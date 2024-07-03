Highlights The Packers' 2011 season started strong with a 15-1 record, but they lost to the Giants in their first playoff game.

Let's think back to the start of the 2011 season. The Green Bay Packers were on top of the football world, winning their fourth Lombardi trophy in Super Bowl 45 just a few months prior.

They had probably one of, if not the best, offenses in the NFL. At quarterback was a young Aaron Rodgers, who was just starting to emerge out of the shadow of longtime Packers QB Brett Favre. Head coach Mike McCarthy was simultaneously turning into one of the elite offensive minds of the game.

As such, the Packers would draw the first game of the regular season, kicking off on September 8, 2011 at home against the New Orleans Saints. They would start the season by ripping off 13 straight wins, before sustaining their first loss the week before Christmas.

Everything looked golden for the Pack, as they would handily clinch the NFC's number one seed with a 15-1 record. But once they got to the playoffs, things would crash and burn. In their first playoff game in the Divisional Round, and on their home turf, they fell to a Wild Card team in the New York Giants, ending what seemed like it could be a historically successful campaign early.

So, the question is, how did the Packers manage to flop in the playoffs after an incredible 2011 regular season? And what have been the long-term consequences of that result? Let's take a deeper look...

Packers Dominate in 2011

The Packers looked to be a team of destiny again—until they weren't

So... where to start?

Well, let's look at it like this... The Packers, coming into the start of the 2011 regular season, had won their last six consecutive games, including that Super Bowl 45 victory. Their offensive numbers put them among the elite teams in the league at the time. Just how much firepower did they have on offense? To put it in as few words as possible: infinity.

If 2010 didn't already show the promise that Rodgers had to become one of the all-time greats, his 2011 MVP campaign cemented his name as the best in the game at the time. He would go on to throw for (to date) a career-best 4,643 passing yards and 45 touchdowns against just six interceptions.

Only four times in NFL history has a QB thrown for 40+ TDs and under 10 picks, and three of those seasons belong to Rodgers, with the other being Tom Brady's legendary 2007 campaign.

Rodgers 2011 QB Rankings Stat Rank 4,643 passing yards 5th 14-1 record 2nd 45 passing touchdowns 2nd 68.3% completion percentage 2nd

The Packers had a dynamic two-headed monster at the running back position with Ryan Grant and James Starks splitting carries. As for the receiving corps, Green Bay was stacked with guys like Greg Jennings, Donald Driver, James Jones, Jermichael Finley, and a young Randall Cobb.

On the defensive line, they had a massive nose tackle in B.J. Raji, and at linebacker they were loaded with an embarrassment of riches talent-wise, with Clay Matthews and Erik Walden coming in off the edge and guys like Desmond Bishop and A.J. Hawk locking down the middle.

In the secondary, Hall of Fame cornerback Charles Woodson made his presence felt, tallying a pair of sacks, seven interceptions, and a pick-six.

All in all, the Packers fielded a roster that included seven Pro Bowlers spread throughout the roster, as well as three All-Pros: Rodgers, Woodson, and fullback John Kuhn. Their 15-1 record remains the best for any defending Super Bowl champion team, and the 19-game winning streak from the end of 2010 to the start of 2011 remains the second-longest ever. The Packers led the NFL in various categories:

Points per game: 35.0

Passing TDs: 51

Yards per pass attempt: 9.3

Team passer rating: 122.6

Defensive interceptions: 31

Takeaways: 38

The 2011 Packers are also one of just five teams to score 35+ points at least nine times in a single season, their 70 total TDs are tied for fourth all-time, and their 51 TD passes are tied for second all-time.

However, all that offensive firepower couldn't make up for a defense that ranked dead last in total defense and allowed an NFL-record 4,796 passing yards once the calendar turned to 2012 and the postseason began. They were also bottom six in both rushing yards and sacks on the year, so there were some clear cracks in the foundation of this team that turned out to be the ultimate paper tiger.

Giants Once Again Take Down An All-Time Team

Giants QB Eli Manning cements his status as a giant-killer

Then came the playoffs. First up, the Giants in the NFC Divisional Round. After a week off but still with a 15-1 record, it would be expected that the Packers would continue to ride a wave of momentum. That was not the case.

