Highlights Kirk Cousins suffered a devastating Achilles injury in the midst of his best year, leaving the Vikings with difficult decisions to make for this season and beyond.

The Vikings must now consider their options at quarterback, including Jaren Hall and Nick Mullens as incumbent choices.

If the Vikings want a more established quarterback, they may explore free agent options like Colt McCoy or trades for Jacoby Brissett or Case Keenum. Tanking is unlikely, but they may trade expiring contracts for future draft picks.

In typically painful Minnesota Vikings fashion, Kirk Cousins suffered a brutal Achilles injury amid his best year as a pro. You have to feel for Vikings fans, who just watched Cousins dice up the vaunted San Francisco 49ers defense for 378 yards, completing 78% of his passes, all without Justin Jefferson.

This offseason, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah described their situation as a “competitive rebuild.” Now, the Vikings face a variety of difficult decisions that drastically change their outcome for this season and beyond. Here is how Minnesota could cope with the loss of Cousins for this season, along with how they might plan for the future.

The Best Of Captain Kirk

Over the years, Cousin gained the reputation as a checkdown artist, specializing in 7-yard gains on 3 and 10. It was thought that his numbers always looked good, but you never really felt confident in his ability to win in the playoffs. However, under head coach Kevin O’Connell and with the help of the league’s best receiver, Cousins has reached new heights, especially this season.

After the 49ers game, O’Connell sang his praises:

I know Kirk is overly critical of himself, I love that about him. I think it drives him to be better and better and his growth and our offense continues to skyrocket, and I think everybody can see that, but I thought he played a pretty darn good game the other night.

Cousins, who exploited the franchise tag better than anyone, now enters an uncertain offseason. In a quarterback-starved league, he very likely finds himself a nice deal. But there’s no doubt that such a severe injury greatly complicates the process. The Vikings head coach commiserated after the news, "Every single player in our locker room is thinking about our leader and our guy."

Minnesota's current QB room

Unfortunately, the “Not For Long” league moves on fast and Minnesota must be decisive here. Fifth-round rookie Jaren Hall from BYU went 3-for-4 for 23 yards in relief in Week 8, but also lost a fumble while being sacked by Packers' linebacker Preston Smith. After the game, O’Connell spoke on their situation:

We will talk internally and get a lot of thoughts and opinions on where we are at. I did think Jaren did a nice job. ... I think we have to look at potentially all of the options, including the best possible group around Jaren, knowing that we are going to continue to build a complete offense based upon a lot more than just the quarterback.

The former BYU Cougar was compared to Ryan Tannehill coming out of the draft with some solid physical attributes. Besides Hall, Nick Mullens, who played well in a similar system in San Francisco, counts among the incumbent options, though he will only be eligible to return from IR in Week 10.

Realistically, the team will likely opt for one of these two as they know the playbook, and it doesn’t cost the team any valuable resources. Although, the team does now stand at 4-4 after three straight wins, well within reach of the division crown or a wildcard spot.

Free Agent And Trade Options

If the Vikings decide that they want a more known quantity at quarterback, they will likely go the free-agent route instead of trading draft assets while “competitively rebuilding.” Some of the free agent names bandied about: Carson Wentz, Joe Flacco, Matt Ryan, and Colt McCoy. McCoy makes the most sense, thanks to his familiarity with O’Connell, having spent three years together in Washington. Wentz clearly represents the most upside but, as always, also the most downside.

The Vikings own a couple extra fourth and fifth-round picks to use as trade ammunition if they decide to go outside the building. Jacoby Brissett, Case Keenum, Jameis Winston, and, ironically, Ryan Tannehill are among the potential trade targets they could consider.

The Cleveland Browns probably wish they still had Brissett based on how well he played last season, not to mention their ongoing QB saga. New Washington Commanders owner, Josh Harris, oversaw “The Process” with his Philadelphia 76ers, actively bottoming out to relative success. Maybe he’s willing to start the sell-off for the future in the nation’s capital.

Winston also played relatively well recently and is on a reasonable contract. The New Orleans Saints also have Taysom Hill and Jake Haener on the roster behind Derek Carr. Unfortunately, both Brissett and Winston are liable to cost more than the Vikings are willing to pay.

NFL teams generally act conservatively with trades and the gulf between a third and fourth round pick probably represents the gap the Vikings are willing to give up. Tannehill’s ankle injury and contract muddy those waters, which leaves Keenum (the third stringer in Houston) as the most reasonable target.

Bombs Away

If this was the NBA and a franchise just lost their most valuable piece to a crippling injury, there’s no question about their course of action. Tank. Sell off your most valuable pieces and try to retool around the glistening hope of a high draft pick.

According to many draftniks, this might be the year to do it with a couple of highly rated quarterback prospects and a transcendent wide receiver prospect in Marvin Harrison Jr. Can you imagine Jefferson and Harrison Jr. on the same team? It would be like Randy Moss and Cris Carter all over again. And don't forget about Jordan Addison.

However, as a rule, NFL organizations rarely tank as blatantly as they do in other sports. In 18 years, Zygi and Mark Wilf never stooped to waving the Vikings’ white flag, and it’s unlikely they’ll do so now. But perhaps a younger coach and their stated competitive rebuild will push them to think toward the future. Defensive end Marcus Davenport and outside linebacker Danielle Hunter are both on expiring deals and could fetch the Vikings some future draft capital.

