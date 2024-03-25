Highlights The Tampa Bay Buccaneers managed to keep their biggest free agent pieces despite minimal salary cap space.

The signings keep the Bucs competitive in the NFC South, but don't address the weaknesses they had in 2023.

Tampa Bay could make a deep playoff run again if they supplement the signings with a quality, immediately productive draft class.

Somehow, some way, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pulled it off.

General manager Jason Licht was expected to lose one or more of Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans, and Antoine Winfield Jr. this offseason. Evans, in particular, was hardly expected to don the Bucs' colors moving forward. But two contract extensions and a franchise tag later, all three players will be taking the field for Tampa in 2024.

When Licht and linebacker Lavonte David, the heart and soul of the Buccaneers' defense, agreed to a new one-year pact, it capped a tremendous stretch in which the team lost no major players in free agency. The retention of the first three also gave Tampa Bay the flexibility to keep some role players and add a few others once the legal tampering period opened. It was a pretty good time to be a Bucs fan.

With the opening stretch of the offseason behind them and the 'Core Four' locked in for the upcoming campaign, Tampa Bay is now focused on the 2024 NFL Draft and winning the NFC South for a fourth consecutive year. How does the retention of their four core players help this effort?

Core Four Gives Tampa Bay a High Floor

We know what the Bucs will be next year

Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

If one thing is certain, it's that the Buccaneers will be competitive again next season. The Atlanta Falcons may be the new betting favorite to win the division after the addition of Kirk Cousins, but that hardly eliminates Tampa Bay.

At their best in 2023, the Buccaneers rode Mayfield's arm while suffocating opposing rushing attacks to earn victory. As currently constituted, they can do that again. Evans, Chris Godwin, and exciting second-year pro Trey Palmer represent a quality trio of outside weapons, while tight end Cade Otton and running back Rachaad White can attack the seams and serve as check-downs in the flats.

On defense, David, Winfield, and the re-acquired Jordan Whitehead will fill the gaps defensive tackle Vita Vea doesn't eat up on rushing plays. Teams will struggle to institute a ground attack once more, forcing them into one-dimensional game plans and frequent third-and-long situations. In those, head coach Todd Bowles ramps up his diverse pressure packages to create sacks and errant throws, leading to punts and turnovers.

The strengths of last year's team will be the strengths of this season's squad. Yes, the Falcons' quarterback upgrade does give them a leg up compared to 2023. However, barring injury, the Bucs will, at worst, be in the thick of the division race in 2024.

Buccaneers have not fixed their weaknesses

They still have no running game and a bad pass defense

Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

With the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers lacking consistency at quarterback like the Falcons did for the past few seasons, Tampa Bay has been able to strong-arm the division crown away from its rivals despite major flaws. In 2023, the Buccaneers possessed one of the worst rushing attacks in the league, and one of the worst passing defenses.

2023 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rankings - Rush Offense & Pass Defense Rush Yards Yards Per Carry Rush 1st% EPA/Rush Explosive Rush Rate 1,509 (32nd) 3.4 (32nd) 18.0% (32nd) -0.14 (23rd) 8.3% (26th) Pass Yards Allowed Yards Per Attempt 20-Plus Yd. Passes EPA/Pass Explosive Pass Rate 4,568 (30th) 7.5 (T-25th) 65 (T-31st) 0.08 (26th) 9.83% (31st)

Tampa Bay should be credited for catering its roster toward winning the division; that's the easiest way for teams to make the playoffs. But when it comes time to play squads better than them, this hurts. In 2023, the Buccaneers didn't defeat a team that finished with a better regular season record than them until the Wild Card round, when the Philadelphia Eagles were a shell of themselves.

Now that Atlanta has a franchise quarterback in place, Tampa will have another team in its division capable of beating up the Panthers regularly and avoiding pitfalls against other inferior opponents. If they cannot rise to the occasion against outside competition or improve upon their shortcomings, they may find themselves sitting at home during the postseason for the first time since 2019.

How Can Tampa Bay Improve?

Bucs need to nail 1 FA signing and choose wisely at the NFL Draft

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

In order to raise their ceiling, the Buccaneers need to improve their rushing offense and pass defense. The latter became even more challenging on paper when they traded cornerback Carlton Davis to the Detroit Lions, but not impossible.

The best thing Tampa Bay could do to help their pass defense is sign former Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore after June 1.

Waiting until this time allows them to make sure Gilmore is 100% recovered from surgery on the torn labrum he suffered in Week 18 last season and use the $4.9 million in cap space they will get from cutting Shaq Barrett in the deal. Gilmore has excelled in the slot and on the outside in recent years, and would form a tremendous defensive back end with Winfield, Whitehead and Jamel Dean.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Though he's no longer at his 2019 DPOY level, Stephon Gilmore was still a quality NFL cornerback in 2023, finishing with the 11th-best coverage grade in man coverage among CBs (72.9), per PFF.

The Buccaneers can then address their running game in the NFL Draft. Tampa has four picks in the first three rounds, giving them some maneuverability in terms of attacking that weakness. Their positioning in round one makes it more likely they add depth to the secondary with a top-end corner, but day two presents immense opportunity to improve on the interior offensive line.

According to PFF, the Bucs' projected starting guards and center, including free agent pickup Ben Bredeson, were each among the five worst players at their position a season ago. If that remains the case, the rushing attack will falter just as it did last season. Tampa would be well served to double-dip inside on day two, where GIVEMESPORT projects 10 guards or centers to come off the board.

If the Buccaneers can do each of those things, while adding a high-upside back in the draft's later rounds, they will be well positioned to not only compete for the NFC South in 2024, but improve upon the divisional round appearance they made in 2023.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.