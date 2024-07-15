Highlights Rodri was named Euro 2024 Player of the Tournament by a group of 12 technical observers.

Those responsible consider player performance, impact on the team, and respect towards opposition.

Fabio Capello and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer were among those responsible for selecting the Player of the Tournament and the Young Player of the Tournament.

Spanish midfielder Rodri was named the UEFA Euro 2024 player of the tournament after having a phenomenal month which was capped off by his side taking home the Henri Delaunay cup. The impact the anchorman has had for both club and country has not gone unnoticed in recent times and his efforts this summer made him a worthy recipient of the award.

Despite Jamie Carragher suggesting that the Spanish vice-captain was undeserving of the prize, stating that it should've instead gone to another Spanish midfielder, Rodri was selected by a group of 'UEFA technical observers', who are comprised of some influential and recognisable names in the sport. The same group was also responsible for naming Lamine Yamal as the Young Player of the Tournament.

How Technical Observers Select Player Of the Tournament

The players respect towards the opposition is factored in

As many would expect when it comes to any individual award, the performance of the player throughout the tournament is paramount when it comes to deciding who should be honoured as the best. Despite statistically looking weaker than Declan Rice going into the final, Rodri controlled every game that he was a part of and allowed the attacking talents ahead of him to play to their strengths as he kept things ticking over.

The 27-year-old's role and importance to his country was another factor in naming him player of the tournament, as one of the other criteria taken into account was the impact the player had on their team. With the Manchester City man at the heart of the midfield, Luis de la Fuente's team have not lost a single fixture in over a year. This form continued throughout the summer with Rodri pivotal in every step.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Since the start of 2023, Rodri has lifted more trophies (8) than he has lost games (4).

Other factors included the attitude the player showed and the respect he showed towards the opposition. In both cases, Rodri was exemplary. His leadership skills were on full display, propelling some of his young teammates forward. He was also very complimentary of the likes of Phil Foden going into Sunday night's final, labeling the Englishman as an incredible talent.

Who the Technical Observers Are

A much maligned England manager was one of the observers

In total, there were twelve technical observers chosen for Euro 2024 to decide both the Player of the Tournament and the Young Player of the Tournament, all of whom have had storied careers in their own right. The headline names included former England boss Fabio Capello, who quit as the Three Lions head coach right before Euro 2012. Former Manchester United player and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was also part of the group, as was another Old Trafford alumni in David Moyes.

Other faces familiar to Premier League fans included former Liverpool head honcho Rafa Benitez and Champions League finalist Avram Grant. Northern Ireland's Michael O'Neill and his Republic counterpart Packie Bonner made up the rest of the British Isles contingent.

Ex Barcelona player Frank De Boer was another standout name, alongside former Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka. Romania's Ioan Lupescu, Croatia's Aljosa Asanovic and France's Jean-Francois Domergue rounded out the group of 12 observers, who will also use their expertise to try and impact the grassroots game, according to UEFA's head of technical education and development Olivier Doglia.