Conor Gallagher has receieved glowing reviews from several Spanish media outlets for his early season form at Atletico Madrid, with the ex-Chelsea midfielder netting for the second time for his new club on Sunday in a draw against Rayo Vallecano.

Atletico found themselves behind courtesy of a first half strike from Isi Palazon, but drew level when Gallagher swept home from the edge of the box shortly after the break. This was the England international's second contribution in front of goal for Diego Simeone's side, after he found the back of the net in the Madrid outfit's routine 3-0 victory over Valencia a few weeks ago.

Gallagher arrived at the Metropolitano Stadium in a £36 million deal this summer, after being ostracised by Chelsea, and has hit the ground running in La Liga, earning plaudits from the Spanish national press for his performances so far.

Spanish Press Praise Gallagher

The midfielder has started the season in impressive form

Following his energetic display away at Rayo Vallecano, Gallagher has garnered widespread applause, with La Liga's X account even posting a video of his strike, with a caption spelling out the chant Ateltico fans have been vocalising in the stands for him:

Major outlet Marca waxed lyrical about Gallagher's performance, describing him as putting 'music to the band' in an 'exciting' outing. The publication argued that the 24-year-old has 'dazzled the fans and the coaching staff at Atletico', and that he has already become 'one of the new idols' of the supporters.

Meanwhile, Spanish journalist Matteo Moretto heaped praise on Gallagher's general influnece in Madrid, stating that the Cobham graduate as 'undoutedly one of the signings that has caused the most impact in La Liga'. The well-respected reporter went on to commend Gallagher's exceptional energy, arguing that the midfielder 'provides the lungs' in midfield for Atletico.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gallagher is currently level with Cole Palmer and Emile Smith Rowe as the highest-scoring English midfielder in Europe's top five leagues (2).

The Englishman's relentless work rate and running power certainly matches Simeone's industrial style of play, and therefore it's no surprise Gallagher has settled into the Argentine's system so seamlessly. Perhaps the most illuminating eulogizing of the player was los Rojiblancos fan page on X, Atletico Universe, exclaiming their love for their new box-to-box star:

Gallagher's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 37 Goals 5 Assists 7 Progressive Passes Per 90 4.94 Key Passes Per 90 1.49 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 3.68

Gallagher was a 'Dream Target' For Atletico

They were insistent on landing him

Gallagher's effective integration into Simeone's side would appear to justify the La Liga giants' insistence on acquiring the Surrey-born man in the summer. It was reported back in July that the player was a 'dream target' for Atletico, and Moretto has supported this, by outlying further details about the saga that ensued throughout the window:

"It is true that Atletico had a shortlist of midfielders in the summer, but Conor Gallagher has always been one of the favorites of both Cholo Simeone and Andrea Berta. The sporting director insisted a lot on having him at Atletico, and never gave up, even when Gallagher was deliberating over the move and stalling talks. Gallagher was considered the perfect purchase for the midfield to give it a jump in quality, and complete their options in the position. He was never close to joining an English team, despite rumours linking him to Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur. Atleti was the club that pushed the most, knowing that Chelsea would not want him to continue at another Premier League team."