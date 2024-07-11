Highlights In Euro 2024, a tie for most goals means the Golden Boot is given to the player from that tie who has the most assists.

As things stand, six players are currently tied as the Euro 2024 top scorer.

Those six include Dani Olmo and Harry Kane who could add to their tallies when they meet in the final on Sunday.

Aside from winning a tournament itself, the Golden Boot award is one of the most satisfying a footballer can get. It highlights the incredible form that a player was in while competing in a competition. The prize is handed to the star who scored more goals than anyone else, but sometimes, the race for the Golden Boot isn't quite that straightforward.

Sometimes, more than one player has the most goals. Euro 2024 is one such case right now, with a whopping six different footballers, all from different countries, sitting at the top of the scorers list with three goals each. Cody Gakpo, Jamal Musiala, Ivan Schranz and Georges Mikautadze have all been sent packing out of the competition, but did their fair share for their nations, with a trio of strikes to their names.

Goals in the semi-finals of Euro 2024 saw Dani Olmo and Harry Kane join those players at the top, with a chance for either or both of the men to add to their tally when they meet in the final of the tournament on Sunday night. If they don't, though, and we are left with a tie for the most goals scored in the European Championship, a tiebreaker will be required, and it's not the one that most people will be thinking.

If There's a Tie, Whoever Has the Most Assists Gets the Golden Boot

It will then come down to fewest minutes played

In an ideal world, all the players who scored the most goals in a tournament would be recognised for their achievement, but this isn't an ideal world and if that's the case once Euro 2024 wraps up, the award will be given to whichever player chalked up the most assists alongside their own individual strikes.

If the players still can't be separated, and more than one of them has the same amount of assists as well, then it will go down to whoever played the fewest amounts of minutes and as a result, has the best goals per minute record. As things stand, Spain's Olmo would be handed the Golden Boot as he currently has two assists to go alongside his three goals, while no one else can match that number. With Spain and England set to meet in the final, though, things could change.

Kane and Olmo Can Add to Their Tallies

Other stars could still leapfrog them

Heading into the final, a goal from either Olmo or Kane will likely ensure they take the Golden Boot home with them. That won't matter too much to those individuals, who will be far more interested in taking home the European Championship, but they won't mind taking home the award if it's their goal that helps steer their nation to glory.

They aren't the only players in the running for the accolade, though. A strong showing from Jude Bellingham, who has two goals to his name right now could see him leapfrog over the two with a brace. Similarly, Spain's Fabio Ruiz is also on two and is also tied with Olmo for the amount of assists, so if he managed to get on the scoresheet, things would be very interesting.