Highlights Games played indoors have averaged more points than games played outdoors over the last 10 seasons.

The controlled environment of an indoor game leads to a higher completion percentage and more passing yards.

The Lions have the most indoor games on the schedule for 2024, while the Patriots have the fewest.

As the NFL schedule release has evolved into a marquee event, fans and analysts alike eagerly dissect the season's matchups, highlighting key games and potential playoff implications. However, amid the excitement and speculation, an often overlooked yet crucial aspect is the location of these matchups -- specifically whether they will be played indoors or outdoors.

This detail gains significance as the season progresses from the warmer days of September to the frigid conditions through the winter.

The venue of a game can significantly influence its outcome, with indoor stadiums providing a controlled environment that often leads to higher scoring games. In contrast, outdoor games are subject to the whims of weather, introducing variables that can hinder performance and scoring.

As we delve into the data, we will uncover how playing indoors versus outdoors affects the game, how the dynamics shift under different conditions, and which teams will benefit the most from the 2024 schedule.

Scoring Trends: Outdoors vs Indoors

Games have averaged more points when played indoors compared to outdoors over the last 10 seasons

It is intuitive that games played indoors could potentially lead to more points scored. The controlled environment eliminates the variables of cold weather, rain, snow, and wind. Indoor stadiums provide a consistent playing surface and optimal conditions for passing, kicking, and overall offensive execution.

Without the disruptive elements that can hinder performance in outdoor games, teams are better able to implement their game plans, maintain high levels of play, and score more efficiently. But what does the data actually say?

Over the last 10 seasons, NFL games played in indoor stadiums have consistently averaged higher point totals compared to their outdoor counterparts.

Since 2014, the average points per game scored in indoor games is 47.8 points, just over three points more than the 44.7 points scored in outdoor games. In fact, outdoor games over that time frame have gone under the pre-kickoff betting game total in 52.6% of games and over in just 46.3% (push in 1.1%).

Indoor games have been much more balanced to the betting total, going over in 49.9% of games and under in 49.2% (push in 0.9%).

Indoor vs. Outdoor Points Per Game Since 2014 Stadium Type Average PPG Average Betting Total Over Total Pct. Under Total Pct. Indoor 47.8 46.8 49.9% 49.2% Outdoor 44.7 45.0 52.6% 46.3%

When looking at scoring by week and stadium type, it is evident that indoor games have a higher scoring floor than outdoor games. Out of the 18 weeks, only Week 14 and Week 17 outdoor games have averaged more points per game than their indoor counterparts, and even these two instances seem like anomalies.

The consistent higher scoring advantage of indoor games is apparent throughout the season, reinforcing the idea that the controlled environment of indoor stadiums contributes to higher scoring outputs.

Analyzing Stadium-Driven Scoring Dynamics

Quarterbacks have been more effiicient playing indoors since 2014

Now that we know the idea that games tend to score more points when played indoors is statistically correct, what is it exactly that propels these games to higher scoring outputs? Let's start with very small shifts in tendencies.

Since 2014, indoor games have averaged slightly more pass attempts and fewer rush attempts, leading to increased passing production and fewer yards on the ground. The average total pass attempts in indoor games over the last 10 seasons was 75.1 compared to 74.2 in outdoor games.

Conversely, there were 52.9 total rush attempts per game indoors compared to 53.3 outdoors. This results in a slight uptick in passing production and a decrease in rushing production, with indoor games averaging a total of 520.2 passing yards compared to 488.6 in outdoor games.

Indoor vs. Outdoor Tendencies Since 2014 Category Indoor Outdoor Pass Attempts Per Game 75.1 74.2 Rush Attempts Per Game 52.9 53.3 Pass Yards Per Game 520.2 488.6 Rush Yards Per Game 223.9 227.5

These small shifts in offensive tendencies contribute to the overall higher scoring outputs seen in indoor games, but it is the efficiency of the quarterback -- and to a lesser extent, kicker -- that predominantly drives the scoring difference. The elimination of external variables unsurprisingly leads to improved performance for both positions.

Over the last 10 seasons, the NFL average completion percentage indoors is 61.1%, compared to 58.8% in outdoor games. Similarly, kickers have seen a slight boost in efficiency, with an indoor field goal make percentage of 85.4%, compared to 84.2% outdoors.

Quarterback and Kicker Performance Indoors vs. Outdoors Since 2014 Category Indoor Outdoor Completion Percentage 61.1% 58.8% Field Goal Make Percentage 85.4% 84.2%

How Weather Shapes Game Performance

Temperature and wind have an obvious influence on scoring dynamics in the NFL over the last 10 seasons

Indoor stadiums offer a significant advantage by allowing for temperature control. This is particularly important for avoiding frigid temperatures and precipitation that can impede player performance and scoring.

Since 2014, there has been a clear decrease in average points per game as temperatures drop, and conversely, an increase in scoring in warmer temperatures. Cold weather can affect the grip and flight of the football, hinder player agility, and make the field more treacherous, all contributing to lower scoring games.

On the other hand, warmer temperatures tend to facilitate better ball handling and more dynamic play, resulting in higher point totals.

Beyond temperature and precipitation, wind stands out as another environmental factor that significantly influences passing dynamics.

Over the last 10 seasons, quarterbacks completed 59.3% of passes in wind under 10 miles per hour, while completing 57.6% of passes in wind over 10 miles per hour. Intriguingly, even in the face of strong winds, quarterbacks have maintained their downfield aggression, with minimal deviation in average air yards per attempt between non-windy and windy conditions.

Wind Effects on Scoring and Passing Since 2014 Category Wind Under 10 MPH Wind Over 10 MPH Average PPG 46.3 43.1 Pass Yards Per Attempt 6.7 6.4 Air Yards Per Attempt 8.2 8.1 Completion Percentage 59.3% 57.6%

Indoor Advantage: Offenses Primed for Success in the 2024 Season

The Detroit Lions are scheduled for a league-high 14 indoor games this season

What offense stands to benefit the most from the 2024 NFL schedule release? The Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts are the teams that have indoor home stadiums and will play inside the most in 2024.

However, the Lions are scheduled for five indoor road games, resulting in a league-high 14 games inside next season. The first time the Lions will play outdoors is in Week 9 at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay ackers.

Most Indoor Games in 2024 Team Indoor Games Detroit Lions 14 Atlanta Falcons 12 New Orleans Saints 12 Los Angeles Rams 12

In stark contrast, the New England Patriots are set for a notably different experience in 2024, with just a single indoor matchup on their schedule -- the lowest count among all teams. Their lone indoor game is scheduled for Week 15, where they'll face off against Arizona.

With the Lions, Falcons, Saints, and Rams poised to ignite their offense in the controlled environment of indoor stadiums, the prospect of explosive performances looms large. Meanwhile, for the Patriots, transitioning into a new era post-Belichick, the sparse indoor schedule presents a challenging offensive landscape.

All statistics courtesy of nflfastR unless stated otherwise.