Highlights Stoppage time added to football matches varies based on injuries, time-wasting and other factors.

It is decided by the referee and fourth official, who must make sure the minimum added time is played, but they can opt to extend it if there are more stoppages.

Dutch legend Marco van Basten is one of several figures to have proposed replacing the current system with a 60-minute 'stop-clock'.

Football brings together people from every community, particularly during major events such as the World Cup or European Championships. However, the rules of the sport can be confusing to follow if you are new to it. From the video assistant referee (VAR), offside and everything in between, it can get messy.

An increasingly inescapable aspect of the game is stoppage time. At stadiums across England, these extra minutes tacked onto the end of each 45-minute half often act as the signal for fans to flood the concourses in search of half-time refreshments, as everyone rushes to beat the queues. On the pitch, it offers players one final chance to strike a late blow.

Stoppage time, which is also known as added time or injury time, is used for several different reasons, but mainly to make the game fair and prevent time-wasting. Just like anything in the sport, it has changed over the years as FIFA and IFAB attempt to improve the game. Whether they have is up to you to decide, but we have outlined all the main things to know about stoppage time, how it is decided and what the future may hold.

What is Stoppage Time?

Very different to extra time

Stoppage time is the period of time that is added to the end of each half of a football match. It has no set length, which on the face of it might sound complicated, but it is decided on a game-to-game basis. If there are no injuries and the ball continually stays on the field, there will be minimal stoppage time; maybe one minute at the most. However, if there is a lengthy delay and excessive time-wasting (purposefully slowing down the speed of the match), there will be lots of stoppage time.

It is decided by the on-field referee and the fourth official, who stands on the sidelines next to the manager. They communicate with one another, with the fourth official lifting a screen in the air to showcase how long the stoppage time will be for the fans in the stadium. It is important to note that this is the minimum added time; a referee can decide to play more than the time indicated but not less than that figure.

It is also important to remember the difference between stoppage time and extra time. While stoppage time is used at the end of each half, extra time is added only after the full 90 minutes if the score is still level and that particular competition, usually a domestic cup or international tournament, has to have a winner. Extra time is 30 minutes long, divided into two halves of 15 minutes and is commonly used only during knockout matches. Each half of extra time could also have some stoppage time added on to it. If the teams are still level after extra time, a penalty shootout is taken.

How the Length of Stoppage Time is Decided

At the discretion of the referee and fourth official

As previously mentioned, the length of stoppage time is decided by the referee on the pitch. They try to take several factors into consideration — and, according to the Football Association, time should be added on for the following reasons.

Substitutions

Assessment of injured players

Removal of injured players

Time-wasting

Disciplinary sanctions being issued

Any medical stoppages allowed by the rules, such as those for a drinks break

Any delays added for VAR checks

Football is never predictable though — and sometimes unexpected events can lead to matches being paused. Whether this is a weather delay, a pitch invader or excessive goal celebrations, time will also be added on to help keep the game running for longer.

It's often been stated by some that stoppage time should be removed and replaced by a clock that is stopped during each break in play - as is commonplace in rugby union. Yet, that has always been shut down by the governing bodies.

With the period added coming at the end of each half, and therefore the end of the match itself, it’s when teams in need of a goal push to try and find that crucial strike. This unsurprisingly leaves sides open to counter-attacks from the defending team, which is why so many goals are scored during the final few minutes of matches.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: A new top-flight record of 87 stoppage-time goals was set during the 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

How Stoppage Time Has Changed

First introduced in the 19th century

Stoppage time has been used for most of the sport's history. It was introduced in 1891 so that officials could add more time at the end to make up for unusual breaks in play. That idea has carried on for the rest of the game's existence to prevent players from wasting time, faking injuries and delaying substitutions as much.

After decades of minor manipulation, the system has been drastically altered in recent years, with the 2022 World Cup first highlighting IFAB's - and FIFA's - determination to extend stoppage time in the vain hope of improved fairness. It was a decision made with the help of one of the greatest referees of all time, Pierluigi Collina, who was also chairman of FIFA's referees committee. He noted that, at previous tournaments, not enough time was being added on, and time-wasting was prevailing. The World Cup in Qatar saw a change.

"We told everybody to not be surprised if they see the fourth official raising the electronic board with a big number on it, six, seven or eight minutes," Collina told ESPN before the start of the tournament. "If you want more active time, we need to be ready to see this kind of additional time given. Think of a match with three goals scored. A celebration normally takes one, one and a half minutes, so with three goals scored, you lose five or six minutes.

"What we want to do is accurately calculate the added time at the end of each half. It can be the fourth official to do that. We were successful in Russia [2018] and we expect the same in Qatar. I am not talking about VAR intervention, this is something which is different and calculated by the video assistant referee in a very precise way."

England's opening game against Iran at the 2022 World Cup lasted 117 minutes. This was an extreme example, but an average of 12 minutes was tacked on to each half during the global spectacle. The Premier League opted to implement this change during the 2023/24 campaign as well.

IFAB wanted to "create fairer conditions for both teams in terms of the amount of time available in a match." Thanks to the top flight's new approach, the ball was in play for an extra three minutes and 15 seconds per match during the 2023/24 campaign compared to 2022/23, per Sky Sports.

Evolution of Premier League Stoppage Time Season Average Added Time 2012/13 6 minutes, 26 seconds 2013/14 6 minutes, 33 seconds 2014/15 6 minutes, 37 seconds 2015/16 6 minutes, 32 seconds 2016/17 6 minutes, 37 seconds 2017/18 6 minutes, 24 seconds 2018/19 6 minutes, 40 seconds 2019/20 7 minutes, 32 seconds 2020/21 6 minutes, 34 seconds 2021/22 7 minutes, 29 seconds 2022/23 8 minutes, 6 seconds 2023/24 11 minutes, 36 seconds

Future of Stoppage Time

60-minute matches have been considered

VAR was introduced in the Premier League at the start of the 2019/20 campaign. It was a controversial decision, and several people have argued that it is re-refereeing the sport, yet it remains at the highest level. Since the introduction of the technology, there have been several calls for the monitoring of stoppage time to be taken away from the referee.

Currently, only the referee and fourth official can make the decision, so naturally, there can be some bias; it would be hoped VAR would help remove that, but this system is unlikely to be adopted soon. As is often the way with IFAB and FIFA, new ideas are frequently suggested as they attempt to improve the sport, yet very few are ever implemented.

Football has always been seen as a 90-minute match. Made up of two halves of 45 minutes, it's traditional — and some fans would even argue that it is perfect. However, despite this, there have still been some calls over the years to shorten the contest while introducing a stop clock of 60 minutes instead. Former referee Mark Clattenburg has previously called for 60-minute matches, whilst Marco van Basten, one of the greatest Dutch players of all time, has agreed with the idea.

On the face of it, less football would be played, but the sport has a 'ball in-play' issue. During the 2023/24 Premier League season, the ball was in play for an average of just 58 minutes and 12 seconds - less than 60% of the actual time spent on the pitch. Although the increased stoppage time has extended ball in-play time, introducing a stop clock is still a well-loved idea by monumental figures. It is yet to take off, though.