As he prepares to enter his age-30 season, one of the best defenders in the NFL only has one thing on his mind. Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt is looking for something that the city of Pittsburgh has been unable to claim since 2009: a Super Bowl championship.

Now, sure, Watt has already established himself as probably the best edge rusher in today's NFL, and is a frequent name in Defensive Player of the Year conversations (he's won once, but he probably should have at least two more to his name.). But to get to the Super Bowl, he has to win a playoff game, something he hasn't done since he was drafted.

As he recently told The Athletic, Watt said:

For me, it is all about no playoff wins. I am trying to do anything I can do. We have so much turnover year after year and so many new guys that it is trying to learn as much as possible coming from guys from other organizations that have done it and won championships since being in the league. I am going to do whatever is possible to win. It is about not taking any day for granted, and when it comes down to executing and working, putting everything aside and getting it done.

And for someone who will be turning 30 in October, to have no playoff wins is something that may devalue an already very impressive resume for Watt. So, the question is, how can the Steelers build around Watt to give him at least a playoff win? Let's take a deeper look.

How the Steelers Can Build Around T.J. Watt

The defensive roster looks solid, but could use an extra move or two

Now, on paper, the Steelers have a very intriguing roster on the defensive side of the ball in 2024, with guys like Watt, Alex Highsmith, Cam Heyward, Donte Jackson, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Patrick Queen. But while a roster can look good on paper, there are some external factors that need to be taken into account, such as injuries. And what happens if someone like Watt goes down?

The Steelers also recently brought back Cam Sutton in free agency to help shore up the cornerback position. But Pittsburgh still could use some extra help.

While Watt mainly plays outside linebacker, the Steelers could use someone on the edge as a defensive end to help bolster their front seven. A couple of guys at the DE position who could certainly help to take some of the pressure off of Watt still available include Yannick Ngakoue and Carl Lawson.

Top DE Free Agents Still Available And Who They Played On in 2023 Player Current Team Yannick Ngakoue Chicago Bears Carl Lawson New York Jets Romeo Okwara Detroit Lions Emmanuel Ogbah Miami Dolphins

Any one of these guys would be a great fit on the edge for Pittsburgh and try to relieve some of the pressure Watt faces. But he will still continue to be a dominant force as his age continues to go up. Plus, he is already closing in on a major career milestone.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In five of his first seven career seasons, T.J. Watt has registered double-digit sacks, with 96.5 total in seven campaigns. He needs just 3.5 more sacks in 2024 to reach 100 for his career, which could very well put him in the top five for the fewest number of games needed to reach that mark.

Another move the Steelers could make on the defensive end is to shore up their strong safety spot to play alongside the aforementioned Fitzpatrick. They had Keanu Neal step in and fill that role last season, but there are still guys like Jamal Adams, Micah Hyde, and Quandre Diggs readily available.

As Watt prepares to celebrate his 30th birthday on Oct. 11, he has already put together a Hall of Fame worthy career. With 96.5 total sacks in seven seasons, his numbers will wow plenty of fans.

Now, it's up to him and the Steelers organization to put together the correct roster to find something Watt has yet to achieve: a playoff win. And maybe then, he can take the right steps toward bringing the Steel City its seventh Lombardi Trophy.

Source: Mark Kaboly, The Athletic

All top free agents available courtesy of SpoTrac, and all of T.J. Watt's stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference.