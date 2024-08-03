Highlights Cristiano Ronaldo Jr's height, physique, and playing style show similarities to his father - increasing expectations that he'll become a top player in his own right.

As the eldest son of a Real Madrid and Portugal icon, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has always found himself in the media spotlight since the day he was born in 2010. The likelihood is that public interest in the youngster will only increase over the coming years - especially if he becomes a professional footballer himself.

In February 2024, playing in the junior league in Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Jr scored a goal to help his team, Al Nassr, win the league championship. The question on everyone’s mind at the time was: will he follow in his father’s footsteps to achieve similar greatness?

A recent photo of him standing next to Euro 2024 star Lamine Yamal has gone viral on social media, with many shocked by the 14-year-old's tall frame. Ronaldo is 6ft 2in tall, and is one of the most physically impressive footballers of all time, but these latest images suggest his son may end up being even taller than his five-time Ballon d'Or-winning father.

One fan commented: "What is Ronaldo feeding him?", while another claimed: "He is the future GOAT." Meanwhile, a third response said: "When you're son to a GOAT you definitely carry the genes."

Cristiano Jr's Height Estimated

Appears to be around the same height as Lamine Yamal already

Like father, like son. Ronaldo's eldest is already almost as tall as Barcelona and Spain forward Lamine Yamal, who is 5ft 10in - which means he's currently around just three to five inches shorter than his superstar father. Yet, what makes this so remarkable is the fact he doesn't turn 15 until June 2025.

Needless to say, it has sent social media into a frenzy, with not only his height being put under the microscope, but also the difference in his leg muscles compared to Yamal - the 17-year-old Spanish sensation who lit up Euro 2024 and became the youngest-ever player to start in a major international tournament, breaking a record previously held by Pele.

Of course, when Ronaldo is concerned, social media star iShowSpeed is never far behind. The 19-year-old American internet personality was left shocked in February after seeing Cristiano Jr up close and realising how much he'd grown since their last meeting. Check out the footage here:

Ronaldo's Son Could be Destined for the Top

Legendary forward used his build and size to his advantage

Throughout the 16-year Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo duopoly, the Barcelona and Real Madrid poster boys won all but two of the Ballon d'Or awards on offer during that time. As a result, it became - and remains - one of the sport's most-heated debates, with trophies and ability both being compared to decipher which player is better.

For those who sided with Ronaldo, one of the key arguments was that the former Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus talisman is a better athlete. His stature and aerial ability showed that he might well be stronger and more dedicated to the cause than his Argentine adversary, with his goals from thin air giving reason to believe he was the ultimate big-game player.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cristiano Ronaldo's 145 headed goals is a record, surpassing Gerd Muller's tally of 144.

Now that his son is showing signs of carrying the same genes as his father, there are strong grounds to believe he will be able to continue the indisputable legacy the 39-year-old will leave behind once he hangs up his boots.

But it is not just the physical qualities that are similar. His attitude towards life, football and fitness are similar, too. The youngster has the same commitment to diet and fitness. He stays away from burgers, pastries, chocolates, soft drinks and all the foods that normally attract boys and girls of that age, which should only help his chances of becoming a top footballer in his own right.