Following their Game 6 117-116 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Dallas Mavericks are officially headed to the Western Conference Finals for the second time in three years. With this feat, they became just the second Western Conference team since 2013 to make the conference finals without having a homecourt advantage.

The stat itself isn't just a random factoid, but a great depiction of the Mavericks' successful turnaround, going from a struggling team to a legitimate title contender. Prior to the acquisition of P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford, the Mavericks were a middling team, struggling to find consistency. At 29-23, they were still a solid team, but not good enough to compete for a championship.

Since the NBA trade deadline, the Mavericks are 21-9, which would put them at a 57-win pace, meaning they're playing on the level of a first-seed Western Conference team. So what exactly did their new acquisitions do to take them to the next level?

Mavericks Added A Legitimate Scoring Threat

P.J. Washington was the team's second-leading scorer in the Conference Semifinals

The acquisition of Washington brought the Mavericks a viable tertiary scoring option. With most of the opponent's defensive attention going to Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving, the Mavericks needed an off-ball player who could take advantage of opposing defenses and relieve pressure.

Washington has gone above and beyond that. He was the team's second-leading scorer in the Western Conference Semifinals and shot a team-high 47 percent from three. His dominant offensive performance was able to allow the Mavericks to triumph, despite an off series for both Dončić and Irving.

Dallas Mavericks Playoff Stats - P.J. Washington On/Off Stat P.J. Washington On P.J. Washington Off Net Rating 7.60 -5.10 Offensive Rating 118.37 108.16 Defensive Rating 110.77 113.27 Team 3PT% 38.56 31.25

So far this postseason, the Mavericks have a 7.60 net rating with him on the floor, and a -5.10 net rating with him off. They score over ten more points per 100 possessions with him on the floor and are giving up nearly three fewer points per 100 possessions.

His elite three-point shooting has been a crutch for the team. The Mavericks are shooting over seven percent better from three with him on the floor. This postseason, Washington has attempted the most corner threes and is converting them at a nearly 43 percent clip. That makes him the best corner-three shooter this playoffs for any player shooting at least 3.5 attempts per game.

Mavericks Fixed Their Big Man Problem

Daniel Gafford has held opposing players to just 43.4 percent shooting this postseason

After over a decade of poor big-man rotations, the Mavericks have finally fixed their center position depth. By acquiring Gafford at the trade deadline, the Mavericks finally had a reliable big-man presence, and this has been apparent this postseason.

Gafford does all the things that a great big man does. He's been protecting the rim at an elite level, he's controlling the boards, and he's converting easy scoring opportunities set by the Mavericks' facilitators.

This playoffs, Gafford is holding opposing players to just 43.4 percent shooting from the field. This is the fifth-best rate for any player in the league that has guarded at least 140 shot attempts. He's also tied for sixth for most blocks by any player this postseason.

His defense and shot blocking have resulted in momentum-changing plays, ending opposing runs and starting ones for his team. Gafford is also securing six rebounds per game, 51.5 percent of which are contested.

Lastly, he's been extremely reliable as a player that the Mavericks can dump the ball to in the paint. In the Western Conference Semifinals, Gafford is leading his team in field goal percentage at 61 percent and is averaging 11 points per game.

The additions of both Washington and Gafford have completely changed how this Mavericks team looks. They weren't even playing at 100 percent due to Dončić's injury and Irving's shooting struggles, yet were able to take the number one seed down in just six games due to the contributions of their newly acquired role players.

As they head into the Western Conference Finals with a healthier Dončić and a probable better shooting Irving, this Mavericks team might just be a legitimate title threat. Washington and Gafford have already provided maximum utility from a role-player position, and that combined with an improved performance from their stars is a recipe for a championship.