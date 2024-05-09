Highlights The Pittsburgh Steelers excel at finding wide receiver talent in rounds two and three of the NFL Draft.

Roman Wilson showed exceptional efficiency & big-play ability in college, making him a perfect fit for the Steelers.

Wilson's skill set in the slot aligns with the Steelers' needs, and he is poised to continue their legacy of productive mid-round wide receivers.

The importance of elite pass catchers continues to grow exponentially in the NFL. The 2024 NFL Draft highlighted this trend with a record-tying seven wide receivers selected in the first round, emphasizing the league's inclination to prioritize top-tier talent at the position early in the draft.

Despite this trend, the Pittsburgh Steelers have mastered a different approach, consistently finding success in the second and third rounds of the draft. While other teams opt for early-round selections to secure their potential playmakers, the Steelers have perfected their formula for uncovering wide receiver studs in the later rounds.

Their track record speaks volumes, as no team has been more adept at finding receiving talent beyond the first round in recent years.

This year, the Steelers once again demonstrated their scouting prowess by selecting Michigan's Roman Wilson, who has been called an 'awesome' pick by rival AFC execs, in the third round. A dynamic and explosive talent, Wilson represents the latest addition to Pittsburgh's tradition of unearthing hidden flanker gems.

With his blend of speed, route-running ability, and playmaking potential, Wilson has all the makings of the next great Steelers wide receiver, poised to make a significant impact in the NFL.

The Day 2 Wide Receiver Factory

Steelers have the most 1,000 yard receivers drafted on Day 2 since 2017

In recent years, the Steelers have proven themselves as masters of drafting wide receiver talent beyond the first round. While other teams may prioritize early-round selections, the Steelers have consistently struck gold in rounds two and three of the NFL Draft. This knack for uncovering gems has solidified their reputation as the premier destination for wide receiver prospects looking to make an impact at the next level.

The Steelers' prowess in drafting wide receivers on day two of the NFL Draft is unrivaled. Since 2017, they've selected six wideouts in rounds two or three: JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington, Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, George Pickens, and now Roman Wilson.

While Washington and Claypool may not have reached their full potential, Claypool still put up 11 TDs as a rookie (11th-most all-time for a rookie WR) and Washington and Washington's 16.7 yards per receptions in his second year was a top 10 mark. Smith-Schuster, Johnson, and Pickens were even better, as all achieved 1,000-yard seasons within their first three years in the league.

If you go back even further, you'll see that this was a common thread throughout Mike Tomlin's tenure with the Steelers, which began in 2007.

Tomlin-Drafted WRs in 2nd-3rd Rounds Year Player Draft 1k Season/10+ TD Season/Pro Bowl 2008 Limas Sweed 2nd Round (No. 53) No 2009 Mike Wallace 3rd Round (No 84) Yes 2010 Emmanuel Sanders 3rd Round (No. 82) Yes 2013 Markus Wheaton 3rd Round (No. 79) No 2015 Sammie Coates 3rd Round (No. 87) No 2017 Juju Smith-Schuster 2nd Round (No. 62) Yes 2018 James Washington 2nd Round (No. 60) No 2019 Diontae Johnson 3rd Round (No. 66) Yes 2020 Chase Claypool 2nd Round (No. 49) Yes 2022 George Pickens 2nd Round (No. 52) Yes 2024 Roman Wilson 3rd Round (No. 84) ?

What's truly remarkable is that no other team in the NFL has even drafted two players in rounds two or three who produced 1,000-yard seasons during that time span. The Steelers, however, boast three such players. This exceptional success solidifies the Steelers' reputation as the premier destination for wide receiver talent outside the first round.

Efficiency at its Finest

Wilson had the highest EPA per target among WRs taken in Rounds 1-3

It's no secret that Michigan's offensive strategy last season revolved around establishing the run and pounding the rock on the ground. This emphasis on the rushing attack led to suppressed passing numbers for quarterback J.J. McCarthy, and subsequently, muted receiving statistics for Roman Wilson.

However, despite these circumstances, Wilson still emerged as one of the most efficient wide receivers in the nation. According to The 33rd Team, Wilson had the highest EPA per target last season among any of the wide receivers selected in the first three rounds of the 2024 draft.

Wilson's exceptional EPA per target last season was largely attributed to his knack for finding the end zone and ripping off explosive plays. According to PFF, he scored a touchdown on an impressive 25.0 percent of his receptions, tying for the third-highest rate among any Power Five receiver with more than 30 receptions in 2023.

Additionally, Wilson boasted the fifth-highest explosive reception rate among Power Five receivers, showcasing his ability to make big plays downfield.

Most TDs Per Reception Among Power Five WRs in 2023 (PFF) Player TDs/Rec Brendan Rice 0.27 Nic Anderson 0.26 Roman Wilson 0.25 Brian Thomas Jr. 0.25 Keon Coleman 0.22

With his blazing 4.39 speed and savvy route-running, Wilson consistently found ways to create separation, making him a threat to score every time he touched the ball. His combination of speed and skill not only allowed him to find pay dirt but also to consistently produce game-changing plays.

Roman Wilson's Fit in Pittsburgh

Over 50 percent of Wilson's college production came from the slot

At 5'11" and 185 pounds, Wilson is tailor-made for the slot receiver role, which he predominantly played during his college career at Michigan.

The Steelers' selection of Wilson fills a crucial need for them in the slot. According to PFF, Allen Robinson, who is now with the New York Giants, led the Steelers in slot alignment at 61.4 percent last season, followed by Calvin Austin at 40.4 percent, and new Panther Diontae Johnson at 21.3 percent. With the departures of Robinson and Johnson, the slot role in Pittsburgh is wide open for Wilson.

In college, Wilson operated predominantly from the slot, with the majority of his production coming from that alignment. Per PFF, over 50 percent of Wilson's targets, receptions, receiving yards, receiving first downs, and touchdowns in his college career came from the slot. He is a specialist in that role, perfectly suited to fill the void left by Johnson and Robinson.

Roman Wilson Slot Production in College Career (PFF) Category Percent of Production from Slot Targets 56.7% Receptions 54.5% Receiving Yards 56.8% Receiving First Downs 61.2% Touchdowns 66.7%

Wilson's efficiency, combined with his explosive playmaking ability, makes him the ideal candidate to continue the Steelers' legacy of productive Day 2 receivers.

His skill set aligns perfectly with the Steelers' offensive scheme, offering a versatile threat who can stretch the field and create mismatches for opposing defenses. With the Steelers' history of developing talent and maximizing the potential of their wide receivers, Wilson is in prime position to thrive in Pittsburgh.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.