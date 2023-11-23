Highlights Anthony Edwards is emerging as a superstar for the Minnesota Timberwolves, averaging career-high numbers and making an impact in crucial moments.

Despite their roster not being immediately intimidating, the Timberwolves have a strong second unit that has shown cohesion and the ability to hold their own.

The Timberwolves' strong start to the season and improved defense, coupled with the wide-open Western Conference, have put them in a position to contend for the NBA Finals.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have never advanced to the NBA Finals. They came close in 2004 when the Kevin Garnett-led team reached the Western Conference Finals. Since then, Minnesota has largely been an afterthought in the league, failing to reach those heights again. When the Timberwolves acquired All-Star Rudy Gobert in 2022, it signaled a change in direction. It finally seemed like the Timberwolves were once again ready to take the next step.

After a first-round loss to the Denver Nuggets in 2023, the trio of Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Anthony Edwards seemed questionable at best. Not even a full year later, Minnesota is perched atop the Western Conference and looks prepared to cross over into contender territory. Here's how the Timberwolves can paint themselves as serious contenders.

Anthony Edwards: superstar mode

Anthony Edwards has hit another gear and is inching toward superstar status in the NBA. His production is now translating to more victories, which puts him in a different discussion altogether. As the best player on the Western Conference's current top team, Edwards is currently a prime MVP candidate. His ability to take over games paired with his innate scoring acumen started to show in last year's playoffs. Even though the team's series against the Denver Nuggets only lasted five games, Edwards averaged 31.6 points on 48 percent shooting.

So far this season, Edwards is averaging 26.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game, all career-highs. He's legitimately dominating opponents for stretches at a time, mainly when Minnesota really needs to get going as a unit.

Roster depth

Minnesota Timberwolves - Depth Chart (2023-24) Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Mike Conley Jr. Anthony Edwards Jaden McDaniels Karl-Anthony Towns Rudy Gobert Jordan McLaughlin Nickeil Alexander-Walker Troy Brown Jr. Kyle Anderson Naz Reid Shake Milton Josh Minott

On paper, Minnesota’s roster does not immediately seem frightening. Outside their talented starting five, the team is primarily comprised of players in their second or third stop in the league. That said, the talent making up the second unit has meshed extremely well together in the first month. Led by Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, the starters can rest assured knowing that the bench can hold its own.

Reid, who signed a contract extension over the summer, is one of the most overlooked big men in the league. He’s tough to defend, even as the team's second center. Reid often reaches double-digit scoring despite averaging less than 25 minutes per game. Alexander-Walker can sometimes do the same and has shown the ability to step in and perform well alongside the starters and reserves. Alexander-Walker played in place of the injured Jaden McDaniels in last year’s playoff loss to Denver and was a bright spot as a defender and scorer all series long.

This year, he leads a bench lineup filled with players who can perform multiple duties on the court. 10-year veteran Kyle Anderson can defend, distribute, and knock down jumpers. Free agent signees Shake Milton and Troy Brown Jr. can both defend and hit open threes. When Edwards and Mike Conley Jr. rest, there isn’t much drop-off for Coach Chris Finch. The bench has made it clear that they're not going to roll over.

Separating from the pack

Fourteen games into the season, the Timberwolves sit atop the Western Conference with an 11-3 record. The franchise's best season came during the 2003-04 season. Minnesota won 58 games, Kevin Garnett was named league MVP, and the Wolves advanced to the Western Conference Finals. The fact that there isn’t a clear-cut favorite to win the West bodes in Minnesota’s favor in 2024. Minnesota’s toughest competition could come from within their own division, which features the defending champion Denver Nuggets and upstart Oklahoma City Thunder. Minnesota's vast experience playing against Denver could benefit them if matched up in another playoff series.

As the roster gets more comfortable on the floor, racking up regular-season wins should continue at a fast pace. When it's all said and done, though, the continued strong play of Rudy Gobert and Towns could determine whether Minnesota's upside is enough to take them to the next level. In the 2022-23 season, the pair struggled to co-exist on the court. Regardless of the reason, some of Minnesota's best lineups featured one of them on the bench.

This season, however, Gobert and Towns have found success operating at different levels on the floor. And as Gobert continues to get more touches offensively, he's also more engaged in doing what he does best: protecting the basket at an elite level. Minnesota's defense has vastly improved, marking another key factor in their strong start to the year.

With Edwards, Towns, and Gobert leading the way, the Wolves have a balanced big three. With a capable second unit and, potentially, homecourt advantage during the playoffs, Minnesota has the cards in place for a special season. The Western Conference is wide open and Minnesota's dream of winning the NBA Finals could finally be within reach.