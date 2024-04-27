Highlights The Broncos taking Paxton Lynch put a stunning series of events in motion that benefited the Chiefs.

Lynch became one of the all-time draft busts in Denver history.

Chieffs wanted Lynch, but ended up with DT Chris Jones and QB Patrick Mahomes instead.

In the world of NFL sliding doors, we can only speculate on what may have happened if different decisions had been made, one way or the other.

Except in the case of what occurred during the 2016 NFL Draft between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs. In this case, we don't have to speculate.

According to a story laid out by The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov on X, the Chiefs went into the 2016 draft with the No. 28 overall pick in the first round and their sights set on Memphis quarterback Paxton Lynch. The Broncos traded up to get Lynch, sending their first-round pick and third-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks to move up and take him at No. 26 overall.

The Chiefs could have made a similar deal to move up but were without a third-round pick in 2016 after the NFL penalized them for tampering with wide receiver Jeremy Maclin during free agency.

No longer able to make a move to get Lynch, the Chiefs traded out of the first round and down to the No. 37 pick in the second round, where they selected Mississippi State defensive tackle Chris Jones. One year later and still needing to draft a quarterback, the Chiefs traded up from No. 27 to No. 10 to take Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs wanted Lynch. The Broncos got him instead.

Kansas City ended up with Jones and Mahomes, and NFL history was changed forever (via Ari Meirov on X:)

Kansas City went from having interest in Paxton Lynch to ending up with Chris Jones — and a year later Patrick Mahomes. And the rest has been history ever since.

Broncos Bottomed Out With Lynch Playing Quarterback

Denver hasn't made the NFL playoffs since winning Super Bowl in 2015

The Broncos haven't made the playoffs since Lynch's last year of college in 2015, when they won the Super Bowl. In two seasons in Denver in 2061-2017, Lynch went 0-4 in four starts. In seven seasons in the NFL, Mahomes has made it to four Super Bowls.

Following two injury-riddled seasons and a demotion to back up and then to third string, losing his starting job to Case Keenum then his backup job to Chad Kelly before finally losing his third-string spot to Kevin Hogan, Denver released Lynch before the 2018 season.

Lynch didn't play in 2018 before serving as a backup for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019. Lynch was released by the Steelers as part of their final roster cuts in 2020.

Paxton Lynch's NFL Stats Stat 2016 2017 2019 Games Played 3 2 DNP Passing Yards 497 295 DNP Passing TDs 2 2 DNP INTs 1 3 DNP Completion % 59.0 66.7 DNP Passer Rating 79.2 72.0 DNP

In all, Lynch made almost $9 million in three NFL seasons. Since leaving the NFL, Lynch has spent time in the Canadian Football League with the Saskatchewan RoughRiders, in the USFL with Michigan Panthers, and with the XFL with the Orlando Guardians and the UFL's San Antonio Brahmas in 2023.

Mahomes, Jones Are Cornerstones For Kansas City's Dynasty

Pair of NFL All-Pros have combined to win three Super Bowls

Mahomes and Jones have been cornerstones for the Chiefs since being drafted, teaming up to win three Super Bowls and making it to an additional Super Bowl since 2019. The Chiefs head into 2024 as two-time defending Super Bowl champions and will try to become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls.

Mahomes has been a two-time NFL MVP, three-time Super Bowl MVP, and has led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game in all six years he's been the starting quarterback. In 2020, Mahomes signed a 10-year, $503 million contract — the fifth-largest contract in the history of professional sports.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: When Patrick Mahomes signed a 10-year, $503 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020, he obtained a minority ownership stake in the MLB's Kansas City Royals. Mahomes is also a part owner of Major League Soccer team Sporting KC and the Kansas City Current of the National Women's Soccer League team Kansas City Current.

In 2023, Mahomes became the fastest player to 25,000 passing yards, hitting the mark in just 83 games.

Jones made the NFL All-Pro Team for the fourth consecutive season in 2023 and fifth time in his career.

After playing on a one-year, $19.5 million contract in 2023, the Chiefs made Jones the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history just weeks after winning their third Super Bowl, agreeing to a five-year, $158.75 million contract with $101 million guaranteed.

