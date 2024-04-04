Highlights Stefon Diggs has maintained dominant production throughout his career.

The Houston Texans are a team on the rise, and by adding Diggs they have vaulted themselves to the next level.

Diggs joins a star-studded offense with Stroud, Collins, Dell, Schultz, and Mixon.

Stefon Diggs has long been considered one of the better receivers in the NFL. Diggs was selected in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, and ever since then, he's been better than anyone could have expected a fifth round pick to be. Diggs has quite the resume, and even at the age of 30, he's still playing at a high level, and figures to do so for years to come.

Stefon Diggs' Production Over Past Five Years Year Production 2023 107 rec, 1,183 yards, 8 TDs 2022 108 rec, 1,429 yards, 11 TDs 2021 103 rec, 1,225 yards, 10 TDs 2020 127 rec, 1,535 yards, 8 TDs 2019 63 rec, 1,130 yards, 6 TDs

As you can see, Diggs has been downright dominant. He's been impossible for defenses to contain and truly thrived with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Still, the team had failed to win anything significant during his time in Buffalo.

One thing led to another, and Diggs now has a new home after being traded to the Houston Texans. But will the veteran boost Houston's young, exciting offense, or stunt their growth and become surplus to requirements?

Stefon Diggs Trade Breakdown

Diggs heads to Houston, a 2025 second-round pick goes to Buffalo

A few days into April, the Bills sent Stefon Diggs to the Texans, along with two late round picks in 2024 and 2025. The only thing headed to Buffalo in return was a second-round pick in 2025. This trade will have massive, massive implications for the entire AFC, as it seemingly catapults Houston into Super Bowl contention while closing Buffalo's window.

Stefon Diggs Trade Compensation Bills Receive Texans Receive 2025 2nd-round pick WR Stefon Diggs 2024 6th-round pick 2025 5th-round pick

The Bills have now lost both Diggs and Gabe Davis this offseason, leaving their wide receiver room very short-staffed. They'll almost certainly be in the market for a receiver in the draft, where GMS is projecting them to select Texas burner Xavier Worthy late in the first round.

As for the Texans, this is the latest in a long line of win-now moves that have occurred for them throughout the offseason. Diggs joins a stacked offense, and Houston has now vaulted themselves up into the conversation for most likely to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs.

How Stefon Diggs Fits With Texans

The rich get richer in Houston

There were many possible suitors for Diggs this offseason. The most logical one, though, ended up being one of the most exciting young teams in the league. A year ago, nobody would have expected the Texans to be in a position to make a trade like this, but after a sensational rookie season from C.J. Stroud and a massive step forward by the team as a whole, they have now become true playoff contenders.

Houston's offense was electric in 2023, while Tank Dell and Nico Collins were incredible. However, the Texans still wanted more talent for their young quarterback. Houston wanted a consistent, veteran star receiver for Stroud to rely on. They found just that in Stefon Diggs.

How Will Stefon Diggs Help C.J. Stroud?

Diggs is known as one of the best route-runners in all of football, and he's particularly good against zone coverage as well. Diggs understands defenses, and is often able to find the soft spots in the zone. During his four years in Buffalo, Diggs caught 284 passes against zone coverage, good enough for +25.5 receptions over expected, the highest in the league during that time.

Stroud was excellent in many areas during his rookie season, but especially against zone coverage. Stroud was also a zone killer in 2023, boasting a league-leading +62.6 passing EPA against zone. Stroud and Diggs would be almost impossible to stop in these situations based on those numbers, and OC Bobby Slowik is probably counting on that.

How Does the Cap Situation Work Out?

Because of their ongoing rebuild and the fact that they have a star QB on a rookie deal, the Texans found themselves in a very favorable situation with regards to cap space.

Houston currently has roughly $12.1 million in cap space after trading for Diggs, which leaves them with the 21st-most in the NFL. Before the trade, Houston had the third-most cap space in the league. Diggs now becomes the team's second-highest earner.

Houston Texans' Largest Contracts Player Current Cap Hit Laremy Tunsil $25,855,870 Stefon Diggs $19,005,000 Danielle Hunter $13,700,000 Robert Woods $9,705,882 Derek Stingley Jr. $9,452,049 Tytus Howard $8,405,877

The most important thing regarding the Texans' trade for Diggs is the fact that Stroud is on a rookie contract. He'll be on that deal for three more years, and the Texans will have a team option for the fifth year, and it would be hard to imagine they won't pick that up if it comes to that.

While Houston would probably like to get an extension with Stroud completed sooner rather than later, there's a possibility that Diggs' contract expires at the same time that Stroud would need a new extension. That way, Houston could get, at least, three quality seasons out of Diggs, without having to worry about a contract extension for the most expensive position on the field.

How Does Diggs Fit in the Texans' Offense?

The Texans already had two good, young receivers on their roster in Tank Dell and Nico Collins. Both of them have been excellent in their young careers. Nico Collins seems to be a clear-cut, WR1 by himself, racking up nearly 1,300 receiving yards in 2023.

Texans' Receiving Options in 2023 Player Production Nico Collins 80 rec, 1,297 yards, 8 TDs Tank Dell 47 rec, 709 yards, 7 TDs Dalton Schultz 59 rec, 635 yards, 7 TDs Noah Brown 33 rec, 567 yards, 2 TDs

While the Texans already had talent at wide receiver, most of it is young. Diggs could be an excellent mentor for Collins, Dell, Brown, and even John Metchie III, if he's not moved before the campaign starts. Paired with Collins, Diggs might just create the best wide receiver duo in the entire league.

Now that Houston has traded for Diggs, their offense will be downright scary, some might even say unfair.

Stroud will be throwing the ball to the likes of Collins, Diggs, Dell, and Schultz, with their new running back Joe Mixon in the fold as well. With an offense like that, the Texans have undoubtedly vaulted themselves into Super Bowl-contender status, as evidenced by their jump from +2,000 odds to win the Super Bowl to +1,500 after acquiring Diggs, now sitting seventh on the odds board.

