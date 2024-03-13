Highlights The Dallas Cowboys have not signed a single outside free agent through three days of free agency.

The Cowboys' inactivity doesn't mean they are doomed for 2024; they're likely trying to create more space and keep core pieces.

Dallas can still land useful players at wide receiver and running back who will improve their outlook for next year.

It's no secret that free agency is a hectic time of year for NFL front offices.

The first signing occurred only 15 minutes into the legal tampering period, when D'Andre Swift joined the Chicago Bears on a three-year contract. Leaving the question of Swift's potential fit in their backfield aside, teams have been wheeling and dealing since then, with all the deals agreed to over the last two days finally able to become official at 12:00 p.m. E.T. today. Every franchise has gotten in on the action... except one.

The Dallas Cowboys Have Signed One Player in Free Agency

Dallas remains dormant in the open market

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

This is not a misprint: The Dallas Cowboys were the lone franchise to not agree to a contract with an outside free agent during the legal tampering period. In fact, out of 152 free agents who "signed" during that time, the Cowboys landed only one: their own long snapper, Trent Sieg, on a one-year pact worth slightly less than $3 million.

No offense to Sieg, but I'm certain his retention isn't what Cowboys fans envisioned in the build up to this week. Skip Bayless let his feelings be known in a simple yet dangerous four-word tweet that seemingly captured the fan base's sentiment. Now, a number of questions are rolling through the collective minds of Cowboys fans, likely something along the lines of:

We get embarrassed in the wild card round and don't sign anyone?!?! Our division rivals make splash moves while we stand pat?! Why do I subject myself to this year after year?! And I swear, if I have to hear Stephen A. Smith cackle one more time...

For better or worse, the Cowboys' lack of moves wouldn't be such a shock if the star didn't brace the side of their helmet. Spotrac, at appx. 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, says Dallas has just under $9 million in cap space, which is courtesy of Zack Martin, who restructured his deal last week to provide $13 million in cap relief for 2024. The team was in the red until that move.

The Cowboys can free up an additional $30 million through extensions for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, as well as a restructuring of Trevon Diggs' contract, but obviously the team can't utilize that space until they actually work those out.

There are still plenty of good players on the market, including two of their top three free agents, that they are likely pursuing behind the scenes while trying to get the space-saving moves done.

Here are some players Dallas could have action on over the next few days and weeks.

Tyron Smith and Stephon Gilmore

The Cowboys may prioritize retaining their own

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

One of the reasons Jerry Jones may be keeping his checkbook in his pocket for the time being is his desire to keep two of his team's biggest contributors from 2023 in the fold. Tyron Smith and Stephon Gilmore are older, seasoned veterans, but played at a high level a season ago and would keep the Cowboys well-positioned alongside the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East.

Former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has already made some splashes as the Washington Commanders new head coach, luring three Cowboys - defensive end Dorance Armstrong, edge rusher Dante Fowler Jr. and center Tyler Biadasz - to the nation's capital. He's likely attempting to poach Gilmore as well, while Smith could be in communication with any number of organizations.

Smith's departure would create a big hole at left tackle, one Dallas would likely need to fill via trade or the NFL Draft. Gilmore's fit after DaRon Bland's emergence has been questioned, but it shouldn't be a problem, especially if the Cowboys move Bland back into the slot as they're rumored to be considering.

Re-signing Gilmore, who was great on the outside last season and excelled in the slot with the Indianapolis Colts in 2022, would make new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer's unit more versatile and dangerous.

Keeping both Smith and Gilmore on short, multi-year deals to minimize their 2024 cap hit would be Dallas's optimal scenario. Those contracts can also be the most difficult to get done, which again may explain their inactivity to this point.

A True Complement to CeeDee Lamb

Some quality receivers are still available

Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Only three receivers were inked to multi-year contracts during the legal tampering period: Darnell Mooney, Gabe Davis, and Devin Duvernay. The Cowboys have no need for a No. 1 receiver, but could use someone to take some of the load off Lamb, who had 100 more targets than the next closest wideout and nearly 1,000 yards more than the next closest receiving option on the team in 2023.

