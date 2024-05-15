Highlights Braden Smith revealed on Tuesday that he underwent surgery for his left knee after the 2023 season ended.

Smith has been critical to the Colts' success, and was graded as the second-best run-blocking tackle in 2023, by Pro Football Focus.

Smith remaining healthy in 2024 will be crucial for the Colts.

Braden Smith was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts with their second round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Colts have always prioritized their offensive line, and have a good recent track record when it comes to hitting on the position during the draft. Braden Smith is an excellent example of that alongside perennial Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson.

Prior to the 2023 season, Smith had been a staple on the Colts' offense, in terms of availability. He was a regular fixture in the team's starting lineup, and it was rare to see him go down. Smith started in almost every game for the team over his first five seasons in the league, apart from a five-game stint in 2021 in which he missed some time.

However, Smith was out for a total of seven games during the 2023 season, dealing with both hip and knee injuries. Smith talked a bit about this at a press conference on Tuesday, and revealed he had surgery on his left knee:

Had successful surgery, did some rehab this offseason... (I) feel like I’m in a pretty good spot. Strength’s coming back.

His injury struggles last year make a bit more sense now, and it makes it even more impressive that he was able to return for the team's final two games of the season if his injury was bad enough that it required surgery.

Colts Need Smith to Stay Healthy in 2024

Smith made a huge difference when he was on the field in 2023

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Braden Smith has been excellent since he entered the NFL, but run-blocking has become his specialty. After the 2023 season, Pro Football Focus rated him as one of the best players on the Colts offense, and the roster as a whole, with an 83.3 overall grade.

What's even more impressive is his 90.1 run-blocking grade. That mark was easily the highest among any of his teammates, and made him the second highest-graded tackle in the league in that category.

Braden Smith in 2023 Stat Category Smith Games Played 10 Overall Grade 83.3 Run-Blocking Grade 90.1 Pass-Blocking Efficiency 97.7 Pressures 14 Sacks Allowed 0 *Statistics Courtesy of PFF

While PFF did rank his pass-blocking much lower, at just 71.0, Smith allowed just 14 pressures in the ten games he participated in, and none of them resulted in a sack.

Though he's never been a Pro Bowler or an All-Pro like some of his linemates, Smith has always been a steady presence, and the Colts rewarded him for that in the 2021 offseason, when they signed him to a four-year, $72.4 million extension.

The Colts needed their offensive line to succeed in 2023, and that will be the same in 2024, with their young quarterback, Anthony Richardson, coming off a season-ending shoulder injury that resulted from a big hit. It's a good thing Smith will be recovered by the time the 2024 season starts, because he seemed to be much more influential in the team's success than most gave him credit for.

When Smith was on the field, he was a difference-maker, and life was a bit more difficult for the rest of the Colts' offense when he was on the sidelines in sweats.

It was kind of a lingering issue basically all the way into the spring... It progressively got worse and was one of those things (where) I was trying to get back too fast.

Smith has been a steady, reliable force on the Colts' offensive line for several years now. Alongside Nelson, Ryan Kelly, Bernhard Raiman, and Will Fries, the unit is integral to the Colts' success: they were ranked sixth in both pass- and run-blocking as a whole by PFF last year.

Their rushing attack, fueled by the offensive line's prowess, is a major part of their offense. It took a lot of pressure off of Gardner Minshew last year, and they'll need it to be even better for their young, running quarterback in 2024.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Braden Smith was more influential to the Colts' success in 2023 than many realize. In the 10 games he played, the Colts went 7-3. In the seven games he missed, the Colts went just 2-5.

Smith mentioned that the surgery was successful, and that he can feel his strength coming back, while admitting that he's in a good spot. That is excellent news for the Colts, who will need him to stay healthy if they hope to contend for the playoffs in 2024.

Source: Stampede Blue

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.