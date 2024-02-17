Highlights Kyle Shanahan has struggled with halftime leads in the Super Bowl, with his teams only scoring 26 second-half points in three appearances.

The 49ers' lack of running game in the second half led to decreased time of possession and allowed Patrick Mahomes more time with the ball.

Teams that win the time of possession battle have now gone 43-15 in Super Bowls.

The Super Bowl has come and gone and while the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate, the post-mortems for the 49ers have begun. Sadly for the fans of what is now the Bay Area’s only NFL team, this is a process that has become agonizingly familiar.

Super Bowl 58 was truly a tale of two halves. For the San Francisco 49ers, the first half was the best of times. The second, the worst. To find out what really happened, we’ll let the numbers do the talking.

Another Super Bowl lead, another loss

Kyle Shanahan seems to be allergic to halftime leads in the Super Bowl

In the three Super Bowls in which Kyle Shanahan has been a coach or offensive coordinator, his teams have scored a total of 26 second-half points. To put that in context, they averaged almost 30 points per game in 2023.

So what went wrong this time? If you look at the 49ers' numbers over the course of the year, you can see that it may have been an error in strategy that slowed their Super Bowl scoring attack.

San Francisco tied for the league lead in rushing touchdowns (27), were fourth in yards per carry (4.8), third in rushing yards per game (140.5), and eighth in rushing attempts (499). That works out to about 29.4 rushes per game.

In the first half, the Niners employed that formula to great effect, rushing 15 times for 57 yards (3.8 yards per carry) as they took a 10-3 lead into halftime. While on a yards per carry basis that is significantly lower than their season average, it kept the running game in play, kept Christian McCaffrey as a realistic threat to break off big runs, kept the pressure off of Brock Purdy, and perhaps most importantly, kept the ball out of Patrick Mahomes' hands.

The second half was a different story. After Ji’Ayir Brown intercepted Mahomes on the first drive of the second half, the 49ers had a penalty, three incomplete passes, and a four-yard Brock Purdy scramble on their own first drive of the second half. Big scoring chance squandered. To add insult to injury, they didn’t even possess the ball for one minute of game time. In fact, two second half drives for the 49ers took less than a minute off the clock.

Every second Purdy didn’t have the ball, Mahomes did

Time of possession flipped from 49ers to Chiefs in the 2nd half

The wheels really started to come off after the 49ers defense forced their fifth three and out of the game. The punt went off a 49ers gunner's leg and was recovered by K.C., and Mahomes hit Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a touchdown on the very next play. After that, San Francisco only ran the ball eight times (not counting Purdy’s kneel down at the end of regulation) out of their last 19 non-kicking plays in regulation.

Super Bowl Time Of Possession Period 49ers Chiefs 1st Half 17:07 12:53 2nd Half 13:46 16:14 OT 7:38 7:19 Total 38:31 36:26

The 49ers finished the second half running the ball 11 times for 35 yards. The lack of a running game meant that their time of possession dropped from 17:07 in the first half to 13:46 in the second. Before you say time of possession is no big deal, as Mike Tucker noted on gofootball.com, the team winning time of possession was 43-14 in Super Bowls, going into number 58. The 49ers were well on their way to dominating that stat in the first half, but in the second, not so much.

Christian McCaffrey was a non-factor in the 2nd half

The best offensive weapon in the league, not named Mahomes, was shelved

The Niners only went to their star running back twice over the next 10 plays. He ran the ball just two more times in regulation for a total of five yards. In fairness, there could be good reasons to change the game plan at the half. The few times the 49ers did try to run the ball in the second half, they didn’t get great results. K.C. started stacking the box to try and shut down the 49ers' potent rushing attack.

Did the Niners give up on the running game too soon? Well, their 39 pass attempts in Super Bowl 58 were the 49ers' second-most in any game this year. The only contest in which they threw more was in their humbling loss to the Baltimore Ravens, when they threw the ball 46 times and lost 33-19.

In fact, they were dead last in the league in pass attempts (491), and they had a .500 record (4-4) in games where they threw the ball more than 30 times (including the Super Bowl).

Additionally, the Chiefs’ pass defense was stout. They gave up the fourth-fewest passing yards (3,001), tied for fourth-fewest touchdown passes (19), and had the second-highest sack total (57) in the league. They also allowed just 209.7 passing yards per game in their three playoff matchups leading up to the Super Bowl.

Contrast that with the fact that their defense ranked 18th in rushing yards surrendered (1,925), and tied for 15th in first downs surrendered on the ground (107), and you have a good argument that San Francisco should have focused even more on the running game than they did during the regular season.

That’s exactly what they did in the first half, and they took a lead into the locker room. But in the second, they reversed course and threw the ball more than they usually like, allowing the Chiefs to get back into the game. They went back to McCaffery with great success in overtime, but after the coin toss, the game went from within their grasp, to anyone's ball game.

