Highlights The Euro 2024 Team of the Tournament will be announced shortly after the final.

UEFA's technical observers, of which there are 12, are responsible for selecting the Team of the Tournament.

There are a number of high-profile technical observers, including Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, David Moyes and Fabio Capello.

Everybody knows what the main prize at the European Championship is, but there are other significant accolades that players want to get their hands on. One of them is the Golden Boot, awarded to the tournament's top scorer, while the Player of the Tournament award also carries prestige.

Ever since 1996, UEFA has also named a Team of the Tournament. A lot of people won't know exactly how the make-up of said team is decided, or, indeed, who is responsible for putting the team together. GIVEMESPORT has put together this explainer on the matter...

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Four players share the record for the most appearances (3) in European Championship Team of the Tournaments - Paulo Maldini (1998, 1996, 2000), Laurent Blanc (1992, 1996, 2000), Cristiano Ronaldo (2004, 2012, 2016), Pepe (2008, 2012, 2016)

Who Decides the Team of the Tournament

UEFA process explained

The team of the tournament is ultimately decided by UEFA's technical observers, of which there are 12. There are plenty of high-profile football figures among the technical observers, including former England manager Fabio Capello and ex-Manchester United player and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Full list of Euro 2024 technical observers Fabio Capello (Italy) Ioan Lupescu (Romania) Michael O'Neill (Northern Ireland) David Moyes (Scotland) Aljosa Asanovic (Croatia) Rafael Benitez (Spain) Avram Grant (Israel) Packie Bonner (Republic of Ireland) Frank de Boer (The Netherlands) Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Norway) Aitor Karanka (Spain) Jean-Francois Domergue (France)

Technical observers are tasked with analysing matches from a coaching perspective, and are responsible for selecting the Player of the Match for each game, as well as the Player of the Tournament, the Young Player of the Tournament, the Goal of the Tournament, and the Team of the Tournament.

UEFA say: "After each game, the responsible technical observer will compile a report on the match, using video and data to illustrate intriguing technical and tactical features... When technical observers are selecting the Player of the Match in each fixture, they must consider which players have made an outstanding contribution in some or all of the following ways: by playing with exceptional skill in attack or defence; playing a part in decisive actions in attack or defence; displaying tactical maturity and efficiency; and playing with a positive and respectful attitude."

After the tournament is finished, all 12 technical observers then contribute to the decision-making process around the Team of the Tournament. After the last Euros, the Team of the Tournament was announced two days after the final between England and Italy.

Discussing his role as a technical observer, former West Ham manager David Moyes said: "The most rewarding thing is to discuss so many things with a group of football people who have different opinions and ways of seeing things. It's really good to be part of that and I've brought information and ideas back from both EURO and the Nations League. The ideas you get from watching the amazing coaching at top level can be exploited all the way down to junior teams."

Euro 2024 Team of the Tournament Contenders

Spain's stars have shone brightest

At Euro 2020, seven of the players who made it into the Team of the Tournament played for either champions Italy or beaten finalists England, so it's fair to assume that the team will be packed with Spain and England players this time around.

The outcome of the final could still have a bearing on the make-up of the Team of the Tournament, but there are a few players who are already very strong contenders to make it in. Sixteen-year-old Lamine Yamal has been fantastic, and is the favourite to win the Player of the Tournament award and the Young Player of the Tournament award.

Yamal's compatriot, Manchester City midfielder Rodri, has also excelled in Germany and will surely make the team, while Jude Bellingham, although his level hasn't been consistently brilliant, has scored two goals on England's route to the final, including the miraculous overhead kick that kept the Three Lions in the tournament at the last-16 stage.

Players from countries who didn't reach the final but impressed during the tournament include Turkey youngster Arda Guler, Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa, and France centre-back William Saliba.