There are already issues viewers are experiencing when it comes to the Mike Tyson and Jake Paul mega event at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It is the most widely-anticipated combat sports event of the year but it appears Netflix, which is broadcasting the event, is suffering outage. GIVEMESPORT had their stream crash, for example, but we were able to resolve the problem using one of the fixes we outline, below.

The streaming issues came to the fore during a Fight of the Year contender between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, who combined once again to deliver a bout for the ages. It was brutal, it was bloody, and it was incredible. A glaring issue, though, is that not everybody was able to see it because of mass streaming issues on Netflix.

Related Drake Places Huge Bet on Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson Drake has just placed a mammoth bet on the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight.

How to Solve Netflix Streaming Issues

It can be down to a case of rebooting the machine you are using

See below for quick fixes to any issues watching the event on Netflix, which the broadcaster provides on its official site.

"Netflix acknowledges that streaming problems can stem from various factors, such as device compatibility, internet connectivity, and application performance."

Computers:

Mac: Shut your machine down, wait for a short while, and reboot. This can help clear temporary glitches affecting streaming performance.

Shut your machine down, wait for a short while, and reboot. This can help clear temporary glitches affecting streaming performance. Windows: Restart the computer as above, but then clear Netflix cookies from the web browser. This resolves issues related to corrupted data or browser conflicts.

Streaming Devices:

Apple TV: Force close the Netflix app, restart the device, and reinstall the app. This sequence ensures that any corrupted app data is refreshed.

Force close the Netflix app, restart the device, and reinstall the app. This sequence ensures that any corrupted app data is refreshed. Cable/Set-Top Boxes: Restart both the device and the home network. Power cycling can often resolve connectivity issues that impede streaming.

Restart both the device and the home network. Power cycling can often resolve connectivity issues that impede streaming. Chromecast: Reset the device by holding the button on the Chromecast for approximately 25 seconds or until the indicator light begins to flash. This action restores the device to its default settings, potentially resolving persistent issues.

Related The 'Real Reason' Why Mike Tyson Slapped Jake Paul Theories emerge for why Mike Tyson slapped Jake Paul at face-off ahead of huge fight Friday.

Spoiler Alert

Here's who won the Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano rematch

The Fight of the Year between two of the biggest female fighters of all time was yet another one to remember and though Serrano had Taylor hurt numerous times in the bout, and even with a point deduction from Taylor for headbutting, the three judges were unanimous with their scoring as they all saw the fight as a 95-94 victory for the Irishwoman.

This does not reflect what punch stats say, as Serrano out-threw, out-landed, and was more accurate than Taylor in key metrics. Serrano connected withg 324 of her 734 punches, which was a far greater output than Taylor, who returned 217 shots from 529.

Earlier in the show, Mario Barrios and Abel Ramos went to war in a fight that the judges scored a draw. Elsewhere, Bruce 'Shu Shu' Carrington defeated Dana Coolwell, Lucas Bahdi beat Armando Casamonica, and Shadashia Green took home a narrow win over Melinda Watpool. Neeraj Goyat beat Whindersson Nunes in the only other fight of the night.