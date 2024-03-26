Highlights The Cleveland Cavaliers will do whatever they can to keep Donovan Mitchell on the roster when he can opt into a player option in 2025.

The Cavaliers have structured their roster around Mitchell's game, and are currently the third seed in the Eastern Conference, so they have had some success.

Mitchell is playing better in Cleveland than he did in Utah, and is a crucial component of a team with Finals aspirations.

Donovan Mitchell has a player option in his contract after next season, and he has been the topic of recent discussion in the media. Will he stay or will he go?

With sources claiming it’s a certainty that he’ll either opt-out or sign an extension, the only real certainty is that the Cleveland Cavaliers will do whatever they can to keep Mitchell on their team.

Going over roster construction, on-court play, and the Cavaliers' possible trade chips, here’s a look at how the Cavaliers can entice Mitchell to stay in Cleveland.

Cleveland's Roster is Structured Around Mitchell

The Cavaliers both addressed their offseason needs and enhanced Mitchell's game with their acquisitions

With the Cavaliers’ first-round exit from the playoffs last season, some major changes were needed before the start of the 2023-24 season. The biggest issues for Cleveland were their bench depth and the lack of consistent shooters from deep. Headlined by the signing of Max Strus, Cleveland addressed each of these problems with their new additions.

The Cavaliers Three-Point Shooting Statistic 2022-23 2023-24 3PA 31.6 37.2 3PM 11.6 13.3 3P% 36.7 36.4

Along with the three-point shooting being less concentrated on a few key players this season, the overall scoring off the bench has been a massive improvement. Whether it’s because of the plethora of injury issues the Cavaliers have dealt with this season or despite it, the Cavs have been forced to turn to their bench more often, both to supplement the starting lineup and to restrict the minutes of recovering players.

Cleveland's Bench Stats Statistic 2022-23 2023-24 PPG 28.7 34.6 RPG 12.5 13.5 APG 7.1 8.7 MPG 80.5 83.7 USG% 16.2 18.1

Aside from addressing the team's needs this off-season, the Cavaliers specifically targeted players that Mitchell is familiar with. Both Damian Jones and Georges Niang were acquired from Mitchell’s former team, the Utah Jazz, and Ty Jerome was a childhood teammate of Mitchell’s.

What this shows is a commitment to both Mitchell’s game and his familiarity with his teammates. With Mitchell playing better and better, the more often he dons the wine and gold, it seems Cleveland’s strategy has been effective.

As far as structuring their roster around Mitchell, the Cavaliers are doing just about all they can to keep him in town.

Mitchell is a Crucial Component of this Cavaliers Team

Mitchell is playing better and more efficiently in Cleveland, despite challenges with team injuries

Mitchell found an excellent fit in Cleveland, as the Cavaliers have integrated his game into their own almost seamlessly. Although his usage rate has decreased since his last two seasons with the Jazz, Mitchell’s numbers have increased.

This doesn’t mean he’s playing less (he’s actually playing more), but it does mean that he’s being used more effectively and efficiently.

Even with this, however, it’s still believed that (given the Cavaliers aren’t able to succeed in the postseason) a move could be made to surround Mitchell with better players. Who would be sent out then?

Interestingly, when looking at how Mitchell plays with the other parts of the Cavaliers core (Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen), his numbers are comparable if not slightly worse when they’re on the court. With Allen, he does play slightly better, though.

Donovan Mitchell Stats as a Cavalier With and Without Allen Stat With Without PPG 27.9 27.6 RPG 4.8 4.2 APG 5.3 3.5

With both Mobley and Garland off the court, Mitchell puts up better numbers across the board.

Donovan Mitchell Stats as a Cavalier With and Without Garland Stat With Without PPG 27.0 30.8 RPG 4.6 5.1 APG 4.5 7.1

While it can be inferred that Mitchell’s game has stepped up in Garland’s absence due to the increased guard responsibilities placed upon him, his numbers slightly improving in Mobley’s absence is more telling of his need to carry the team when those guys are gone.

Donovan Mitchell Stats as a Cavalier With and Without Mobley Stat With Without PPG 27.9 27.8 RPG 4.6 5.3 APG 4.7 6.8

Who would be traded?

