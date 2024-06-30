Highlights The 1974 Pittsburgh Steelers drafted 4 Hall of Famers, setting the foundation for a dynasty.

Wide receivers Lynn Swann and John Stallworth and center Mike Webster and Jack Lambert were key picks that year, while Donnie Shell joined as an undrafted free agent.

The 1974 draft class helped the Steelers win multiple Super Bowls and remain a dominant force in the NFL.

The first NFL Draft was held in 1936, and in the 88 years since then, it has been proven to be the best way to build a team.

There are many fondly remembered draft classes, like in 1965, when the Chicago Bears took both Gale Sayers and Dick Butkus. In 1991, the Dallas Cowboys landed several Super Bowl contributors, like Erik Williams, Leon Lett, Russell Maryland, Alvin Harper, and Larry Brown.

However, one draft haul stands alone as the gold standard: the 1974 draft orchestrated by head coach Chuck Noll and the Pittsburgh Steelers. During the 1974 Draft, the Steelers selected four Hall of Famers and, for good measure, added another as an undrafted free agent. The players the Steelers selected that year not only made them a great team, but they also set the foundation for one of the greatest dynasties in NFL history.

A Brilliant Pair of Wide Receivers

Pittsburgh took Lynn Swann in the first round and John Stallworth in the fourth

The Steelers selected Terry Bradshaw first overall in the 1970 Draft, but the quarterback struggled during his early years in the league. From 1970 to 1973, the future Hall of Fame quarterback completed only 48.3 % of his passes and threw 73 interceptions against only 41 touchdowns.

The team knew they had to get Bradshaw help at the skill positions, making USC's wide receiver Lynn Swann an easy selection. A 1972 National Champion and 1973 consensus All-American, Swann would be a Super Bowl winner in his first year with Pittsburgh and a Pro Bowler by the second.

Swann saved some of this best work for the biggest games. Just days after coming out of the hospital with a concussion, he was named the MVP of Super Bowl 10. In the victory against the Dallas Cowboys, Swann caught four passes for 161 yards and a touchdown. The 161 receiving yards set a Super Bowl record that was eventually broken by Ricky Sanders in 1988.

But it wasn't just the numbers for Swann on that day, it was the way he racked up those 161 yards. One of his four grabs was a 53-yard catch in which Swann's acrobatics and ball-location were on full display, and the catch has since become one of the most iconic clips in the NFL Films library, now referred to as the "Levitating Leap".

To boot, Swann also showed off his leaping ability with a highly improbable 32-yard sideline toe-tapping number, now known as the "Kangaroo Catch", as well as a 64-yard TD reception that sealed Pittsburgh's victory.

Career Stats For Steelers HOF Wideouts Category Lynn Swann John Stallworth Receptions 336 537 Receiving Yards 5,462 8,723 Receiving Touchdowns 51 63

The selection of John Stallworth required a bit more scouting. A star at Alabama A&M, the wide receiver fell to the fourth round of the draft after a disappointing forty-yard dash. The Steelers stayed interested and took Stallworth in the fourth round in 1974. A three-time Pro Bowler, Stallworth was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2002.

Like Swann, Stallworth was at his best in the playoffs. In Super Bowl 13, he caught a 75-yard touchdown pass as the Steelers won their third Super Bowl in five years. The next season, he caught another huge TD, this time an over-the-shoulder 73-yarder in Super Bowl 14 that has become nearly as iconic as Swann's acrobatic display against the Cowboys four years earlier.

The wideout also holds the record for most average yards per catch in Super Bowls, at 24.4. At one point in his career, Stallworth caught a touchdown pass in eight consecutive playoff games from 1978-1983, also an NFL record.

Thanks to this pair of legendary wideouts, Bradshaw went from one of the worst QBs in the league, to an MVP in 1978 and a Hall of Famer later on. Pittsburgh had been a solid defensive and rushing team before 1974, but opening up the passing game is what truly birthed the dynasty.

