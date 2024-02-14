Highlights Despite limited cap space, the Phoenix Suns added experienced and versatile players to their roster in trades and the buyout market.

The additions of Royce O'Neale and David Roddy provide offensive versatility, perimeter defense, and physicality to the Suns' lineup.

The Suns' front office may not be done making moves and could target Danilo Gallinari to fill the remaining open roster spot.

Despite limited room in their salary cap, the Phoenix Suns were able to add experience and versatility to their roster at the trade deadline. With minimal trade chips and a lack of cap space, the Suns were hard-pressed to insulate Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and Kevin Durant but still managed to make some noise before the Trade Deadline and in the buyout market.

Phoenix completed a deal to sign free agent Thaddeus Young for the remainder of the season. The signing came after the veteran forward was traded from the Toronto Raptors to the Brooklyn Nets, before being waived on the same day and becoming available on the buyout market.

Last Thursday, the Suns acquired Royce O’Neale from the Nets and David Roddy from the Memphis Grizzlies in a three-team trade. The deal saw Keita Bates-Diop, Jordan Goodwin, Chimezie Metu, Yuta Watanabe, a 2026 first-round pick swap, and three future second-round selections departing. O'Neale will be paid $9.5 million this year, while Roddy makes $.2.7 million on the second year of a rookie deal.

Phoenix Suns' Highest Earners Player 2023-24 Salary (in Millions) Cap % Guaranteed Cash Remaining (in Millions) Kevin Durant $47.7 24.3 $149.5 Bradley Beal $46.7 23.8 $207.7 Devin Booker $36.0 18.3 $257.1

The Suns’ squad is clearly top-heavy, with the team built around the extremely well-compensated trio of Booker, Durant, and Beal. The team's 'big three' are collectively earning $130.4 million this season, taking up the grand majority of the salary cap and giving ownership no choice but to move above the tax apron.

With the front office tight on resources, they’ve had to think outside the box to further strengthen the team.

Young, Roddy, and O'Neale could be boons for the Suns

Analyzing what the fresh additions could bring to Phoenix

The Suns didn’t need any help getting the ball in the basket, with three elite scorers on the books. So, the pieces they’ve added make a ton of sense. 30-year-old O’Neale provides offensive bite and perimeter defense, as well as experience in big-time playoff games. Durant himself was excited by the acquisition and made it clear what he would bring to the team.

“IQ. Playing with guys who can score the ball almost his whole career. Underrated passer. Can shoot the basketball. Just a basketball player. Positionless basketball player.”

Young brings Phoenix some additional maturity, positional versatility and basketball savvy from the bench. While he doesn't move the way he used to at 35 years old, the Louisiana native can still do a little bit of everything.

With just under 33,000 regular season minutes logged and 1,577 more in the postseason, he can serve as a solid role player who can do just a little of everything when called upon. Though far less experienced, Roddy adds physical defense and an ability to physically attack the basket, as a promising rotation piece.

Frank Vogel’s team currently sits fifth in the Western Conference, with a 32-22 record. With the star power on show at the Footprint Center, the expectations are higher than the middle of the pack, so improving the wider squad is imperative if they hope to contend in the postseason.

Suns hoping new pieces round out depth

The front office in Phoenix has a lot riding on these additions

So far this season, Vogel hasn't shown too much faith in his second unit. Phoenix bench players have averaged just 16.4 minutes per game, making the least field goals, scoring the second-least points and recording the fewest bench points.

Suns' bench contribution – 2023-2024 Categories Stats League Rank MPG 16.4 24th PPG 28.1 29th FGA 22.4 29th FG% 46.2 15th APG 5.4 30th

Adding more dependable, experienced players will alleviate some of the intense pressure on the three marquee names and prevent a total collapse in the case of an injury that would otherwise turn their season sideways.

With more trusted figures on the roster, Vogel will likely use the new acquisitions as role players who can provide solid minutes as they head toward the postseason.

O’Neale has already started to find his feet in Phoenix colors, recording nine points, four rebounds, and five assists against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, before grabbing nine points and seven rebounds against the Detroit Pistons the following night.

Roddy donned a Suns jersey for the first time at the Footprint Arena on Wednesday, putting his 10 minutes of playing time to good use and scoring his first five points for the franchise. It is currently unclear when Young will make his first appearance.

There is certainly room for cautious playoff optimism, but the Suns' front office may not be entirely done. The trade for O’Neale opened up two roster spots, one was filled by Young and the other remains wide open.

It remains to be seen if the Suns fill that spot with even more NBA experience, but one thing’s for sure—it’s been a busy week in Phoenix.