After a very successful postseason, where the Miami Heat saw themselves making it to the NBA Finals as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference - something that had only been done once before - the front office and Pat Riley decided they needed one final push in order to finally convert these finals runs into championships.

With that came Damian Lillard's surprising trade request from the Portland Trail Blazers, the franchise he called home for 11 years, and so the rumors of Dame's preference of being traded to Miami began. The obvious trade package would be centered around promising young shooting guard, Tyler Herro, who had just missed a large chunk of the postseason due to a broken hand, but still had a tremendous amount of potential as a starting piece.

Well, we know now how this saga ended, with Lillard getting shipped to the Bucks for Jrue Holiday and other pieces, as well as a lot of backstage drama involving all of Lillard, Portland general manager Joe Cronin and Riley, with Cronin increasing his asking price for the star guard as time went along.

Then came the opportunity to get Holiday, the All-Defensive team guard and NBA champion with the Bucks in 2021, who was instantly made available by the Blazers upon arrival in the team. Unfortunately for the Heat, the Boston Celtics offered the better package, at least according to Cronin, and so the Celtics snatched up the All-Star.

Now, after missing out on two All-Star guards, as well as a couple of important pieces from the previous season's roster, the question must be asked: how can the Miami Heat salvage their offseason?

Moving on from Lowry

The obvious elephant in the room, or in this case, the locker room, is Kyle Lowry. The veteran point guard came into the franchise via sign-and-trade, during the 2021 offseason, in a deal that sent Precious Achiuwa and Goran Dragić to Toronto. In these two years of the Lowry experiment, the results just weren't great, as the 36-year-old has had the two least productive seasons in the last 10 seasons of his career.

Kyle Lowry - Miami Heat Statistics Points Per Game 12.3 Assists Per Game 6.3 Rebounds Per Game 4.3 Field Goal (%) 42.2 3-Point Field Goal (%) 36.1 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference

The 2019 NBA Champion hasn't found his rhythm with the Heat, only in certain stints, like the 33-point performance against the Atlanta Hawks in the Play-In game just last season, but it's the lack of consistency that can't justify him still being on the roster. But the biggest issue with Lowry's productivity, is the fact that it doesn't match the contract he is on, being paid around $55 million through the first two years, and he's still yet to receive $29 million for the last season of his deal.

With his contract set to expire and the Heat's goal to have an equally (or more) successful season next year, the clear move is to trade Lowry, and after a brief conversation with António Dias, writer for All You Can Heat, he claims that the perfect match for the Heat would be a "quality ball handler and decent enough outside shooter, while also decreasing the salary sheet".

Potential trades

The only superstar that meets the criteria previously set, and that is also available for trades, or at least is trying to be, is James Harden, with the 76ers guard recently stating he doesn't want to be a part of a franchise where GM Daryl Morey is involved in. Though it isn't a likely scenario, it's certainly a move that would improve the roster greatly and would instantly turn the negative narrative around.

Other moves, but on a smaller scale, included the possibility of acquiring Indiana Pacers guards Buddy Hield and T.J McConnell, and though it doesn't get them a star point guard, the shooting ability that Hield provides can really compensate some other missing factors.

On a related note, they could pursue also Monte Morris and Bojan Bogdanović from the Detroit Pistons or even someone like Terry Rozier or Tyus Jones, who could thrive in the Heat's system.

Betting on the current roster

Whatever happens with the Lowry situation, the Heat will have to start the season with 15 members on the roster, and after losing Gabe Vincent and Max Strus in free agency, the front office acquired a couple of valuable pieces that are certainly competent enough to keep the team competitive once again.

They started out by adding guard Josh Richardson and center Thomas Bryant to reinforce their second unit, getting an experienced offense starter in Richardson and a solid option at the center position in Bryant, to relieve both Herro and Adebayo in some occasions.

Speaking of Herro and Adebayo, they are poised to have big stand-out seasons, with Tyler needing to have an improved role on the offensive side of the game, starting the offense, play making and all sorts of things other than just creating his own shot. Regarding Adebayo, the 26-year-old is coming off of one of the best seasons of his career, with yet another pair of All-Star and All-Defensive nominations, and now will have to keep going up in order to keep the Heat's deep playoff push dreams alive, alongside the star player, Jimmy Butler, who is still on top of his game.

Other than that, the Heat also have some young talent that can thrive if given the opportunity, like Nikola Jović and Jaime Jaquez Jr., with the latter being just chosen in this year's NBA Draft. Jović already stood out in the FIBA World Cup for the Serbian national team, and Jaquez played in only one full game during Summer League, but impressed with 22 points and three rebounds.

