's helping out the 76ers' scoring effort.

Although Maxey and Embiid are still the primary threats, opposing defenses can't just sag off of the rest of the 76ers. Harris specifically has looked much more impactful this season, as the open space allows him to excel as a cutting and slashing threat. He’s getting more field goal attempts and is converting them at a more efficient rate.

Tobias Harris - Year-by-Year Comparison Category 2022-23 2023-24 Minutes 32.9 34.0 Points 14.7 17.7 Field goal attempts 11.4 13.1 Field goal % 50.1 51.2 3-point field goal attempts 4.4 3.4 3-point field goal % 38.9 37.3

Embiid has also looked better now than he did in his MVP season. Nurse has allowed Embiid to utilize his naturally great court vision and passing to dissect defenses. The space he creates allows his teammates to have so many different attacking angles and he's good enough of a passer to find them. He’s averaging a career high 6.1 assists.

Despite playing farther away from the basket, Embiid is still scoring with ease. The open space also allows him to attack the rim and he doesn't have to worry as much about opposing defenses crashing the lane.

He’s averaging a career high 35.1 points per game. While he looks great in this new free-flow offense, he's still just as dominant as an isolation threat. He's scoring on 53 percent of his isolation plays and is third in the league in points generated.

This new offensive scheme allows the 76ers to maintain flexibility. They can open up the floor and dissect defenses slowly with hand-offs and cuts, but they can also revert to slow-paced Embiid bully-ball possessions. This makes it harder for opposing teams to adjust and it's no wonder why they currently have the 6th best offense in NBA history.