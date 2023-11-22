Highlights The New York Knicks have a strong starting lineup with three 20-point scorers and top defensive players setting them up for success in the upcoming season.

The addition of Jalen Brunson as the starting point guard has greatly improved the team's offensive control and allowed Julius Randle to focus on scoring efficiently.

The Knicks have the potential to make it to the NBA Finals in 2024 if their big three, Brunson, Randle, and RJ Barrett, can perform consistently and set the tone for the team.

Tom Thibodeau’s New York Knicks embody the heart and grit of the city they play in. Following an impressive 47-win season, topped off by an opening-round win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in last year's playoffs, it's fair to question whether New York will break through and win the entire conference in 2024.

New York’s rotation

The New York Knicks boast a very similar lineup from a year ago. Jalen Brunson, Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, and Mitchell Robinson are a unit capable of generating stops and scoring in many ways. Thibodeau’s starters feature three 20-point scorers (Brunson, Barrett, Randle) and all of them have also bought in on the defensive side. Grimes and Robinson represent two of New York's top defenders: Grimes specializes on the perimeter, while Robinson mans the paint as a shot-blocker. Primarily a finisher, Robinson is expected to be more involved offensively in 2023-24.

New York Knicks - 2023-24 Defensive Statistics Defensive Rating 109.1 Defensive Rebounds Per Game 33.1 Steals Per Game 8.0 Percent of Points Off Turnovers 17.3 Opponent Points Off Turnovers 14.0

Off the bench, 2023 Sixth Man of the Year candidate Immanuel Quickley is a swift, high-scoring guard with an energetic bounce to his attack. Quickley often sparks New York’s offense whenever they need a lift. Josh Hart, who joined the team at last year’s trade deadline, was an excellent pick-up. His gritty style meshes nicely with the way Thibodeau prefers to play. This season, Hart's Villanova teammate, Donte DiVincenzo, will help bolster the bench as another tough perimeter player who can defend and knock down shots.

New York continues to add pieces that build on the team's chemistry and identity. The recent additions of Hart and DiVincenzo fit seamlessly with Brunson, as the trio played together, and won national championships in college.

Team identity

Any Tom Thibodeau-coached team will feature a level of toughness and work ethic that leads to a competitive duel each game. Even when the team isn’t as talented or healthy as its counterparts, he instills a belief that any game could result in a win, no matter how stacked the odds may be. Last season, it all came together for New York: they established an identity as a scrappy, defensive squad that made timely buckets down the stretch of tight contests. The addition of starting point guard Jalen Brunson completely flipped the switch for New York when it comes to offensive control, as he provided a much-needed spark.

Two-time all-star Julius Randle was able to ease back into things after a down year in 2021-22. With Brunson manning the point and alleviating some late-game responsibilities, Randle focused on scoring efficiently, rebounding, and playmaking. His steadier play resulted in a return to the All-Star Game — he averaged a career-high 25.1 points, along with 10 rebounds and 4.1 assists. Despite running into some shooting struggles in the playoffs and fighting off an ankle injury, Randle can be extremely tough to handle when he's at his best. The added attention Brunson commands opens up the floor for Randle to operate and make a real difference to the team.

Brunson stabilizes everything in the starting five — his confidence and poise, as a leader, resemble a player beyond his years. He’s able to get the most out of Randle, Barrett, Grimes, and Robinson. Should Brunson continue to elevate the Knicks, he could very well become an All-Star in the near future.

Eastern Conference matchups

After dispatching the Cleveland Cavaliers in just five games during last season’s quarterfinals, the Knicks were denied entry into the conference finals by the red-hot Miami Heat in the second round. In the regular season, New York finished with the fifth-best record in the conference, a vast improvement from the previous season.

The Knicks' goal for the 2023-24 season should be to enter the playoffs with a higher seed, preferably in the top three, and make use of their regular season success to push them to the conference finals. The revamped Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks are the two favorites to play for a chance to reach the NBA Finals in 2024, but the Knicks are just the type of team to pull off a couple of upsets.

The Knicks have the role players, star talent, and a fearless mentality to put it all together. In the end, it will come down to Brunson’s leadership, Randle’s efficiency, and Barrett’s consistency. If their big three can set the tone, expect New York to be on the shortlist to advance to the NBA Finals in 2024.

