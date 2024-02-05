Highlights Tyrese Maxey has a chance to shine and carry the offense in Joel Embiid's absence.

Role players like Tobias Harris and Kelly Oubre need to step up to support Maxey.

The 76ers must prioritize the health of their key players to stay competitive without Embiid.

In a seismic blow to the Philadelphia 76ers' championship aspirations, the looming absence of Joel Embiid, sidelined by a displaced flap of his meniscus and impending knee surgery, casts a formidable shadow.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Monday that the hope is Embiid will miss one to two months, but there's a possibility he may be out longer if the injury is more severe.

From recalibrating on-court strategies to leaning on key contributors, the Sixers face an uphill battle. As the league watches closely, the resilience and adaptability of the 76ers will be under scrutiny, putting their grit to the test in the quest for playoff success without the towering presence of Joel Embiid.

Opportunity of a lifetime for Tyrese Maxey

Maxey finally gets a chance to show he can carry an offense

In the wake of Embiid's injury, Tyrese Maxey will be the driving force for Philadelphia until Embiid returns. Although the 76ers have a 4-10 record without Embiid this season, there is still hope for improvement with the trade deadline approaching and other players getting increased opportunities.

The concerning factor in that record is that in those 14 games without Embiid, the 76ers only had one win against a top-six seed, that being the Sacramento Kings. Against all other current guaranteed playoff teams (top-six seeds in either conference), the 76ers have a 0-3 record with losses to the Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Denver Nuggets.

Maxey is taking full advantage of Embiid's recent absence, averaging monster numbers so far, and it doesn't look like he's slowing down anytime soon. In the 11 games he's played without Embiid this season, Maxey has been wildly inconsistent in terms of shooting.

However, there is hope for improvement because Maxey is a rare star that doesn't need the ball in his hands at all times, considering 64.7 percent of his three-point makes have been assisted.

Nevertheless, Maxey has shown flashes of being able to be a number one option, but struggles to do it consistently, and with all the focus on him, it will be interesting to see if he can rise to the occasion and solidify his status as the future for the 76ers.

Tyrese Maxey - 2023-24 games without Joel Embiid Game Points Field goal % MIN (11/22/23) 16 36.8 NOP (11/29/23) 33 52.0 MIA (12/25/23) 12 20.0 ORL (12/27/23) 23 50.0 HOU (12/29/23) 42 50.0 CHI (12/30/23) 20 36.4 UTA (1/6/24) 25 37.5 ATL (1/10/24) 35 41.4 SAC (1/12/24) 21 35.3 UTA (2/1/24) 51 63.0 BKN (2/3/24) 23 34.8

Role players need to step up

28.1 bench PPG (28th in NBA)

Obviously, with Embiid's injury, it opens up more playing time for key players such as Tobias Harris, Kelly Oubre, and Paul Reed. It's expected that Harris will take the biggest leap during this stretch, considering he is the second-longest tenured 76er on the roster and is one of the natural leaders of the team.

Harris is averaging 4.4 more points per game when Embiid is not in the lineup, which could be crucial to Philadelphia's success down the stretch. Harris is still one of the best secondary options in the NBA and could form a formidable duo next to Maxey in pick and pop actions and off-ball screens, opening up the floor for the 76ers' top shooters.

Kelly Oubre is one of the NBA's grittiest and hard-hustling players. Oubre is the definition of a quality role player, but he can also take over during short stints within a game. Although he will not have an overwhelming presence on the court, Oubre does just about everything well and is the most selfless player on the team, making him hard to defend coupled with his high motor.

Overall, the 28-year-old is one of the most productive players in the league, considering his usage rate has not been this low since 2017-18 (19.4) and is still on pace to surpass his win share totals from last season when he was a starter, barring any injury.

Kelly Oubre Jr. - Win Shares Year-by-Year Season Offensive Win Shares Defensive Win Shares Win Shares 2020-21 0.0 2.2 2.2 2021-22 1.8 1.4 3.3 2022-23 0.1 1.5 1.7 2023-24 1.55 (Estimate) 2.33 (Estimate) 3.69 (Estimate)

Paul Reed is another key factor because he is Embiid's backup. Forced into the starting rotation shouldn't be a problem for Reed due to his chemistry with Maxey and other starters coupled with the fact that he is solely relied on for defense and rebounding.

However, his offensive game has been at an all-time high, tying a career-best 122 offensive rating, and it will need to stay that way for the 76ers to keep them afloat. An underrated factor with Reed now starting is that the rebounding should actually improve due to Reed's uncanny ability to grab offensive rebounds, an area where Philadelphia ranks 28th in the league.

Whether it's one of these three key players or others, the fact of the matter is that replacing Embiid's lost production will take not just one player, but an entire team.

Health is wealth

The 76ers cannot afford to lose more key players while Embiid is sidelined

With Embiid sidelined, it obviously puts more pressure on others to stay healthy in his absence and keep hope alive. However, this shouldn't be a problem as the 76ers rank 16th in most combined missed games (112) and have stayed relatively healthy throughout the year with Embiid and De'Anthony Melton accounting for over 25 percent of the total games missed.

Philadelphia 76ers - 2023-24 Stats With/Without Joel Embiid Category With Embiid Without Embiid Record 26-8 4-10 Points per game 121.4 113.6 Field goal % 48.5 45.5

With Melton being re-evaluated in one week, it should help the lack of guard depth in the second half of the season. It's only natural for players to miss games every so often, but the 76ers have been great at limiting players' time missed and keeping them at their best.