With the roster so specifically tailored to their current game, finding the right piece to move could be challenging

Along with Allen, Isaac Okoro has been one of the more common names suspected to be used as a trade piece this off-season. This might seem plausible on the surface, but Okoro is the only player who, statistically, clearly improves Mitchell’s performance. With Okoro on the court, Mitchell gets more assists in less time and plays drastically better defense.

Mitchell Stats as a Cavalier With and Without Okoro Stat With Without PPG 27.5 33.0 RPG 4.7 4.7 APG 5.2 4.6 MPG 35.4 38.1 DRTG 110.7 119.1

This would mean that, regarding how it affects Mitchell’s game, Allen would be the most likely player to be traded. However, the team’s numbers drop across the board when he doesn’t play. Not to mention the on-court chemistry he built with Mobley.

Cavalier Stats With and Without Allen the Last Two Seasons Stat With Without PPG 113.1 107.5 RPG 42.8 40.1 APG 26.7 23.3

Although either of these players could be maneuvered into a trade for a player who is seemingly a better fit for the team, it might disrupt the flow that this current team has developed. The best course for Cleveland, in terms of whom to trade away, might just be to stay on course and foster the advantages that the group has when playing together.

Mitchell’s attitude towards the Cavaliers

Throughout his time in Cleveland, Mitchell has built good chemistry with his teammates

Despite the numerous rumors of Mitchell’s discontent as a Cavalier throughout his tenure in Cleveland, his behavior says quite the opposite. Always the first one to celebrate a teammate, whether he’s on the court, resting on the bench, or riding the bench with an injury, Mitchell is consistently, enthusiastically pumping up his fellow Cavaliers.

Take, for instance, against the Minnesota Timberwolves when Anthony Edwards dunked over Allen. After the dunk, the entire Timberwolves bench was pointing at Allen. Later, when the Cavaliers came back with a poster of their own, Mitchell can be seen on the sideline with his index finger strongly outstretched towards the Timberwolves. He is always going to bat for his teammates and has willingly taken up the mantle as the leader of this team.

The New York Knicks, Mitchell’s widely-believed landing destination before he was traded to the Cavaliers and his favorite team from childhood, are becoming an inter-conference rival to Mitchell. Since the acquisitions of Mitchell to the Cavaliers and Jalen Brunson to the Knicks, these two teams have found themselves competing for standings and in playoff series.

With the Cavaliers’ and the Knicks developing into two of the best teams in the East, it seems highly unlikely that the Knicks would be willing to restructure the best team they’ve had in over a decade with what they’d have to give up.

Although a surprise candidate could always come out of the woodwork, as the Cavaliers did with Mitchell in the Jazz trade, the likely alternative teams for Mitchell are looking less and less plausible.

The contract situation

With so many chips stacked in the Cavaliers' favor, Cleveland is a likely long-term destination for Mitchell

Mitchell’s contract has a $37 million player option in 2025. If he opts not to accept that, he will become an unrestricted free agent going into the 2025-26 NBA season. Ideally for Cleveland, he’ll sign a long-term extension with the Cavaliers. If not, it’s always possible that he’ll be traded out of Cleveland before his contract is up, but that would be a massive blow to the organization’s recent success.

By all apparent accounts, both financial and on and off the court, the ideal destination for Mitchell is in Cleveland as a Cavalier.

He’s playing the best basketball of his career, has built a solid chemistry with his teammates and the Cavaliers can pay him more (and sign him longer) than any other team.

Mitchell Career Averages on Each Team Stat Cavaliers Jazz PPG 27.9 23.9 RPG 4.8 4.2 APG 5.3 4.5

It seems as though, realistically, the best way for the Cavaliers to keep Mitchell is to continue to handle his presence on the team the way they have been since his arrival. Surrounding him with players with games complimentary to him and that he enjoys playing with, has taken his game to another level.

If the Cavaliers can continue to enhance Mitchell’s game (and cater his recovery processes towards his long-term health rather than short-term success) through their roster construction and offseason acquisitions while keeping their core intact, they should be able to sign him to an extension when his contract is up.