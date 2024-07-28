Highlights Team USA remains the dominant force in Olympic basketball with a star-studded lineup.

Despite facing stiffer competition, they are favored to win the Gold Medal in Paris 2024.

Kevin Durant's return sparked a strong team performance, giving them a solid start to the tournament.

No matter how much the rest of the world is getting better at the sport of basketball, the United States of America is still the king of hoops among all nations. Headlined by the triumvirate of LeBron James , Kevin Durant , and Stephen Curry , Team USA's star-studded Paris 2024 Olympics roster is looking to redeem the country's failure to finish on the podium during the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

With their loaded lineup, this team is by far the heavy favorite to win the Gold Medal in men's basketball, where they have won 16 of the 19 tournaments since 1936.

But it won't be an easy path for Team USA as the rest of the world has caught up talent-wise with the United States.

Team USA is in Group C alongside Serbia, which is led by three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic , South Sudan, the upstart basketball nation that almost upset them in the exhibitions, and Puerto Rico.

Team USA 2024 Paris Basketball Olympics Schedule and Results Date Opponent Result July 28 Serbia 110-84 (W) July 31 South Sudan August 3 Puerto Rico

Team USA vs. Serbia - July 28

LeBron, KD Dominate in Tournament-Opener

Team USA got off to a sluggish start to open the game as Serbia raced off to a 10-2 lead early on. Then Kevin Durant happened.

Durant, who missed all of USA's preliminary games, returned from a calf injury and instantly made an impact as soon as he stepped on the floor after starting the game on the bench. The two-time NBA Finals MVP went off for 21 first half points and made all of his eight shots from the field, including five from beyond the arc.

After taking a nine point lead into the half, Team USA cruised the rest of the way, with LeBron James leading the team with 21 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists. Jrue Holiday also had a strong outing on both ends, as he finished with 15 points and three three-pointers, while Stephen Curry added 11 points and three triples.

Team USA Top Performers vs. Serbia Category Kevin Durant LeBron James Jrue Holiday PTS 23 21 15 REB 2 7 4 FGM-A 8-9 9-13 6-8 3PM-A 5-5 1-3 3-5

Jayson Tatum did not see the floor at all on Sunday, as he was a DNP in Durant's return. Tyrese Haliburton , who did not play in Team USA's exhibition finale, also did not take off his warmers for this game. This development will be worth monitoring as Team USA head coach Steve Kerr rounds out his rotations for the rest of the tournament.

After Sunday's slate of games, Team USA holds the top spot in Group C with a +26 point differential. The other winner, South Sudan, defeated Puerto Rico by 11 points.