The Giants, who had dispatched the Atlanta Falcons in the Wild Card game the previous week, got going early, and they had momentum following an early 66-yard touchdown pass from Eli Manning to Hakeem Nicks.

The Packers did tie it up early in the second quarter, but New York would answer with ten straight points to make it 20-10 at halftime after a 37-yard score by Nicks as time ran out in the first half.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In the 2011 regular season, the Green Bay Packers offense put up a total of 42+ points or more in six of their 16 contests. They would be the first team to accomplish that feat in NFL history, with the Denver Broncos tying that mark during their record-breaking 2013 season.

A Green Bay field goal cut the lead to seven late in the third, but the Giants would not be denied on this day—or any other day on their improbable run to a second Super Bowl in five years—as they scored two more TDs in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach and earn a shocking 37-20 victory.

So, why did this happen? For starters, the MVP got outplayed by Eli. Rodgers put up season-lows in completion percentage (56.5), yards per attempt (5.7), and passer rating (78.5), while Manning put up the second-best completion percentage (71.9) and passer rating (129.3) of his campaign to that point.

What really decided this one was fumbles. Rodgers fumbled, Grant fumbled, and Kuhn fumbled. Kuhn's second-quarter fumble came inside his own 40 and led to a field goal five plays later. Grant's was returned all the way back to the Green Bay four-yard-line late in the fourth quarter with the Packers down 23-13. The Giants would score on the very next play to essentially seal it.

In terms of soft factors, there are a few to consider when looking at this shocking loss.

The first is that, because they were rested in Week 17, the starters hadn't played a competitive down for over three weeks by the time the Divisional playoffs rolled around. This almost surely contributed to a lack of focus on offense, as the Packers' receiving corps dropped a season-high nine balls, which contributed to Rodgers' frustrating night.

Another was the fact that offensive coordinator Joe Philbin's son, Michael, disappeared five days before the game and was found dead later that day. No doubt this was on Philbin's and everyone else in the building's minds as they suited up against New York.

In the end, the 2011 Packers became the first team to win 15 regular season games and fail to win one in the postseason, while also continuing a trend as the fourth straight 15+ win team to fail to win the Super Bowl.

Long-Term Ramifications

Both HC and QB have struggled in the postseason since 2011

Now what were some of the long-term ramifications for the Pack following that loss? Their performance did fall off a little bit over the next few seasons, but they still won the NFC North division title for the next three consecutive years.

However, the loss in the 2011 playoffs began a run of very disappointing playoff performances for coach, quarterback, and team over the next decade and a half or so. Green Bay would reach the playoffs in the next six straight seasons, but they never won more than one playoff game, and suffered countless more playoff disappointments.

With a QB of Rodgers' caliber, the NFL world expected the Packers to be major contenders every year, but they never again returned to the Super Bowl with him under center. They did play in four more NFC Championships, but all resulted in blowout losses except in 2014, when Brandon Bostick's notorious blunder on an onside kick served as the catalyst to another gut-wrenching playoff loss.

That underperforming trend in the playoffs also followed McCarthy from Green Bay to Dallas, where he continues to put up impressive regular season win totals while struggling in January. Since he joined the Cowboys in 2020, they are 1-3 in the postseason.

Green Bay's heartbreak was also New York's elation, as Manning led the Wild Card Giants all the way back to the Super Bowl in 2011, once again defeating a favored Patriots team led by Brady.

If Rodgers dispatches Manning in the Divisional round, does he enter into a Super Bowl duel for the ages to beat the GOAT?

Or does New England win their first Super Bowl in seven years, completely changing the trajectory of that team?

Now, Mike McCarthy is the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, and Aaron Rodgers is the starting QB of the New York Jets. Meanwhile, the Packers appear to have found a new heir to the throne of the quarterback legacy in Jordan Love.

Everyone has moved on, but coach, quarterback, and team will surely never escape the nagging "what ifs" in their heads concerning that special 2011 season.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.