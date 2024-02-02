Highlights Warriors should explore trading Andrew Wiggins to free up playing time for young contributors like Kuminga and Jackson-Davis.

Wiggins' contract may make it challenging to find a trade partner, but a worthwhile offer could benefit the team's playoff hopes.

The return of injured players like Paul, Payton, and Green is crucial for the Warriors' defensive success and overall performance.

As the Golden State Warriors navigate a season marked by underwhelming performances, injuries, controversies, and an aging core, it's time they explore ways to head back into playoff contention. With a week left before the trade deadline, the Warriors should first get active on the market and seek pieces that could fortify their roster.

Once they've established a new look with better fits across the board, they should focus on staying healthy, especially as their stars become more vulnerable to worse injuries. Finally, they should shine a larger light on their young promising players, so they can help relieve some of the pressure on their starters.

Explore Andrew Wiggins trade

Career low in points (12.5) in the 2023-24 season

Andrew Wiggins has had a rough first half of the season so far, averaging near career lows in field goal percentage (44.2) and three-point percentage (31.3), while being unable to produce more offense with a mediocre 12.5 points per game. Even though he has been producing recently, the Warriors have slightly pivoted from starting Wiggins by giving part of his playing time to Jonathan Kuminga who has reportedly grown frustrated over his lack of playing time.

Along with Kuminga's increased role, a new potential young contributor in the form of Trayce Jackson-Davis, the 57th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. In his three starts this season, Jackson-Davis has averaged 14.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, while shooting 79.2 percent from the field. Trading Wiggins frees up more opportunities for the younger players to contribute like they've shown they can.

Andrew Wiggins – Last 5 Games Stats Categories Stats Points 16.8 Rebounds 4.8 Assists 2.3 Steals 0.5 FG % 56.8 3PT% 42.9

Wiggins' contract could help a trade from a salary-matching perspective, but the salary isn't as big a problem as the term is. Last season, Wiggins signed a four-year $109 million extension to stay with Golden State through the 2026-27 season, provided he picks up his player option.

Earning an average salary of $27.3 million doesn't sound too bad in terms of trading value, but many front offices are looking to trade for expiring contracts so that way they aren't "wasting" extra money on players they don't necessarily want.

Players like Dejounte Murray, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Bruce Brown would likely require extra draft compensation for them to take on the three extra years of Wiggins. But, if Golden State wants to keep their playoff hopes alive, they could possibly entertain a trade involving Wiggins if the offer is worthwhile.

Nurse injured players back to health

Chris Paul, Gary Payton, Moses Moody are all out with injuries

The Warriors have had horrible injury luck this season, forcing them to use 16 different starting lineups. These absences include players like Gary Payton II, Chris Paul, and Draymond Green, the latter of whom dealt with an extended suspension.

These three are key contributors to the Warriors' success and will need them back as soon as possible. In games where Payton or Paul play, the Warriors have a combined win percentage of 50.0 with a 24-24 record. That record and winning percentage would slot them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference currently.

Most Effective Golden State Warriors Lineups Wins PPG +/- Curry-Thompson-Looney-Kuminga-Podziemski 9 15.3 -2.4 Paul-Curry-Thompson-Wiggins-Kuminga 9 10.4 2.6 Curry-Thompson-Green-Wiggins-Looney 5 25.1 -1.5 Paul-Curry-Thompson-Wiggins-Looney 7 14.8 2.4

A major key as to why those three players helped the Warriors win so much is because of their defensive efforts. All three are touted as respectable two-way players and can make major impacts on both sides of the ball. In games where all three of them play, Golden State gives up only 112.3 points per game, as opposed to when any of them aren't available, they give up a whopping 120.65 points per game.

Whether it's Payton II with his suffocating defense, Paul with his uncanny intelligence and play prediction, or Green and his unmatched presence in the paint, they are the backbone of the Golden State defense, and it has been exposed when they are not available to play.

Play younger players more

Kuminga, Moody, Podziemski, and Jackson-Davis need consistent minutes

The Warriors have a swath of youth on their bench to reload when the core is officially gone. These players include Kuminga, Jackson-Davis, and Brandin Podziemski, who are all having very good seasons for their ages.

The Warriors have used 20 different five-man combinations in games this year. Of those 20 lineups, 12 have a positive plus-minus per 100 possessions, and of those 12 positive lineups, 10 of them include either Kuminga, Jackson-Davis, or Podziemski. Lineups that include one of Kuminga, Jackson-Davis, or Podziemski have a plus-minus differential of +121.8 this season. The youth of the Warriors is a huge advantage, and they should receive more playing time.

Golden State Warriors – January 2024 Player Stats Kuminga Jackson-Davis Podziemski PPG 20.6 9.0 9.6 RPG 5.8 4.8 5.3 APG 2.4 1.1 3.4 FG% 58.6 74.6 45.0 3PT% 40.0 N/A 31.0

Although Kuminga has gotten all the attention, Podziemski has quietly been serviceable as Chris Paul's backup. The young point guard has been shooting quite efficiently over the season, but had a relatively quiet January. He will need to improve his efficiency should Paul miss more time.

The biggest factor, especially in January, was Kuminga. His leap from developmental player to budding star has been incredible to watch. Ever since it was reported that he was frustrated with his playing time, he has proven that he is here to stay and needs to play more to help the Warriors win more games.