Steelers Also Drafted a Remarkable Pivot

Mike Webster is considered one of the best centers of all time

The Steelers of the mid-1970s featured several Hall of Famers on offense. Joining Bradshaw, Stallworth, and Swann was running back Franco Harris and Bradshaw. The offense wouldn't run without a strong offensive line, though, and that line was led by 1974 fifth-round draft pick Mike Webster.

Webster was drafted out of the University of Wisconsin with the Steelers envisioning him as a long-term backup at guard and center. He was not a starter for his first two Super Bowl victories, but took over in 1976 and would start 160 games in a row. He was an offensive captain for the Steelers over nine seasons.

By 1978, Webster was a Pro-Bowler, making the team a total of nine times, including eight straight from 1978-1985. In his final year, in 1990, Webster stayed on to mentor Pittsburgh's new starting center, a guy by the name of Dermontti Dawson who would go on to a Hall of Fame carer as well.

Webster was named a First-Team All-Pro six times and a Second-Team All-Pro twice. He would earn several other honors, including being named to both the 1970s and 1980s All-Decade teams and the NFL's 75th and 100th Anniversary teams. Webster was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1997.

The center was known for his hard-nosed and tough demeanor on the field, but that style of play led to struggles with concussions, which eventually developed into chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). Webster's post-NFL life was tragic, as he lived out of his truck for long stretches and suffered from amnesia, dementia, and depression.

Family, friends, Bradshaw, and team owner Dan Rooney all attempted to help Webster, but to no avail. He passed away from a heart attack at the age of 50 in 2002, and eventually became the first NFL player ever to be diagnosed with CTE.

Defensive Studs Were Added to the Steel Curtain

Jack Lambert became one of the most ferocious linebackers in NFL history

Jack Lambert began his career at Kent State as a quarterback before converting to linebacker. Despite winning the 1972 MAC Defensive Player of the Year Award, many teams felt he was too small for the league. Their loss became Pittsburgh's gain, when the Steelers selected Lambert in the second round.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In addition to being a tackling machine, Jack Lambert was also strong in coverage. He had 28 career interceptions, tied for 7th-best all-time among linebackers.

The linebacker was a star for the Steelers right away, capturing the 1974 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award. By year two, he was named to the first of nine straight Pro Bowls. Over the course of his career, Lambert would also be named a First-Team All-Pro six times and a Second-Team All-Pro twice. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1990.

Lambert is widely viewed as one of the greatest and most-feared middle linebackers of all-time, not least because of the frightening snarl he always sported on the gridiron, made even more intimidating by his seeming indifference to the absence of his four front teeth. Lambert had dentures to cover up those missing teeth, but chose not to wear them on game days as a way of intimidating his opponents.

One of Lambert's most iconic moments wasn't even a tackle. In the second half of Super Bowl 10 against the Cowboys, Steelers kicker Roy Gerela missed his second field goal of the day. After that second miss, Cowboys safety Cliff Harris mockingly hugged and thanked Gerela, taunting him for the miss. He would come to regret that in short order.

As he was hugging Gerela, Harris was all of a sudden grabbed and tossed to the ground like a ragdoll by, guess who? Lambert. Harris got up and attempted to get the refs involved, but they never did.

The middle linebacker was going to simply walk back to the sideline, but at the last minute saw Harris' antics, and responded in kind. He stood his ground and defended his teammate, getting in Harris' face and pointing to the sideline as if to say "take a hike, pal". Unsurprisingly, no other Dallas players came to Harris' defense in the scuffle, which only added to Lambert's aura as one of the most feared men in football.

Following the 1974 NFL Draft, the Steelers signed safety Donnie Shell as an undrafted free agent. The former South Carolina State Bulldog served as a backup during his first three years in Pittsburgh. He would get his chance to become a starter in 1977 and quickly became one of the better players at his position.

Shell was named to his first Pro Bowl in 1978, the first of five straight appearances. Shell would also be named a First-Team All-Pro thrice and Second-Team All-Pro once. Shell was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020 as a member of the Hall's Centennial Class.

