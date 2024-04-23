On 18th April 2024, the FA and the Premier League announced a new format for the Emirates FA Cup from the start of next season. One of the changes to next year's format is the scrapping of replays, which have been a part of English football's oldest competition since the 1870s. Replays are currently in place until the fourth round in this year's format, but from the 2024/2025 season, this will not be the case.

Along with the format changes, the FA announced in their statement that the Premier League will provide financial support for grassroots football as part of the new agreement. The deal has received significant backlash from lower league clubs as the deal was not agreed upon with the other 72 football league clubs outside the Premier League.

Changes to FA Cup Format From 2024/25 Season Explained

Close

From the start of the 2024/25 season, the FA Cup will have some drastic changes made to the format of the competition. The fundamental change that has grabbed the headlines is the scrapping of replays from the first round proper. In the current format, replays are played from the first to the fourth round. From the fifth round onwards, games are decided on the day of the first meeting. However, from next season, this will not be the case, with replays from the first round abandoned altogether.

Other notable changes include the fact that all rounds will be played on weekends. For the last five seasons of the competition, the fifth round has been played in midweek, but this will change next season. Also, the fourth and fifth rounds, along with the quarter-finals, will be exclusive of Premier League matches for the first time. The FA added: "The fourth round will have an extended window from Friday to Wednesday to allow fans to watch consecutive days of Emirates FA Cup football."

The final of the FA Cup will take place on the penultimate weekend of the Premier League and will take place on an exclusive Saturday with no Premier League games on the same day. Also, there will be no Premier League matches on the Friday ahead of the final. The FA outlined the main changes in their statement as follows:

All rounds played on weekends

Fourth, fifth and quarter-finals weekends exclusive of EPL games

No replays from first round proper

Cup Final weekend exclusive of EPL games

Premier League to increase funding to football pyramid

Related How Much FA Cup Prize Money Teams Earn for Winning in Every Round The FA Cup can offer life-changing prize funds for teams lower down the football pyramid.

Premier League Funding Explained

As part of the new format, the Premier League agreed to provide increased funding for grassroots football. Due to the expansion of European competitions, the Premier League pushed through this deal to scrap replays, in particular, to reduce the number of games that their teams will potentially play in the upcoming season.

As a result, the Premier League agreed to a new financial package with the FA. Currently, the Premier League provide £100 million to good causes each season and, as part of the agreement, will provide an additional £33 million to grassroots football. This will see increased investment into the Football Foundation and Premier League Stadium Fund campaigns to aid clubs' financial sustainability, create additional opportunities for people with disabilities to play the game, as well as various other initiatives. The Premier League's chief executive, Richard Masters, said:

"The Premier League is proud of the investment it provides to all levels of the game and this new agreement with the FA will see us enhance our support into grassroots football. This will improve facilities for communities and lower league clubs across the country, through the Football Foundation and Premier League Stadium Fund. "Throughout our discussions, both parties have been committed to enhancing the scheduling of the Emirates FA Cup, a hugely important domestic competition with a storied history. "The FA and the Premier League have worked in partnership to deliver more exclusive weekends without compromising the excitement of knockout football and this has been achieved at the same time as allowing us to ease fixture congestion generally."

Backlash From Lower League Clubs

Following the announcement of the change in format, many clubs across the EFL and in the non-league pyramid were quick to criticise both the FA and the Premier League for the lack of consultation in their statements. The oldest club in English football, Notts County, said:

"The abolition of replays, therefore, takes away a huge element of what makes the FA Cup so universally revered while also significantly impacting the potential for clubs to generate much-needed additional revenue at a time when the pursuit of financial sustainability should be everyone’s top priority. "As the world's oldest professional football club, and past winners of the FA Cup, we're very sad to see that English football is set to lose a part of its soul."

Other clubs, such as Barrow, Tranmere Rovers, and Exeter City, also quickly produced strongly worded statements, condemning the decision to scrap replays. When the statement was originally announced by the FA, there was confusion about whether the deal was agreed upon with representatives and shareholders of the EFL.

They quickly cleared this up with a statement in response to the FA's announcement. The EFL said: "The agreement which now sees the abolition of replays from the competition format was agreed solely between the Premier League and FA. Ahead of the deal being announced there was no agreement with the EFL nor was there any formal consultation with EFL Clubs as members of the FA and participants in the competition."

They also accused the Premier League and the FA of marginalising the EFL clubs and acting with self-interest to protect the most powerful clubs in the country. A re-evaulation of the decision was called for by the EFL, with the future of the game in England questioned due to the lack of proper discussions with wider governing bodies lower down the English pyramid.

In response to the backlash by the EFL and the wider football media, the FA produced another statement on Friday, 19th April. The FA said: "We have listened to the concerns expressed over the last 24 hours, and would like to outline the approval process which was undertaken for the 2024-25 professional game football calendar.

"We have been discussing the calendar for the 2024-25 season with the Premier League and EFL for well over a year.

"Removing Emirates FA Cup replays was discussed in the early meetings and all parties accepted that they could not continue. The discussions then focused on how to make all of our competitions stronger, despite having fewer dates available and wanting to maintain player welfare.

"The changes to the Emirates FA Cup achieve this by returning it to a weekend competition on every round, and ensuring that we have exclusive broadcast slots in an increasingly congested calendar."

The History of FA Cup Replays

So, with replays departing from next season onwards, it is worth taking a look at their slow removal over the years. The first ever replay in FA Cup history took place in the 1871 FA Cup. Following a draw between Barnes and Hampstead Heathers, the game was decided by a replay, which Hampstead Heathers won by a goal to nil. Following this, replays became a staple feature of the FA Cup for decades.

This was interrupted in the 1999/2000 season when replays were removed from both semi-final and final matches. Notably, the last semi-final replay match was one of the most famous. Manchester United beat Arsenal 2-1 in their historic treble-winning season, thanks to a 109th minute strike from Ryan Giggs, sparking wild celebrations for the Red Devils. The original match was drawn 0-0 at Villa Park, and the replay was played at the same venue.

Further down the line was the removal of replays from the quarter-finals in the 2016/17 campaign, which was closely followed by the fifth round three years later. However, the recent announcement from the FA that all replays from the first round would be abolished was the final nail in the coffin. The last ever FA Cup replay to be played was Nottingham Forest against Bristol City at the City Ground. Following a 0-0 draw at Ashton Gate, the two sides returned to Nottingham, where the Premier League side won 5-3 in a penalty shootout, securing a spot in the fifth round of the competition.

The History of Removing FA Cup Replays Season Round That Replays Were Removed From 1999/2000 Semi-Final and Final 2016/17 Quarter-Finals 2019/20 Fifth Round 2024/25 First Round onwards

Information gathered from The FA, EFL and Notts County.