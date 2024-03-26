Highlights The Timberwolves have stayed afloat without Karl-Anthony Towns, focusing more on three-point shooting.

Minnesota has adapted to a new playstyle post-injury, shooting more threes with decent accuracy.

The urgency to fill Towns' absence with increased three-point attempts has shown team resilience.

For the majority of the 2023-24 NBA season, the Minnesota Timberwolves have graced the league as the top team in the West. Guided by superstar Karl-Anthony Towns, defensive sensei Rudy Gobert, and the rising sensation Anthony Edwards, the T-Wolves appeared destined for the championship run they have so long desired.

But fast forward to March, and it has become apparent that the team almost got through the season featuring those three. It was on March 7th when Towns was diagnosed with a torn left meniscus, leaving him out indefinitely. In all likelihood, Towns will miss the entire postseason, with the off chance that he could return if the T-Wolves make a deep run.

However, the chances of that run will depend entirely on whether or not the team can stay afloat without the presence of their superstar. The team was in first place in the Western Conference for much of the season, but around the time Towns went down, their lead slipped slightly. They now find themselves in third place in the West, below the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Staying Afloat

The T-Wolves have stayed afloat without Towns due to a change in play

The reality is that the Timberwolves have stayed afloat without Towns, for the most part. In the nine games since Towns went down with the injury, Minnesota is 6-3, and two of the three losses have been close, for the most part. March 8th, the day after the diagnosis, saw them go down against the Cleveland Cavaliers in overtime, while March 19 saw them be defeated by the Nuggets, 115-112.

The stats have displayed a difference in the way the team plays without Towns. In the games before the injury, the T-Wolves averaged 113.3 points, 44.2 rebounds, and 26.4 assists per game. Additionally, they shot an average of 48.7 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from the three-point range. Defensively, they averaged 7.5 steals and 6.0 blocks per game.

2023-24 Minnesota Timberwolves – Team Stats Category Pre-Towns Injury Post-Towns Injury PPG 113.3 111.9 RPG 44.2 42.8 APG 26.4 26.8 BPG 6.0 6.1 SPG 7.5 8.7 FG% 48.7 46.7 3PT% 38.9 39.3

Those stats changed in the nine games that followed the injury. In that span, the team is averaging 111.9 points, 42.8 rebounds, and 26.8 assists per game. They have shot 46.7 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from the three-point range.

Finally, their defense has improved slightly, now averaging 8.7 steals and 6.1 blocks per game. Granted, the sample size is much smaller, but these changes indicate a difference in play without Towns on the court. Their offense and overall shooting are down, but their defense and three-point shooting are slightly up.

Three-Pointers Galore

The T-Wolves have tried to fill the gap in three-pointers that Towns provided

These changes come from a need to adapt to a new style of play with Towns absent. Since he went down, the team has begun to attempt more shots from the three-point range, and as a result, their three-point accuracy has gone up slightly.

This new style of play was especially evident in Sunday night’s game against the Golden State Warriors, a team usually notable for their three-point shooting — especially with the master of that category, Stephen Curry, gracing the court. In that game, Minnesota outshot Curry and Klay Thompson and were able to take a fourth-quarter lead by going 21 for 40 from three-point range.

Six Wolves in that game hit two or more three-pointers, with Naz Reid leading the helm. He notched 20 points in the game, with 18 of those points coming from three. Overall, he was 6 for 8 from three. Coach Chris Finch spoke about the natural nature of the team’s newfound three-point shooting.

“We haven’t made a conscious decision to say, ‘Hey, we need to shoot more threes because KAT’s not here.’ It’s a by-product of our spacing…I’ve always been a big believer that the shooting comes from the spacing. If we space well and we create the right advantages, then we should be able to get to the right shots from the three-point line.” —Coach Chris Finch on the team’s new style of play

Before Towns went down with the injury, the Timberwolves were taking 32.1 three-pointers per game, which was 25th in the league. Since then, that figure has jumped up to 35.3 per game, good enough for 12th in the league. And in the nine games without Towns, Minnesota has shot 40 or more threes in a game four times.

A Sense of Urgency

The rise in three-pointers for Minnesota comes from a place of urgency

The newfound shooting comes from a place of urgency. Towns was the second-highest three-point shooter on the team, averaging 5.3 per game. This only trailed the rookie sensation Anthony Edwards, who is averaging 6.7 per game. But other players such as Naz Reid and Mike Conley have stepped up, attempting and nailing more threes than ever before.

“Guys are just trying to fill that role by doing something different. They’re finding gaps, finding space. A lot of five-out spacing sometimes in those units where there is nobody in the paint, Rudy sometimes is flat underneath the basket and we're doing guard-guard pick and rolls where Ant is rolling and Kyle [Anderson] is rolling.” —Mike Conley on the new style of play

The team is now shooting threes at an average of 39.3 percent per game, which is seventh in the league. It has become clear through these changes that the Timberwolves have learned to adapt and survive without their superstar, which demonstrates both the sheer talent and depth of their roster.

It is undeniable that a Town-less Timberwolves team will have less of a chance to make it to and win the Finals than a team with Towns. But Minnesota has proven they can stay afloat without Towns; the question will ultimately be whether or not that will be sustainable into the playoffs.