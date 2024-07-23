Highlights The Jets failed to communicate contract upgrades with Reddick after trade, leading to his holdout.

Communication is key, everyone says so.

That's especially true on an NFL football field, but almost equally accurate when discussing negotiations that lead to trades and new contracts. Unfortunately, the New York Jets failed to hold to that tenet for one of their major moves during the 2024 offseason, as miscommunication has led to Haason Reddick holding out of training camp, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

On the first day of April, New York traded a conditional third-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles to acquire the services of the veteran pass-rusher.

However, things could not have gone farther from smoothly since then, as the two-time Pro Bowler was expecting to have his contract upgraded by his new team. The Jets, somehow, didn't understand that when they made the deal, and so have not been willing to give Reddick the pay rise he thinks he deserves.

This standoff has resulted in Reddick skipping all previous team workouts, including mandatory minicamp, and his holdout has now leaked into the team's designated training camp days.

Jets Must Give Reddick His Pay Bump

New York wouldn't need to shell out too much money to make the All-Pro happy

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets did not make the Reddick move in a vaccuum, which is what makes the holdout all the more frustrating and worrisome for the Jets.

The Jets made other moves in relation to the Reddick trade that they can no longer take back. First, they lost their top sacker in 2023, Bryce Huff (10.0 sacks), who signed with the Eagles. That made the older Reddick expendable, leading to his trade to New York.

After the deal, despite having a month to discuss expectations with Reddick, the Jets traded another edge player, John Franklin-Myers, for a sixth-round pick, deeming him surplus to requirements with Reddick in the mix. But now, without Reddick at camp, the Jets are left naked on the edge.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Jets are currently set to lose a third-round pick in the Haason Reddick deal. However, if the edge rusher plays 67.5 percent of snaps or more and produces 10+ sacks in 2024, that pick becomes a second-rounder. No doubt, both sides of the trade would like to see those conditions met.

Reddick is not completely out of his depth to ask for a pay raise either. He has far outplayed the three-year, $45 million deal he signed with the Eagles prior to the 2022 season, a deal which will come to an end at the conclusion of the 2024 campaign.

Only three players have recorded more sacks since Reddick signed that deal, and yet, the edge rusher market has exploded in the last two years, with top guys getting paid $20 million or more now. Only two of the 22 players getting paid more at his position in 2024 have more sacks than Reddick since 2022, and there are even guys like Zach Allen and Dre'Mont Jones (we'll wait while you Wikipedia them) getting paid more than Reddick now.

Reddick NFL Ranks Since 2022 Category Reddick Rank Sacks 27.0 T-4th QB Hits 49 T-8th Pressures 76 7th TFLs 24 19th Forced Fumbles 5 T-10th

Reddick doesn't need a market-setting extension, but he does clearly deserve a pay bump to at least $20 million for 2024. The Jets have just about $6 million in cap space right now, however, so what they could do is sign Reddick to a one-year extension and move the increased salary to 2025, when they'll have over $62 million in cap space, seventh-most in the league.

They could even give him the pay raise as a signing bonus or add void years to his deal to allow themselves to increase his current salary. Either way, the Jets have options, and they need to use them to bring Reddick into the fold because he is now their best-case scenario.

At 29 years old and coming off of back-to-back double-digit sack seasons, they don't have anyone better on the roster, and with Aaron Rodgers turning 41 this year, they have no time to waste waiting for 2023 first-round pick Will Macdonald IV to develop into what Reddick already is.

The rest of the line is set with Quinnen Williams in the middle and Jermaine Johnson on the other edge, so if the Jets are serious about contending for a Super Bowl right now, they'll give Reddick what he's asking for.

New York was seventh in sacks (48) and fourth in pressure rate (26.5) last year, and when they recorded 4+ sacks, they went 5-1. They were 2-9 in the rest of those games, so what does that tell you about the importance of their pass rush?

Who Else Could the Jets Sign To Play Edge?

There aren't many guys still on the market that could make an impact

© Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Of course, if worse comes to worst, the Jets could always simply cut or trade Reddick if he refuses to report and/or they refuse to give him a raise. There are no Reddick-level players still on the free agent market, but with Macdonald progressing nicely, they could add one or two guys to help the youngster replace Reddick via platoon:

Top Remaining Edge FAs (2024) Player Age 2023 stats 2023 AAV (rounded) Carl Lawson (NYJ) 28 5 tackles $8.5 million Tyus Bowser (BAL) 28 13 tackles, 3 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 4 QB hits $4.5 million Yannick Ngakoue (CHI) 28 22 tackles, 6 TFL, 4.0 sacks, 7 QB hits $10.5 million Markus Golden (PIT) 33 20 tackles, 6 TFL, 4.0 sacks, 10 QB hits $1.32 million

As you can see, it is slim pickings out there right now, especially after Jerry Hughes returned to H-Town and Emmanuel Ogbah re-upped with the Miami Dolphins recently.

However, one guy that the Dolphins let slip away was Yannick Ngakoue, who is by far the best option on the board at this point. He had a down year in 2023, but prior to that, he had put up 8+ sacks in seven straight years from 2016-2022, and he's still only 29. Ngakoue would likely see a boost in his play if he were to find a new home, and this late in free agency, the Jets could likely sign him for the veteran minimum.

Carl Lawson and Tyus Bowser could be decent adds—also at the veteran minimum—if the Jets wanted to go that platoon route. That's not exactly an exciting prospect, however, and taking a look at that list of available FAs at the edge rusher position, it's clear what the Jets must do when it comes to Reddick: pay the man.

