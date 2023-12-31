Highlights The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gone from likely missing the playoffs to being in first place in the NFC South with four straight wins.

Baker Mayfield has been impressive during the winning streak, averaging 252.5 passing yards per game and throwing nine touchdowns with just one interception.

The Buccaneers can clinch the NFC South with a win against the New Orleans Saints in Week 17.

Following a Week 12 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were 4-7 and were seemingly set to miss the NFL Playoffs for the first time in four years.

Since then, the Bucs have won four straight and head into their Week 17 matchup with the New Orleans Saints in first place in the NFC South.

Baker Mayfield, who had the unenviable task of replacing Tom Brady, has been especially stellar during the winning streak. Including his two-touchdown performance in Tampa's 30-12 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday, Mayfield has averaged 252.5 passing yards per game over the last four weeks and has thrown nine touchdowns against just one interception.

He's completed a career-high 64.3% of his throws this season, and with 26 touchdown passes, he's just one shy of tying his personal best, which he set during his rookie year with the Cleveland Browns in 2018.

Mayfield will get his shot at a new personal record this Sunday against the Saints. And if he can lead the Buccaneers to a fifth straight victory, he'll also get another shot at the postseason.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 17 clinching scenarios

Tampa Bay clinches the NFC South with a win over New Orleans

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

At 8-7, the Buccaneers are one game ahead of both the Saints and the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC South with two weeks remaining in the season.

So if Tampa Bay knocks off New Orleans at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, the Bucs win the division no matter how the Falcons fare on the road against the Chicago Bears. If the Buccaneers and Saints happen to tie, an Atlanta loss gets Todd Bowles' bunch into the postseason as well.

Buccaneers win vs. Saints

Buccaneers tie vs. Saints + Falcons lose vs. Bears

These are the only two scenarios this week that get the Bucs back to the playoffs for the fourth straight season.

Tampa Bay dominated New Orleans in the first meeting between the two teams back in Week 4, breezing to a 26-9 victory. Baker and the Buccaneers offense will also face a Saints defense that allowed 30 points to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16.

If the Bucs lose, that sets up a wild Week 18, especially if the Falcons take care of business against the Bears.

If all three teams enter the final week with the same 8-8 record, Tampa Bay still has the advantage as New Orleans and Atlanta play one another, which obviously means one of them has to lose. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers' Week 18 opponent just happens to be the worst team in the NFL in the Carolina Panthers.

So, things are certainly looking good for Tampa Bay heading into the final two weeks.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.