It wasn't that long ago that the Utah Jazz were a regular playoff team, giving other squads in the West a tough time in each game. Now their once franchise cornerstone, Donovan Mitchell, is a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, perennial Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert is playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Joe Ingles is a rotation piece for the Orlando Magic.

The Jazz certainly got assets back for these players — Lauri Markkanen, acquired in the trade that sent Mitchell to the Cavaliers, looks like a terrific building block — but most of the compensation Utah received in the Cleveland and Minnesota deals is made up of draft picks.

Utah started the 2023-24 NBA season 4-10 and doesn't look to be gaining much steam in a tough Western Conference. That doesn't mean that the team needs to rest on their laurels, however. GIVEMESPORT explains how the Jazz could get back to performing like a playoff team.

Get an extension done with Lauri Markkanen

Lauri Markkanen, a seven-foot power forward from Finland, was the seventh overall selection in the 2017 draft. He soon became an important player for the Chicago Bulls, putting up a promising number of points while rebounding the ball at a strong clip. The Finn's development stagnated in Chicago, and as a result, he was dealt to the Cavaliers in 2021. Markannen's time in Cleveland was short-lived too, as he was the biggest piece of the trade that allowed the team to land Mitchell.

Something clicked for the forward once he got to Utah. While he demonstrated star-like potential in Chicago, his breakout with the Jazz has only just begun. He was named to his first All-Star team and finished the 2022-23 NBA season averaging 25.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. He also shot exceedingly well: 49.9% from the field, 39.1% from three, and 87.5% from the line.

The Finn is putting up similar numbers for the Jazz in the current 2023-24 season and could be in for another All-Star game appearance. Markkanen is currently signed through next season but now would be a good time for Utah to look to extend him. There is reportedly mutual interest on both sides and the Jazz are far under the salary cap.

Lauri Markannen 2023-24 NBA Season Statistics Points Per Game 23.7 Rebound Per Game 8.7 Blocks Per Game 0.9 Field Goal % 48.4 Three-Point Field Goal % 38.3

Prioritize the development of Keyonte George and Taylor Hendricks

The Jazz held two picks in the top 16 at the 2023 NBA Draft. The team selected Taylor Hendricks ninth overall and Keyonte George with the 16th pick. They are both players who could one day make an impact on the team. With a tough season ahead, the Jazz have the opportunity to fully get their feet wet. They can assess their roster and make the appropriate moves to send them to the next level.

George has been playing well for the Jazz so far. He had started six games for the team and is averaging 9.0 points and 5.3 assists in 24.7 minutes a game. Despite his comfortable playmaking skills, his shooting leaves much to be desired. He's only knocking down 35.7% of his shots and 30.9% of his threes, but it's not unusual for a rookie to run into trouble on that end this early in his career.

Hendricks, on the other hand, has yet to crack Utah's rotation. When Hendricks began his season at the University of Central Florida, as the season progressed, scouts perceived him as a potential 3 and D player and his stock rose, but the ability he put on display in college hasn't translated into the NBA just yet.

The development of these players is essential for the Jazz. The team should consider sending Hendricks down to the G-League, where he'll have a larger opportunity to showcase his talents with more minutes available. If possible, George should also spend some time with the Salt Lake City Stars, if only to allow him to lead the offense in a more complete way and help develop his shooting abilities.

Deal away vets who won't be here when they win again

Over the summer, the Jazz acquired forward John Collins for a very small package due to Collins' contract. While Collins is talented, he isn't exactly a punishing defender. With Collins averaging 31.9 minutes per game, he could very well be taking minutes away from younger players who could use the extra time on the court. If they can find a way to flip Collins again without dumping too many assets, they should do so.

More than anyone else on the team, Jordan Clarkson has truly come into his own with the Jazz. The talented scorer, who joined the team in 2019, was named the NBA's 6th Man of the Year in 2021. He is 31 years old, however, and is more likely to be able to help a contending team than help guide a young one. Clarkson is on a very reasonable contract, and he could be a target for many contenders looking to bolster their roster.

They could trade for talented young players

With the Jazz having a number of assets they can flip at the deadline, they could look to acquire young players in need of more opportunity and development to better fit the team's timeline.

The team could take a page out of the Indiana Pacers' book when they acquired Obi Toppin from the New York Knicks. Should the Jazz want another scorer to pair with Markannen, they could look to the Washington Wizards for a trade revolving around Jordan Poole. Though Poole has demonstrated his potential, a move to Utah could help his development even more.