Cowboys Receiving Numbers - 2023 Player Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns CeeDee Lamb (WR) 181 135 1,749 12 Jake Ferguson (TE) 102 71 761 5 Brandin Cooks (WR) 81 54 657 8 Tony Pollard (RB) 67 55 311 0 Michael Gallup (WR) 57 34 418 2

When Dallas is beating inferior opponents by 15-plus points, this approach is fine. But when games are tight, or a team has a top-flight cornerback to oppose Lamb or lock down one side of the field, their over-reliance on him hurts them. Prescott forces him the ball, and the Cowboys lose at a much higher rate.

Cowboys Splits with CeeDee Lamb - 2023 Category 0-14 Point Margin 15+ Point Margin Games 6 11 Targets 74 107 Targets/Game 12.3 9.7 Receptions 53 82 Yards 822 927 Touchdowns 3 9 Team Record 3-3 9-2

In the wild-card matchup against the Green Bay Packers, Lamb saw seven targets through two quarters. He caught only two of them for 18 yards.

Prescott's infatuation with Lamb, no matter the coverage, essentially sealed the game. On this pick-six, he passed up Brandin Cooks crossing the face of an underneath defender in favor of Lamb, who was heading right into the space that defender was occupying.

The Cowboys need someone Prescott will trust in the biggest moments on the biggest stages, when Lamb is certain to be the defense's top priority. Cooks and Michael Gallup, for one reason or another, do not have it.

Dallas could use the cap space gained by releasing them to secure someone who can earn that trust, like Mike Williams or Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, then draft another receiver on day two of the NFL Draft.

Securing someone of Williams or Brown's talent in exchange for Cooks and Gallup would hurt the Cowboys' depth, but raise their ceiling and give them a better insurance option if Lamb were to miss time. Dallas could then re-sign either player at a smaller rate or chase a reliable, consistently healthy option, such as Tyler Boyd, instead.

If Dallas wants to search for upside regardless of downside, they can do that too. Odell Beckham Jr. and Michael Thomas are both still on the market, as is the recently released Williams. All three would provide headlines. Their on-field production, however, is far less guaranteed.

J.K. Dobbins and D'Onta Foreman

The Cowboys have little experience in the running back room

Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The free agent running back market got picked through in the earliest hours of the legal tampering period, but the Cowboys' position room is almost barren. 2023 sixth-round pick Deuce Vaughn, with 23 carries and 40 yards as a rookie, and 2023 undrafted free agent Hunter Luepke, more of a fullback type (6'1", 238 lbs.) who had just six carries last season, are the two most established players on the roster.

The Cowboys may find their next franchise back in the NFL Draft, but it's not the strongest class of runners. Regardless, Dallas needs someone sooner rather than later that can be counted on to handle the bulk of carries. Enter D'Onta Foreman, who ran for more than 900 yards on 4.5 yards per carry with the Carolina Panthers in 2022.

Foreman, a former University of Texas star, didn't get consistent workloads as part of the Bears' running back rotation a season ago. In the four games he received 15 or more carries, though, he averaged 4.4 yards per rush.

He won't be a regular contributor to the passing attack, but is someone who can provide consistency on the ground and will wear down opposing defenses late in games.

For a more explosive, high-upside option, the Cowboys should sign J.K. Dobbins. Dobbins has suffered season-ending injuries two of the past three years. As a result, his market has not measured up to the punch he brings when healthy. He was noticeably hobbled after returning from an ACL tear in 2022, but in five games following clean-up surgery, he was dominant.

J.K. Dobbins - Last Five Healthy Games (2022) Game Carries Rush Yards Yards Per Carry Total TD Week 14 15 120 8.0 2 Week 15 13 125 9.6 0 Week 16 12 59 4.9 0 Week 17 17 93 5.5 0 Wild-Card Round 13 62 4.7 1

Dobbins is craving an opportunity to demonstrate he is still the same player he was coming out of Ohio State in 2020, and show he's still the professional he has been when healthy.

Dallas is one of few places where he could earn his way into a workhorse role. It'd be shocking if that didn't appeal to him. Assuming it does, the Cowboys could pounce on a one-year deal littered with incentives and reap great reward.

Dallas standing pat to this point understandably has led to criticism and panic. However, through the above moves, they would greatly improve their roster heading into 2024 and remain among the upper-echelon teams in the NFC. Waiting is against the Cowboys' mantra, but that doesn't mean they're not going to act. After all, good things come to those who wait.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.