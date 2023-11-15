Highlights Deshaun Watson will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, which is a huge setback for the Cleveland Browns after their big upset comeback victory in Week 10.

The Browns will need to explore available quarterbacks in free agency since trading for a signal caller is no longer an option.

Backup quarterbacks P.J. Walker and Dorian Thompson-Robinson may share snaps in Week 11's divisional matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, as they audition for the starting role and potentially kick-start their careers.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery after getting hurt in the 33-31 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10. After such a brilliant comeback victory against one of the AFC favorites, not to mention a division rival, this is a huge setback for a team that has won four of their last five games.

It has been an eventful few years for Watson, with allegations off the field leading to struggles when he returned to it. After this latest setback, it has once again brought up the worth of his contract, with over $200 million guaranteed.

With the Browns at 6-3 and currently occupying the sixth seed in the AFC, they will want to keep the momentum going in what is a tough AFC North division. They will want to take inspiration from the Minnesota Vikings, who traded for Josh Dobbs (who was cut by the Browns in the offseason) after Kirk Cousins’ injury and have won back-to-back games since. Here’s how the Browns can move on at the QB position after Watson’s season-ending surgery.

Read more: Why the 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers are the anti-thesis of NFL analytics

Available quarterbacks in Free Agency

The Browns will want to look at available free agent quarterbacks as, unlike the Vikings, they have not got the option of trading for a signal caller with the deadline now expired. There is not a great selection of players available at the position that would excite their fanbase. However, some may be solid enough for this team to still win games with their elite defense and reliable running game.

Colt McCoy was with the Arizona Cardinals as recently as this summer before being cut. With 11 starts over the past five years, he could be a steady hand for a team that already has a great defense that can win them games on their own.

Carson Wentz has recently joined the Los Angeles Rams, but he may only be there for a couple of weeks before being cut again, and could be available to step in if that happens. Joe Flacco is a former Super Bowl winner and had more touchdowns (five) than interceptions (three) during his short spell as the starter for the New York Jets in 2022.

Matt Ryan is also available if he decides to step away from CBS booth duties, as he has yet to officially announce his retirement. Should a quarterback come in, they will want to take inspiration from Nick Foles, who slotted into the starting role to replace Wentz after his season-ending injury in 2017.

Foles has been a career backup and journeyman, but he found lightning in a bottle as he and the Philadelphia Eagles went on to win their first Lombardi Trophy after beating the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII. Foles is also available and knows more than anyone how to win when relieving an injured quarterback.

Go with the veteran on the roster

Dobbs was on Cleveland's roster during training camp and preseason. With how well he has done for the Vikings, and having yet to play alongside Justin Jefferson, this must give Browns fans a great sense of "what if?", now that Watson is out.

Of course, the Browns could go with what they already have. Their current starter is listed as Dorian Thompson-Robinson, but they could also choose P.J. Walker, who is listed as the current backup now that Watson isn’t available.

Walker would make the most sense, with his more extensive experience on the NFL field. His statistics are concerning, however, with six career touchdowns and 16 career interceptions, but he has gone 5-4 as an NFL starter, showing that he can manage games and get teams across the finish line.

With just nine NFL starts, however, the sample size is small. He did perform extremely well in the XFL before Covid-19 halted the season in 2020, leading the league in passing yards and touchdowns. That display is what helped him get back into the NFL, and now, he may have a real chance to prove that he belongs.

Roll the dice with the rookie

Thompson-Robinson has yet to throw a regular season touchdown for the Browns, but he has thrown three interceptions on just 37 attempted passes. He was taken in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the front office after 38 total touchdowns in 2022 with UCLA.

With 116 total touchdowns and 36 interceptions at the college level, it is surprising he was picked up so late by any NFL team. He has been given the nod ahead of their home game against their division rival Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11, with head coach Kevin Stefanski perhaps inspired by Thompson-Robinson’s preseason tape.

He performed excellently in the Hall of Fame game between the Browns and Jets, with 82 passing yards, one passing touchdown and zero interceptions on 19 attempts. He chipped in with 36 rushing yards from six carries on top of that.

Browns can salvage the season with the right decision

There may be a situation where both Walker and Thompson-Robinson share the snaps against the Steelers as the pair audition for the starting role going forward for the rest of the season. Browns fans will hope that it can be the start of a Foles-esque run down the stretch for one of them.

With the money and draft capital given up, Watson is unlikely to be beaten to the job when he returns, but both Walker and Thompson-Robinson could find themselves starting on new teams next season if either of them excel in the spotlight.

The coaching staff need to be wary that one good performance does not automatically mean they will perform well for the rest of the season, especially with the lack of tape on them. We have seen this countless times with quarterbacks over the years. However, Week 11 has a lot of importance for both players as they attempt to kickstart their careers.

The AFC North is the most enthralling division in the league right now, with just one win separating the fourth placed Cincinnati Bengals and first placed Baltimore. With the Browns and Steelers stuck right in the middle, this puts a lot of importance on this Week 11 game in Cleveland.

The Steelers won 26-22 when they both met in Week 2. They will hope that their choice of starting QB and the home field advantage can help them keep Pittsburgh from claiming the sweep in a result that could be crucial for both teams' playoff hopes.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

Read more: Top 10 performances by NFL QBs who came on in relief, ranked by passing yards